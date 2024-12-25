Earth Science News
SHAKE AND BLOW
 Turkey court jails hotel owner, architect in quake trial
Turkey court jails hotel owner, architect in quake trial
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Istanbul (AFP) Dec 25, 2024

A Turkish court on Wednesday sentenced the owner and architect of a hotel where 72 people died after it collapsed following an earthquake last year to over 18 years in prison.

The dead included 26 members of a school volleyball team from northern Cyprus. The Grand Isias Hotel in Adiyaman crumbled after the February 2023 quake that claimed 55,000 lives in Turkey.

The court in Adiyaman sentenced hotel owner Ahmet Bozkurt to 18 years and five months in prison for "causing the death or injury of more than one person through conscious negligence", the official Anadolu news agency reported.

His son Mehmet Fatih Bozkurt was sentenced to 17 years and four months in jail and architect Erdem Yilmaz got 18 years and five months on the same charges, Anadolu added.

An AFP team saw the hotel completely flattened.

The regional government declared a national mobilisation, hiring a private plane to join a search-and-rescue effort for the volleyball team members.

Speaking to reporters after the court's verdict, Turkish Cypriot Prime Minister Unal Ustel said the sentences were too lenient and they would take the case to a higher court.

"Hotel owners did not get the punishment we had expected," Ustel said. "But despite that, everyone from those responsible in the hotel's construction to the architect was sentenced. That made us partially happy."

The collapse of the hotel sparked harsh criticism of the government for allowing the construction of a building without the necessary permits.

Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SHAKE AND BLOW
Vanuatu reopening to commercial flights, quake toll hits 12
 Port Vila, Vanuatu (AFP) Dec 21, 2024
 Vanuatu said on Saturday it will lift a suspension on commercial flights to restart its vital tourism industry following an earthquake that killed at least 12 people. The 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the main island on Tuesday, toppling concrete buildings in the capital Port Vila and setting off landslides. It damaged water supplies, knocked out mobile networks and halted operations at the capital's main shipping port. Twelve people have been confirmed killed so far, according to gove ... read more
SHAKE AND BLOW
Blogs to Bluesky: social media shifts responses after 2004 tsunami

 Ecuador's leader orders stepped-up search for missing adolescents

 Sri Lanka navy rescues boat of 100 Rohingya refugees

 Macron extends visit to cyclone-hit Mayotte after locals vent anger
SHAKE AND BLOW
Transforming education with virtual reality and artificial intelligence

 Secretive game developer codes hit 'Balatro' in Canadian prairie province

 New type of quasiparticle discovered in magnetic materials

 HKUST unveils high-speed thermal-electric aerosol printer for piezoelectric biofilm production
SHAKE AND BLOW
New study highlights critical decline in shark and ray populations since 1970

 Saving the mysterious African manatee at Cameroon hotspot

 Surface-based sonar system could rapidly map the ocean floor at high resolution

 Researchers propose carbon capture in fish farms as a climate solution
SHAKE AND BLOW
ESA and NASA collaborate to track Greenland ice sheet melting

 One of the largest glacial floods ever documented observed in Greenland

 Seals use icebergs as essential platforms in glacier ecosystems

 Most arctic coastal infrastructure faces risk of instability by 2100
SHAKE AND BLOW
Russia-Ukraine War's unexpected casualties: Hungry people in distant nations

 Early warning system aims to curb locust swarms

 The energy return on investment of global agriculture

 Tunisia women herb harvesters struggle with drought and heat
SHAKE AND BLOW
The tsunami detection buoys safeguarding lives in Thailand

 Mayotte cyclone likely to have killed 'dozens' not '1000s'; Mozambique death toll rises to 120

 Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts, spewing columns of lava

 Large earthquake hits battered Vanuatu
SHAKE AND BLOW
Mali junta renames colonial French street names

 Official says Liberia to begin war crimes trials in next five years

 Digital Earth Africa launches coastal monitoring tool for informed decision making

 Macron sees new role for French military base in Djibouti
SHAKE AND BLOW
Travelers consider weight-based airfares for sustainable flights

 US passes defense bill banning gender care for minors; UK to compensate LGBTQ veterans sacked

 Earliest ritual space in southwest asia discovered in Galilee cave

 Traces of 10000-year-old rice beer unearthed at neolithic site in China
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.