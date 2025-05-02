UAE had hottest April on record: met office



by AFP Staff Writers



Dubai (AFP) May 2, 2025



The United Arab Emirates endured its hottest April on record with an average daily high of 42.6 degrees Celsius (108.7 Fahrenheit), the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) said.

That topped the average daily high of 42.2 Celsius (108 Fahrenheit) recorded in April 2017, said the centre, which has been keeping comprehensive figures since 2003.

The oil-rich Gulf state has been gripped by a heatwave for several days that has prompted authorities to warn residents to drink plenty of fluids and avoid work outdoors during the hottest part of the day.

NCM meteorologist Ahmed Habib said the culprit was a mass of very hot air that had blown in from the desert.

On April 27, temperatures in the emirate of Fujairah peaked at 46.6 Celsius (115.9 Fahrenheit), the second highest ever recorded in April in the UAE.

This year's heatwave stands in stark contrast to April 2024, when the UAE was swept by its heaviest rains in 75 years. Four people died and the commercial hub of Dubai was paralysed for several days.

Scientists of the World Weather Attribution network said last year's rains were "very likely" exacerbated by global warming.

The UAE is one of the world's top oil exporters, but has also invested heavily in renewable energy.

Related Links

Weather News at TerraDaily.com

