September third-hottest globally on record: climate monitor

September did not break the record for the month set in 2023 and was only marginally cooler than the same period last year, said the EU's global warming monitor.
"The global temperature context remains much the same, with persistently high land and sea surface temperatures reflecting the continuing influence of greenhouse gas accumulation in the atmosphere," said Samantha Burgess, strategic lead for climate at Copernicus.
September was 1.47C above the 1850-1900 average used to define the pre-industrial period before human activity began significantly influencing the climate.
Such incremental rises may appear small. But scientists say every fraction of a degree of extra warming further destabilises the planet, raising the risk of extreme weather and triggering destructive climate tipping points.
Global temperatures have been pushed steadily higher by humanity's emissions of greenhouse gases, primarily from fossil fuels burned on a massive scale since the industrial revolution.
Scientists expect that 2025 will be the third-hottest year after 2024 and 2023, with recent months tracking just behind the records set during this extraordinary stretch.
Nations face this reality as they gather in Brazil next month for the UN climate negotiations held every year to address the collective response to global warming.
Major economies are not cutting emissions fast enough to avoid the worst impacts of climate change, and many are still approving new oil, coal and gas projects.
Copernicus uses billions of measurements from satellites, ships, aircraft and weather stations to aid its climate calculations.
Its records go back to 1940, but other sources of climate data -- such as ice cores, tree rings and coral skeletons -- allow scientists to expand their conclusions using evidence from much further in the past.
Scientists say the current period is likely the warmest the Earth has been for the last 125,000 years.
Related Links
Weather News at TerraDaily.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Rescuers scramble to deliver aid after deadly Nepal, India floods
Israel intercepts 13 vessels of humanitarian flotilla heading for Gaza
In India's Mumbai, the largest slum in Asia is for sale
Landslide kills at least 15 bus passengers in northern India
Virtual Jesus? People of faith divided as AI enters religion
Light-driven control of topological structures unlocks new path for ultrafast memory
Three-dimensional skyrmions open new path to data storage and neuromorphic computing
New theory transforms understanding of nanoscale heat transport
Bangladesh deploys warships to protect prized hilsa fish
Deep-sea mining poses new threat to sharks, rays and ghost sharks
Pacific islands youth group wins prize for climate legal action
Satellite partnership advances AquaWatch water quality monitoring
Researchers wake up microbes trapped in permafrost for thousands of years
Carbon feedback loops could plunge Earth into deep freeze
Antarctic sea ice hits its third-lowest winter peak on record
Swiss glaciers shrank by a quarter in past decade: study
|
Biodegradable microplastics disrupt soil carbon balance and microbial life
Farming transformed mammal communities worldwide over 50,000 years
Extreme rains hit India's premier Darjeeling tea estates
'Veggie burgers' face grilling in EU parliament
Philippines quake kills dozens as injured overwhelm hospitals
Wildlife flee as floods swamp Indian parks
Year after northern Nigeria floods, survivors left high and dry
Record flooding hits Vietnam with 8 killed; Stranded hikers rescued near Everest
'Dozens' of civilians killed in Niger airstrikes: witnesses
WFP warns of 'catastophic conditions' in Somalia as funding dwindles
Year after northern Nigeria floods, survivors left high and dry
In Simandou mountains, Guinea prepares to cash in on iron ore
World-renowned chimpanzee expert Jane Goodall dies at 91
Morocco High Atlas whistle language strives for survival
Oldest practice of smoke-dried mummification traced to Asia Pacific hunter gatherers
AI helps UK woman rediscover lost voice after 25 years
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters