Earth Science News
WATER WORLD
 New Zealand voices 'concern' as Cook Islands seeks China deal
New Zealand voices 'concern' as Cook Islands seeks China deal
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Sydney (AFP) Feb 9, 2025

New Zealand's foreign minister voiced "significant concern" on Sunday as close Pacific partner the Cook Islands prepared to sign a cooperation deal with China.

Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown will make a state visit next week to Beijing, where he is expected to sign a "joint action plan" for a "comprehensive strategic partnership" with China.

The visit comes at a sensitive time as China vies for diplomatic, economic and military influence in the strategically important Pacific, challenging the historic regional sway of the United States, New Zealand and Australia.

A spokesman for New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters said Brown had kept the New Zealand government in the dark.

"We therefore view the Cook Islands as having failed to properly consult New Zealand with respect to any agreements it plans to sign this coming week in China," the spokesman said in a statement.

"This lack of consultation is a matter of significant concern to the New Zealand government."

Cook Islands is a small, self-governing Pacific nation that has a "free association" pact with New Zealand.

Wellington provides budgetary support and help on foreign affairs and defence to the former dependent territory, whose 17,000 people have New Zealand citizenship.

New Zealand has said that it should be consulted on international agreements that have significant strategic and security implications.

Seeing the proposed deal would allow New Zealand to "verify" whether it "presents risk to our core national interest", Peters' spokesman said.

Brown defended the visit on Thursday, saying it was aimed at expanding economic opportunities "while ensuring our sovereignty and national interests remain at the forefront".

Related Links
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WATER WORLD
New Zealand says 'blindsided' by Cook Islands' China overture
 Sydney (AFP) Feb 7, 2025
 New Zealand said Friday it had been "blindsided" by the Cook Islands' plans to sign a major agreement with China and issue its own passports. Foreign Minister Winston Peters said he had not been consulted on the moves by the Cook Islands, a small, self-governing Pacific nation that has a "free association" with New Zealand. Wellington provides budgetary support and help on foreign affairs and defence to the former dependent territory, whose 17,000 people have New Zealand citizenship. "Out of ... read more
WATER WORLD
One dead, dozens missing in China landslide

 UK's Lammy warns US aid cuts could see China step into 'gap'

 Fukushima nuclear plant operator to dismantle water tanks next week

 El Salvador offers to jail violent U.S. criminals in 'unprecedented' deal
WATER WORLD
Filipino researchers identify Taal ash as new radiation shield

 NASA CubeSat Finds New Radiation Belts After May 2024 Solar Storm

 PlayStation Network back online after 24-hour outage

 Alloy discovered that barely changes with temperature
WATER WORLD
Seeking climate connections among the oceans' smallest organisms

 Marine Prosperity Areas introduce a fresh approach to ocean conservation

 Canada close to visiting forces deal with Philippines

 New Zealand chides Cook Islands for 'lack of transparency'
WATER WORLD
Arctic sea ice levels second lowest on record for January: US data

 Ice streams move due to tiny ice quakes

 Greenland glacier accelerates each day with weather and tide changes

 Greenland ice crevasses escalate fueling further rise in sea levels
WATER WORLD
Hong Kong scientists fight to save fragrant incense trees

 French cognac exports to China slump as tariffs bite; Scottish whisky makers fear return of Trump tariffs

 Study examines how African farmers are adapting to mountain climate change

 Ancient agricultural strategies unveiled as pre-industrial societies adapted to climate shifts
WATER WORLD
Fresh quake barrage hits Greek island Santorini

 'We're not afraid': Santorini residents brave tremors to stay put

 Pain, anger as Turkey marks two years since quake disaster

 Greek PM insists no danger from Santorini quake swarm
WATER WORLD
Mali army vows to pursue 'terrorists' behind deadly convoy attack

 80 dead in southern Sudan violence: UN

 Niger orders Red Cross to leave country

 At least 56 killed as fighting grips Sudan's capital
WATER WORLD
New play takes on OpenAI drama and AI's existential questions

 Trump signs order to get 'transgender ideology' out of military

 How to Design Humane Autonomous Systems

 Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.