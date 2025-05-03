Earth Science News
CLIMATE SCIENCE
 Scientists team up to publish climate assessment gutted by Trump
Scientists team up to publish climate assessment gutted by Trump
 by Adam Schrader
 Washington DC (UPI) May 3, 2025

Two private nonprofit organizations announced that they would team up to publish climate-related research to further a congressionally mandated assessment that had been gutted by the Trump administration.

The American Geophysical Union and the American Meteorological Society said in a news release on Friday that they are inviting manuscripts for a new, special collection of 29 peer-reviewed research journals focused on all aspects of climate change in the United States.

"This effort aims to sustain the momentum of the sixth National Climate Assessment, the authors and staff of which were dismissed earlier this week by the Trump Administration, almost a year into the process," the societies said.

"Congressionally mandated, the NCA draws on the latest scientific research to evaluate how climate change is affecting the United States. The new special collection does not replace the NCA but instead creates a mechanism for this important work to continue."

Rachel Cleetus, one of some 400 scientific contributors who had contributed to the upcoming NCA report, confirmed they had been disbanded in a statement shared by the Union of Concerned Scientists, a group that advocates for rigorous scientific research.

"Today, the Trump administration senselessly took a hatchet to a crucial and comprehensive U.S. climate science report by dismissing its authors without cause or a plan," Cleetus said.

"The only beneficiaries of disrupting or killing this report are the fossil fuel industry and those intent on boosting oil and gas profits at the expense of people's health and the nation's economic well-being. Congress must step up to ensure the report it requires by law is conducted with scientific integrity and delivered in a timely way."

Cleetus also shared the text of an email that had been sent to the researchers by the Trump administration, which said that the "scope" of the report was being "reevaluated."

While the official website for the NCA shows that the sixth iteration of the assessment is still slated to be published by early 2028, a notice on the website also shows that the operations of the U.S. Global Change Research Program -- which carries out the NCA -- is "under review."

AMS President David J. Stensrud said the NCA is a "comprehensive, rigorous integration and evaluation" of the latest climate science knowledge that is used by everyone from small businesses to numerous governmental departments and agencies.

"Our economy, our health, our society are all climate-dependent," Stensrud said. "While we cannot replace the NCA, we at AMS see it as vital to support and help expand this collaborative scientific effort for the benefit of the U.S. public and the world at large."

Related Links
 Climate Science News - Modeling, Mitigation Adaptation

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
CLIMATE SCIENCE
US climate assessment thrown into doubt as Trump dismisses authors
 Washington (AFP) April 29, 2025
 President Donald Trump's administration on Monday disbanded the authors of the United States' premier climate report, a move scientists said threatens to derail a critical assessment mandated by Congress and vital to the nation's preparedness against global warming. In an email sent to contributors of the Sixth National Climate Assessment (NCA6), the administration said the report's "scope" was being "reevaluated" and informed participants they were being "released from their roles," with no timelin ... read more
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Explosion in northern China housing complex kills one, injures 21

 Myanmar junta lets post-quake truce expire

 France adopts major new bill to combat drug-related crime

 Millions of children to suffer from Trump aid cuts
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Microsoft reports strong results driven by cloud and AI; Urges fast 'resolution' of transatlantic trade issues

 NASA develops flight-ready aerogel antennas for next-gen airspace communications

 British Steel abandons job cut plans after govt rescue

 Meta to start using Europeans' data for AI training May 27
CLIMATE SCIENCE
New Zealand, Phillippines sign troops deal in 'deteriorating' strategic environment

 Canadian firm makes first bid for international seabed mining license

 Dead salmon create election stink on Australian island

 Mexico agrees to send water to US after Trump threatens tariffs
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Thawing permafrost dots Siberia with rash of mounds

 Summer 2024 was Lapland's warmest in 2,000 years: study

 Ice cores from tropics challenge Holocene temperature models

 Melting glaciers at the end of the Ice Age may have sped up continental drift, fueled volcanic eruptions
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Elitist no more, caviar is turning casual

 Climate change takes spice from Indonesia clove farms

 Less-thirsty rice offers hope in drought-stricken Chile

 Iraq farmers turn to groundwater to boost desert yield
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Philippine typhoon victims remember day Pope Francis brought hope

 Researchers solve one of Earth's ancient volcanic mysteries

 Myanmar marks month of misery since historic quake

 Hundreds of buildings damaged, dozens injured in 6.3 Ecuador quake
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Sudan paramilitaries shell famine-hit camp, kill over 20

 Paramilitary shelling hits Sudan's presidential palace: army source

 Sudan paramilitaries kill at least 165 in Darfur city over 10 days: activists

 Evacuation of DR Congo troops from M23 zone begins
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Sunscreen and shelter strategies may have shielded early humans from solar radiation

 'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers

 'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers

 A visual pathway in the brain may do more than recognize objects
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.