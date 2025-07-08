Earth Science News
FIRE STORM
 Syria seeks European help as forest wildfires rage
Syria seeks European help as forest wildfires rage
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Damascus (AFP) July 8, 2025

Syria's minister for emergencies and disaster management on Tuesday requested support from the European Union to battle wildfires that have swept through forest in the coastal province of Latakia for six days.

Neighbouring countries Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey have dispatched firefighting teams and equipment including aircraft to assist as Syrian emergency crews have struggled to bring the blazes under control in difficult conditions including strong winds, mountainous terrain and drought.

"We asked the European Union for help in extinguishing the fires," minister Raed al-Saleh said on X, noting Cyprus was expected to send aid later Tuesday.

"Fear of the fires spreading due to strong winds last night prompted us to evacuate 25 families to ensure their safety without any human casualties," he added.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) office in Syria, the fires impacted "some 5,000 persons, including displacements, across 60 communities".

An estimated 100 square kilometres (40 square miles) of forest and farmland -- more than three percent of Syria's forest cover -- have burned, OCHA told AFP in a statement.

At least seven towns in Latakia province have been evacuated as a precaution.

Efforts to extinguish the fires have been hindered by "rugged terrain, the absence of firebreaks, strong winds and the presence of mines and unexploded ordnance", Saleh said.

During a visit to the area, Interior Minister Anas Khattab noted there were "suspicions about the involvement of some individuals" in the blazes, saying investigations would begin to determine if any were deliberately lit and hold any arsonists to account.

Seven months after the fall of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad, Syria continues to face the repercussions of its 14-year civil war, which include explosive remnants scattered across the country.

With man-made climate change increasing the likelihood and intensity of droughts and wildfires worldwide, Syria has also been battered by heatwaves and low rainfall.

In June, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation said Syria had "not seen such bad climate conditions in 60 years".

Forest fire blazes in southern France
Narbonne, France (AFP) July 8, 2025 - A forest fire blazed in southern France Tuesday, after it crept across an area the size of 2,000 rugby pitches of trees, causing an autoroute to Spain to close temporarily and residents to evacuate their homes.

The fire, the latest of several in the area in recent days, started on the property of a winery south of the city of Narbonne on Monday afternoon, then spread rapidly due to wind and parched vegetation after a heatwave.

More than 1,000 firefighters battled the flames overnight, but by the morning the inferno had partially damaged 2,000 hectares (4,900 acres) of land and was still going strong, local authorities said.

Local official Christian Pouget said six homes had been partially affected.

"The fire has still not been brought under control," he said.

In the village of Prat-de-Cest on Tuesday morning, trees were blackened or still on fire.

As she watched fire trucks drive to and fro, retiree Martine Bou, who did not give her age, recounted fleeing her home with her cats, tortoises and dog on Monday afternoon before returning.

But her husband Frederic stayed all night to hose down the great pines on the other side of the road so the fire would not engulf their home.

"I've never seen anything like it. I have never lived next to such an enormous fire," he told AFP, reporting flames dozens of metres (more than a hundred feet) high.

French weather service Meteo France said the risk of fires remained high on Tuesday.

Authorities closed the A9 autoroute to Spain, but on Tuesday morning they said they were progressively reopening the route to traffic.

Meteo France said this weekend that a punishing heatwave that began on June 19 had officially ended on Friday, lasting in all 16 days -- the same length as the country's deadly 2003 heatwave.

That same day, however, the first major fires of the season broke out in the south.

Scientists say human-induced climate change is increasing the intensity, length and frequency of the extreme heat that causes some forest fires.

Thousands told to stay home as Spain forest fire rages
Tarragona, Spain (AFP) July 8, 2025 - Hundreds of Spanish firefighters on Tuesday battled a forest fire stoked by fierce winds that had burned more than 3,000 hectares, with authorities ordering 18,000 residents to stay at home.

More than 450 firefighters backed by helicopters and planes were deployed across a hilly 30-kilometre (19-mile) front in the northeastern province of Tarragona, the Catalonia region's fire service said.

The blaze had devoured an estimated 3,137 hectares (7,751 acres), with the protected Els Ports natural park representing about one-third of the total, according to Catalan rangers.

An AFP journalist at the scene saw a helicopter swoop over burning vegetation and a house to drop water as grey smoke billowed from the green hills.

The blaze had gutted an isolated hillside home, which stood surrounded by scorched trees, its roof collapsed.

Firefighters said they were "cautiously optimistic" as they worked to stabilise the blaze and prevent it spreading further into the park.

"The changing wind patterns in the area will determine the fire's progression," the service added in a statement.

The emergency response could "begin a stabilisation phase in the final hours of the day", said the leader of Catalonia's regional authority, Salvador Illa.

Catalonia's civil protection authority urged residents to shut their doors and windows and stay home, saying around 18,000 people were affected.

Overnight gusts of up to 90 kilometres (56 miles) per hour had thwarted efforts to extinguish the fire, prompting reinforcements from the Spanish army's emergencies unit.

Scientists say human-induced climate change is increasing the intensity, length and frequency of the extreme heat that fuels forest fires.

Spain has in recent days sweltered through a heatwave that parched the land and heightened the risk of forest fires.

National weather agency AEMET said last month was Spain's hottest June on record and that the frequency of extreme heat had tripled in the past 10 years.

According to the European Forest Fire Information System, around 500 fires destroyed 300,000 hectares in Spain in 2022, a record for the continent.

Around 21,000 hectares have burned so far this year.

Related Links
 Forest and Wild Fires - News, Science and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FIRE STORM
Man arrested over fire on Greek island of Evia
 Athens (AFP) July 5, 2025
 A 52-year-old man has been arrested on the Greek island of Evia, accused of starting the fire that devastated part of the island between Friday evening and Saturday morning, firefighters said. The man was allegedly clearing vegetation from a plot of land when the fire broke out and quickly got out of control, public broadcaster ERT reported. Some 1,000 hectares (2,470 acres) were burned on the island to the northeast of Athens, according to Greek news agency ANA. Greek firefighters remained ... read more
FIRE STORM
Texas floods: Misinformation across political spectrum sows confusion

 Search for woman who texted 'we're being washed away' in Texas flood

 Pentagon to erect 4th military zone along U.S.-Mexico border

 Rain caused natural disasters in 83% of Brazil's cities: report
FIRE STORM
Germany criticises China curbs on rare-earth exports

 Meta's AI talent war raises questions about strategy

 EU proposes space laws to reduce orbital junk and boost industry

 EU's Space Act would track space objects and clear satellite debris
FIRE STORM
S.Leone islanders despair as rising ocean threatens survival

 The Seine star of the summer again in Paris

 'I lost my battle': warming sea killing Albania fishing

 Deep-sea mining negotiators to meet under Trump shadow
FIRE STORM
Glacier retreat could drive a surge in volcanic eruptions worldwide

 German navy to patrol the Arctic

 Denmark develops tool to predict ice-free Arctic summers

 In Norway's Arctic, meteorologists have a first-row seat to climate change
FIRE STORM
Rotten insects, viral videos and climate change: S.Korea battles 'lovebug' invasion

 Drought-hit Morocco turns to desalination to save vegetable bounty

 China's 'new farmers' learn to livestream in rural revitalisation

 Beijing decries 'discriminatory' ban on Chinese purchases of US farmland
FIRE STORM
Typhoon Danas kills two, injures hundreds in Taiwan; Woman killed during storms across northern Italy

 India monsoon season death toll hits 69 after floods, landslides

 Rescuers on horseback, with dogs search for Texas flood victims

 Storm Flossie strengthens into a hurricane near Mexico coast
FIRE STORM
Nigerian hikers blaze trails despite insecurity

 Anxious residents re-emerge after Mali jihadist attacks

 US sanctions on Sudan over alleged chemical weapons use take effect

 Green bonds offer hope, and risk, in Africa's climate fight
FIRE STORM
Beyond male dominance in primates new study redefines gender power roles

 Light travels through entire human head in breakthrough for optical brain imaging

 Human brain reveals hidden action cues AI still fails to grasp

 Deforestation in S.Leone national park threatens chimps, humans alike
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.