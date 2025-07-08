Earth Science News
FIRE STORM
 Thousands told to stay home as Spain forest fire rages on
Thousands told to stay home as Spain forest fire rages on
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Madrid (AFP) July 8, 2025

Spanish firefighters on Tuesday were battling a forest fire stoked by fierce winds that has burned more than 2,300 hectares (5,680 acres), with authorities urging thousands of residents to stay home.

The Spanish army's emergency response unit said it had deployed overnight near the northeastern city of Tarragona to assist local authorities.

The blaze has devoured "around 2,377 hectares of land, mostly forest", countryside rangers in the Catalonia region wrote on X.

The protected Els Ports natural park makes up 30 percent of the affected area, they added.

Firefighters released video footage shot from a helicopter on Monday showing hills enveloped in a cloud of grey and orange smoke stretching into the distance.

Winds of up to 90 kilometres per hour (56 miles per hour) made it harder to extinguish the fire overnight, firefighters said.

The national civil protection authority urged residents in the area to close their doors and windows and stay home, saying that around 18,000 people were affected.

Scientists say human-induced climate change is increasing the intensity, length and frequency of the extreme heat that causes some forest fires.

Spain has in recent days sweltered through a heatwave that parched the land and heightened the risk of forest fires.

National weather agency AEMET said last month was Spain's hottest June on record and that the frequency of extreme heat had tripled in the past 10 years.

According to the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS), some 500 fires destroyed 300,000 hectares in Spain in 2022, a record for the continent.

Around 21,000 hectares have burned so far this year.

Related Links
 Forest and Wild Fires - News, Science and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FIRE STORM
Man arrested over fire on Greek island of Evia
 Athens (AFP) July 5, 2025
 A 52-year-old man has been arrested on the Greek island of Evia, accused of starting the fire that devastated part of the island between Friday evening and Saturday morning, firefighters said. The man was allegedly clearing vegetation from a plot of land when the fire broke out and quickly got out of control, public broadcaster ERT reported. Some 1,000 hectares (2,470 acres) were burned on the island to the northeast of Athens, according to Greek news agency ANA. Greek firefighters remained ... read more
FIRE STORM
Search for woman who texted 'we're being washed away' in Texas flood

 Pentagon to erect 4th military zone along U.S.-Mexico border

 Rain caused natural disasters in 83% of Brazil's cities: report

 UN aid meeting seeks end to Global South debt crisis
FIRE STORM
Germany criticises China curbs on rare-earth exports

 Meta's AI talent war raises questions about strategy

 EU proposes space laws to reduce orbital junk and boost industry

 EU's Space Act would track space objects and clear satellite debris
FIRE STORM
The Seine star of the summer again in Paris

 'I lost my battle': warming sea killing Albania fishing

 Deep-sea mining negotiators to meet under Trump shadow

 Fiji says would not welcome China military presence in Pacific
FIRE STORM
German navy to patrol the Arctic

 Denmark develops tool to predict ice-free Arctic summers

 In Norway's Arctic, meteorologists have a first-row seat to climate change

 Arctic warming spurs growth of carbon-soaking peatlands
FIRE STORM
Drought-hit Morocco turns to desalination to save vegetable bounty

 Sri Lanka court stops state land grab from Tamils

 Six million donkeys slaughtered for Chinese medicine: charity

 Brazil says free of bird flu, will resume poultry exports
FIRE STORM
Typhoon Danas kills two, injures hundreds in Taiwan; Woman killed during storms across northern Italy

 India monsoon season death toll hits 69 after floods, landslides

 Storm Flossie strengthens into a hurricane near Mexico coast

 Japan updates 'megaquake' preparedness plan
FIRE STORM
Nigerian hikers blaze trails despite insecurity

 Anxious residents re-emerge after Mali jihadist attacks

 US sanctions on Sudan over alleged chemical weapons use take effect

 Green bonds offer hope, and risk, in Africa's climate fight
FIRE STORM
Light travels through entire human head in breakthrough for optical brain imaging

 Human brain reveals hidden action cues AI still fails to grasp

 Deforestation in S.Leone national park threatens chimps, humans alike

 If people stopped having babies, how long would it be before humans were all gone?
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.