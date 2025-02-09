New Zealand voices 'concern' as Cook Islands seeks China deal

Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown will make a state visit next week to Beijing, where he is expected to sign a "joint action plan" for a "comprehensive strategic partnership" with China.
The visit comes at a sensitive time as China vies for diplomatic, economic and military influence in the strategically important Pacific, challenging the historic regional sway of the United States, New Zealand and Australia.
A spokesman for New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters said Brown had kept the New Zealand government in the dark.
"We therefore view the Cook Islands as having failed to properly consult New Zealand with respect to any agreements it plans to sign this coming week in China," the spokesman said in a statement.
"This lack of consultation is a matter of significant concern to the New Zealand government."
Cook Islands is a small, self-governing Pacific nation that has a "free association" pact with New Zealand.
Wellington provides budgetary support and help on foreign affairs and defence to the former dependent territory, whose 17,000 people have New Zealand citizenship.
New Zealand has said that it should be consulted on international agreements that have significant strategic and security implications.
Seeing the proposed deal would allow New Zealand to "verify" whether it "presents risk to our core national interest", Peters' spokesman said.
Brown defended the visit on Thursday, saying it was aimed at expanding economic opportunities "while ensuring our sovereignty and national interests remain at the forefront".
Related Links
Water News - Science, Technology and Politics
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
One dead, dozens missing in China landslide
UK's Lammy warns US aid cuts could see China step into 'gap'
Fukushima nuclear plant operator to dismantle water tanks next week
El Salvador offers to jail violent U.S. criminals in 'unprecedented' deal
Filipino researchers identify Taal ash as new radiation shield
NASA CubeSat Finds New Radiation Belts After May 2024 Solar Storm
PlayStation Network back online after 24-hour outage
Alloy discovered that barely changes with temperature
Seeking climate connections among the oceans' smallest organisms
Marine Prosperity Areas introduce a fresh approach to ocean conservation
Canada close to visiting forces deal with Philippines
New Zealand chides Cook Islands for 'lack of transparency'
Arctic sea ice levels second lowest on record for January: US data
Ice streams move due to tiny ice quakes
Greenland glacier accelerates each day with weather and tide changes
Greenland ice crevasses escalate fueling further rise in sea levels
|
Hong Kong scientists fight to save fragrant incense trees
French cognac exports to China slump as tariffs bite; Scottish whisky makers fear return of Trump tariffs
Study examines how African farmers are adapting to mountain climate change
Ancient agricultural strategies unveiled as pre-industrial societies adapted to climate shifts
Fresh quake barrage hits Greek island Santorini
'We're not afraid': Santorini residents brave tremors to stay put
Pain, anger as Turkey marks two years since quake disaster
Greek PM insists no danger from Santorini quake swarm
Mali army vows to pursue 'terrorists' behind deadly convoy attack
80 dead in southern Sudan violence: UN
Niger orders Red Cross to leave country
At least 56 killed as fighting grips Sudan's capital
New play takes on OpenAI drama and AI's existential questions
Trump signs order to get 'transgender ideology' out of military
How to Design Humane Autonomous Systems
Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters