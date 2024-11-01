Rare gorilla twins born in conflict-hit DR Congo nature park

Fewer than one percent of mountain gorilla pregnancies result in twins, according to scientists, with the DRC recording a previous case in 2020, also in the UNESCO-listed Virunga reserve.
"The two newborns are both male," park official Methode Uhoze told AFP by phone on Thursday.
"Despite the challenges, life triumphs," the Congolese Institute for the Conservation of Nature, which manages the DRC's national parks, said on social media, posting a photo of the mother with the two minuscule babies in her arms.
According to wardens, a team of trackers spotted the twins on Saturday, with monitoring and protection measures in force to increase their chances of survival.
The Virunga park, which was inaugurated in 1925, holds the distinction of being Africa's oldest nature reserve.
Stretching across 7,800 square kilometres (around 3,000 square miles) near the borders with Rwanda and Uganda, the reserve includes territory controlled by the M23 militia.
The M23 has seized swathes of the Congolese east with Rwanda's backing, and has expanded its influence in the region in recent months.
Virunga's forests are also believed to have been used as a hideout by fighters from the Allied Democratic Forces, which has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State jihadist group.
Just over 1,000 mountain gorillas are estimated to live in the wild.
According to the reserve's authorities, the Virunga park was home to 350 of the great apes in 2021.
Eight other mountain gorilla births were registered in Virunga in 2025, according to park spokesman Bienvenu Bwende.
