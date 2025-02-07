Earth Science News
FROTH AND BUBBLE
 Trump slams paper straws, vows 'back to plastic'
Trump slams paper straws, vows 'back to plastic'
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) Feb 7, 2025

President Donald Trump on Friday raged against eco-friendly paper straws promoted by his predecessor Joe Biden, and pledged that the United States would return to plastic ones.

The move is his latest on green issues since returning to power, after pulling out of the Paris climate change agreement and ordering deregulations as part of a "drill, baby, drill" agenda.

On Thursday, the Republican's administration also sought to block funding for a network of electric-vehicle charging stations across the country, sparking fury from environmentalists.

Trump pledged action against paper straws, which are unpopular with many consumers but create less plastic pollution.

"I will be signing an Executive Order next week ending the ridiculous Biden push for Paper Straws, which don't work. BACK TO PLASTIC!" he said on social media.

Democrat Biden had announced a target to eliminate single-use plastic utensils like drinking straws by 2035 across government agencies.

The trend for paper drinking straws has long irritated Trump.

"They want to ban straws. Has anyone tried those paper straws? They're not working too good," he said during a campaign rally in the 2020 election against Biden.

"It disintegrates as you drink it, and if you have a nice tie like this tie, you've got no choice."

Trump's campaign team previously sold branded plastic straws with the slogan: "Liberal paper straws don't work."

The president, who calls climate change a scam, has also often targeted electric vehicles despite his close alliance with Tesla chief Elon Musk.

Halting rollout of the $5 billion national EV charging network would be a major setback to efforts to cut climate-changing emissions, according to green campaigners.

"His administration's move to block funding for a bipartisan effort to build out our national EV charging network is a blatant, illegal power grab," the Evergreen Action group said.

"This program is delivering real benefits to all 50 states -- creating jobs, boosting economic opportunities, and cutting pollution."

Related Links
 Our Polluted World and Cleaning It Up

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FROTH AND BUBBLE
No new clothes: S. Korean climate activist targets hyperconsumption
 Seoul (AFP) Feb 5, 2025
 Recovering South Korean shopaholic-turned-climate activist Lee So-yeon used to buy new clothes almost daily - until a $1.50 winter coat triggered an awakening that stopped her shopping entirely. While looking at the ultra-cheap padded jacket at an H&M shop in the United States, where she was working at the time, Lee asked herself how any item of clothing could be sold so cheaply. The 30-year-old embarked on a deep dive into fast fashion production methods and was horrified at the human, social ... read more
FROTH AND BUBBLE
One dead, dozens missing in China landslide

 UK's Lammy warns US aid cuts could see China step into 'gap'

 Fukushima nuclear plant operator to dismantle water tanks next week

 El Salvador offers to jail violent U.S. criminals in 'unprecedented' deal
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Filipino researchers identify Taal ash as new radiation shield

 NASA CubeSat Finds New Radiation Belts After May 2024 Solar Storm

 PlayStation Network back online after 24-hour outage

 Alloy discovered that barely changes with temperature
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Seeking climate connections among the oceans' smallest organisms

 Marine Prosperity Areas introduce a fresh approach to ocean conservation

 Canada close to visiting forces deal with Philippines

 New Zealand chides Cook Islands for 'lack of transparency'
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Arctic sea ice levels second lowest on record for January: US data

 Ice streams move due to tiny ice quakes

 Greenland glacier accelerates each day with weather and tide changes

 Greenland ice crevasses escalate fueling further rise in sea levels
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Hong Kong scientists fight to save fragrant incense trees

 French cognac exports to China slump as tariffs bite; Scottish whisky makers fear return of Trump tariffs

 Study examines how African farmers are adapting to mountain climate change

 Ancient agricultural strategies unveiled as pre-industrial societies adapted to climate shifts
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Fresh quake barrage hits Greek island Santorini

 'We're not afraid': Santorini residents brave tremors to stay put

 Pain, anger as Turkey marks two years since quake disaster

 Greek PM insists no danger from Santorini quake swarm
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Mali army vows to pursue 'terrorists' behind deadly convoy attack

 80 dead in southern Sudan violence: UN

 Niger orders Red Cross to leave country

 At least 56 killed as fighting grips Sudan's capital
FROTH AND BUBBLE
New play takes on OpenAI drama and AI's existential questions

 Trump signs order to get 'transgender ideology' out of military

 How to Design Humane Autonomous Systems

 Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.