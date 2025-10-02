Papua New Guinea approves contentious defence treaty with Australia: PM

The deal will see the two nations commit to defending each other from armed attacks as they face "emerging threats" to their security.
But it ran into controversy in Papua New Guinea over fears it would erode the country's hard-fought sovereignty and non-aligned foreign policy.
Officials from the Pacific nation's government's legal office and foreign ministry confirmed the cabinet had approved the deal on Wednesday.
Prime Minister James Marape said the treaty reflected "the depth of trust, history, and shared future between our two nations".
"This treaty allows PNG's defence capacity to be elevated by leveraging Australian defence capabilities," he said.
"This partnership strengthens our ability to respond to our country's key security priorities," he added.
The agreement will now go to the country's parliament for ratification.
The deal -- known as the Pukpuk treaty -- was set to be signed during a visit to Port Moresby by Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese last month.
But that was delayed, with Albanese saying the country's cabinet had been unable to meet due to ongoing independence celebrations.
The treaty ensures that "any activities, agreements or arrangements with third parties would not compromise the ability of either of the Parties to implement the Treaty" -- a nod to China's growing influence in the Pacific.
Beijing's embassy in Papua New Guinea last month cautioned the country against "undermining" its interests and sovereignty in signing the deal.
The agreement also enables the nations' citizens to serve in each other's militaries.
Canberra has stepped up its engagement with the Pacific region in a bid to counter Beijing's influence.
To the north of Australia, Papua New Guinea is the largest and most populous state in Melanesia.
China has committed billions of dollars to Pacific nations over the past decade, funding hospitals, sports stadiums, roads and other public works in an attempt to win their favour.
It is an approach that appears to be paying dividends.
Solomon Islands, Kiribati and Nauru have all severed diplomatic ties with Taiwan in favour of China in recent years.
Related Links
Water News - Science, Technology and Politics
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Hong Kong's coastal businesses pick up pieces after typhoon
Israel intercepts 13 vessels of humanitarian flotilla heading for Gaza
NATO drone competition highlightes use of autonomous technology in disaster relief
In India's Mumbai, the largest slum in Asia is for sale
Responding to the climate impact of generative AI
Creator says AI actress is 'piece of art' after backlash
Electronic Arts to be bought by Saudi-led consortium for $55 bn
US tech company Cloud HQ announces $4.8 bn data center project in Mexico
Pacific islands youth group wins prize for climate legal action
Satellite partnership advances AquaWatch water quality monitoring
Cracked coatings unlock new pathway for solar-powered clean water systems
Crocodile skin inspires resilient solar desalination breakthrough
Carbon feedback loops could plunge Earth into deep freeze
Antarctic sea ice hits its third-lowest winter peak on record
85 hidden lakes discovered beneath Antarctic ice sheet
Swiss glaciers shrank by a quarter in past decade: study
|
Farming transformed mammal communities worldwide over 50,000 years
Warmer climate boosts north German vineyards; Bumper harvest falls flat for Italy's Asti vineyards
Floods devastate India's breadbasket of Punjab
Fruit fly tests in Greece target invasive species threat
Philippines quake kills dozens as injured overwhelm hospitals
Torrential downpours kill nine in Ukraine's Odesa; Flash floods shut beaches on Spain's Ibiza
Typhoon Bualoi inflicts death, lasting floods on Vietnam
South China cleans up after powerful Typhoon Ragasa
'Dozens' of civilians killed in Niger airstrikes: witnesses
Clashes in DR Congo despite peace efforts
Algeria says army raid kills six militants
Chinese firms pay price of jihadist strikes against Mali junta
Morocco High Atlas whistle language strives for survival
Oldest practice of smoke-dried mummification traced to Asia Pacific hunter gatherers
AI helps UK woman rediscover lost voice after 25 years
New Ethiopian fossil find reveals unknown Australopithecus species alongside early Homo
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters