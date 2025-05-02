UAE had hottest April on record: met office

That topped the average daily high of 42.2 Celsius (108 Fahrenheit) recorded in April 2017, said the centre, which has been keeping comprehensive figures since 2003.
The oil-rich Gulf state has been gripped by a heatwave for several days that has prompted authorities to warn residents to drink plenty of fluids and avoid work outdoors during the hottest part of the day.
NCM meteorologist Ahmed Habib said the culprit was a mass of very hot air that had blown in from the desert.
On April 27, temperatures in the emirate of Fujairah peaked at 46.6 Celsius (115.9 Fahrenheit), the second highest ever recorded in April in the UAE.
This year's heatwave stands in stark contrast to April 2024, when the UAE was swept by its heaviest rains in 75 years. Four people died and the commercial hub of Dubai was paralysed for several days.
Scientists of the World Weather Attribution network said last year's rains were "very likely" exacerbated by global warming.
The UAE is one of the world's top oil exporters, but has also invested heavily in renewable energy.
Related Links
Weather News at TerraDaily.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Explosion in northern China housing complex kills one, injures 21
Myanmar junta lets post-quake truce expire
France adopts major new bill to combat drug-related crime
Millions of children to suffer from Trump aid cuts
Microsoft reports strong results driven by cloud and AI; Urges fast 'resolution' of transatlantic trade issues
NASA develops flight-ready aerogel antennas for next-gen airspace communications
British Steel abandons job cut plans after govt rescue
Meta to start using Europeans' data for AI training May 27
New Zealand, Phillippines sign troops deal in 'deteriorating' strategic environment
Canadian firm makes first bid for international seabed mining license
Dead salmon create election stink on Australian island
Mexico agrees to send water to US after Trump threatens tariffs
Thawing permafrost dots Siberia with rash of mounds
Summer 2024 was Lapland's warmest in 2,000 years: study
Ice cores from tropics challenge Holocene temperature models
Melting glaciers at the end of the Ice Age may have sped up continental drift, fueled volcanic eruptions
|
Elitist no more, caviar is turning casual
Climate change takes spice from Indonesia clove farms
Less-thirsty rice offers hope in drought-stricken Chile
Iraq farmers turn to groundwater to boost desert yield
Philippine typhoon victims remember day Pope Francis brought hope
Researchers solve one of Earth's ancient volcanic mysteries
Myanmar marks month of misery since historic quake
Hundreds of buildings damaged, dozens injured in 6.3 Ecuador quake
Sudan paramilitaries shell famine-hit camp, kill over 20
Paramilitary shelling hits Sudan's presidential palace: army source
Sudan paramilitaries kill at least 165 in Darfur city over 10 days: activists
Evacuation of DR Congo troops from M23 zone begins
Sunscreen and shelter strategies may have shielded early humans from solar radiation
'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers
'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers
A visual pathway in the brain may do more than recognize objects
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters