Earth Science News
SHAKE AND BLOW
 Philippine typhoon victims remember day Pope Francis brought hope
Philippine typhoon victims remember day Pope Francis brought hope
 By Pam CASTRO
 Tacloban, Philippines (AFP) April 24, 2025

Fourteen months after the deadliest storm in Philippine history, Pope Francis stood on a rain-swept stage to deliver a message of hope to the battered town of Tacloban.

It was desperately needed, mayor Alfred Romualdez told AFP on Tuesday, a day after the pontiff died in Rome.

Already in his late 70s, the pope had insisted on making the January 2015 trip to the central Philippines despite an approaching storm.

"He didn't have to do that. He didn't have to come here in bad weather. He could have waited for three or four more days," said Romualdez.

Just over a year earlier, Super Typhoon Haiyan had left more than 7,000 people dead or missing after it slammed into Leyte province and the surrounding areas.

The storm and the massive waves it generated flattened entire coastal communities that were already among the poorest in the Catholic-majority country, leaving mass graves, collapsed homes and dazed survivors in its wake.

"(People) were asking a lot of questions, and they were important questions. It affected their faith... they were shattered," said Romualdez.

"We lost 500 children, so people were starting to question... These children were innocent. Why did they have to die?"

- 'Was I a sinner?' -

"The pope gave us hope," Jenita Aguilar said of his 2015 visit. Her seven-year-old son Rujin was among the hundreds of lost children.

The 53-year-old still remembers the moment Haiyan's surging winds and floodwaters ripped her son from his uncle's arms as the family clung to the unfinished rooftop of a store.

They would spend two days walking through Tacloban's villages searching piles of bodies -- human and livestock -- in hopes of finding him.

Sometimes she still imagines him alive, rescued and living safely in someone else's home, his memories of his parents wiped away by trauma.

"I was asking God why it had to happen. Was I a sinner?" she told AFP through tears. "I was asking if I wasn't a good mother."

With grief driving a wedge in her marriage, Aguilar said she went outside to catch a glimpse of the passing Popemobile on the day Pope Francis spoke in Tacloban.

To her surprise, the pontiff reached down and clasped her hand, delivering a blessing.

"It was a sign the Lord still loved me," she said, tightly clutching a rosary the pontiff personally handed her that day.

"God used (the pope) as a bridge for me and my husband to return to Him."

- A heart at ease -

Aguilar's neighbour Gina Henoso, 50, was among the sea of 200,000 that turned out in heavy rain that day to watch Pope Francis conduct his mass at the Tacloban airport.

Dressed in a thin yellow rain poncho, identical to the one worn by the pope onstage, she walked two hours from her home to reach the venue.

It was nothing compared with the hours she had spent wandering in search of food each day after Haiyan, she said.

"When I saw him, I was reminded that I was really alive," Henoso said, her voice cracking.

At the storm's peak, she and her seven children had been forced to squeeze into a neighbour's cramped toilet as they waited for authorities to evacuate them.

"I still have nightmares about what happened... I'm still anxious whenever it rains," Henoso told AFP on Tuesday.

She described walking "with dead bodies all around just to look for milk for my children".

But the pain lifted for her that rainy January day, she said.

"The rain was hard, but when you see him in his Popemobile, there's something about it that makes your heart at ease."

- 'With his flock' -

"How do you mourn ... (when) you don't have a roof over your head, you have a lot of dead, and you still have to prepare for your next meal?" Father Chris Militante asked Tuesday.

The priest, who serves as media director for the Archdiocese of Palo, told AFP he had every reason to fear his parishioners would begin to doubt their faith after Haiyan's devastation.

But when the pope arrived in Tacloban, he didn't pretend to have easy answers.

"Maybe you have a lot of questions. Maybe I don't know the answers. But I am here," he remembers Pope Francis saying during the mass.

And it was his presence that mattered, said Militante.

"In spite of the devastation... God was with us through the (pope's) presence," he said of that day. "We didn't worry."

A decade on, the priest said he hopes people will remember Pope Francis as he chooses to -- as a shepherd "being with his flock".

"(Pope Francis said) that you have to smell like the sheep, and he did. He walked the talk."

With all eyes now turning to Rome, where a conclave will determine Pope Francis's successor, Aguilar, the grieving mother, insists she knows exactly what kind of man is right for the job.

"Someone who will treat Filipinos the way Pope Francis treated us," she said.

"Someone who would go back to Tacloban again."

Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SHAKE AND BLOW
Most deadly 2024 hurricane names retired from use: UN agency
 Geneva (AFP) April 2, 2025
 They were most destructive and deadly: hurricanes Beryl, Helene, Milton in the Atlantic and John in the eastern Pacific are names no longer an option to christen future storms, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) announced Wednesday. Instead, the names Brianna, Holly, and Miguel have been added to the list of possibilities for future storms in the Atlantic, while Jake was added for the eastern Pacific roster. By giving hurricanes and cyclones human names, the WMO believes it is easier ... read more
SHAKE AND BLOW
Myanmar extends earthquake truce as rebels prepare to hand key city back to junta

 Mexico seeks security coordination with US over border military moves

 60,000 Myanmar students must retake exams burned in quake blaze

 Vietnam village starts over with climate defences after landslide
SHAKE AND BLOW
British Steel abandons job cut plans after govt rescue

 Meta to start using Europeans' data for AI training May 27

 Cambodia's Chinese casino city bets big on Beijing

 Velo3D secures five-year $15 million deal with Momentus to expand AM capabilities
SHAKE AND BLOW
Australian PM vows not to bow to Trump on national interest

 Uncovering energy inefficiencies in hydrogen production

 Coral reefs pushed to brink as bleaching crisis worsens

 Trump allows commercial fishing in vast Pacific reserve
SHAKE AND BLOW
Melting snow and ice reinforce cloud-driven cooling slowing Arctic thaw

 'Hard on the body': Canadian troops train for Arctic defense

 Head of US base in Greenland fired after Vance visit

 Yana, a 130,000-year-old baby mammoth, goes under the scalpel
SHAKE AND BLOW
Heavy metals contaminate up to 17% of world's arable land: study

 Indonesia food plan risks 'world's largest' deforestation

 Saudi 'city of roses' offers fragrant reminder of desert's beauty

 Tragic promise drove world's first Michelin-starred woman sushi chef
SHAKE AND BLOW
Still reeling a year on, Brazil's Porto Alegre fears next flood

 Downpours drench homeless survivors of Myanmar quake

 Istanbul's Hagia Sophia prepares for next big quake

 Europe flooding in 2024 worst in over a decade: report
SHAKE AND BLOW
France weighs options after Algeria expels 12 French embassy staff in Algiers

 Burkina junta says foiled plot to sow 'total chaos'

 Uganda army chief in talks with DR Congo militia

 Women protesters in G.Bissau torch Chinese-run mine
SHAKE AND BLOW
Sunscreen and shelter strategies may have shielded early humans from solar radiation

 A visual pathway in the brain may do more than recognize objects

 'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers

 'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.