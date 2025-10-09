US Senate rejects limiting Trump's strikes on alleged drug runners

At least 21 people have been killed so far in the Trump administration's attacks, which it has said are necessary to protect the United States from a scourge of smuggled narcotics, particularly from Venezuela.
But many experts question the legality of using lethal force in foreign or international waters against suspects who have not been intercepted or questioned.
The resolution in the Senate was rejected late Wednesday with 48 votes for and 51 against.
Adam Schiff, a Democratic senator who led the initiative, said before the vote that the strikes "could set off an unintended conflict with Venezuela."
Nicolas Maduro, president of the oil-rich nation, has criticized the US military action as "armed aggression to impose regime change."
Trump boasted on Sunday that lethal strikes on small boats near the Venezuelan coast have been so successful "there are no boats" left in that area of the Caribbean.
He added that military action could be expanded to land routes used by apparent drug traffickers.
Rand Paul, one of two Republicans who supported the text in the Senate, said beforehand that he wanted to ensure that military action abroad had congressional approval.
"The US should not be blowing up boats without even knowing who's on them," he wrote on X.
Related Links
21st Century Pirates
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Rescuers scramble to deliver aid after deadly Nepal, India floods
Israel intercepts 13 vessels of humanitarian flotilla heading for Gaza
In India's Mumbai, the largest slum in Asia is for sale
Landslide kills at least 15 bus passengers in northern India
Virtual Jesus? People of faith divided as AI enters religion
Light-driven control of topological structures unlocks new path for ultrafast memory
Three-dimensional skyrmions open new path to data storage and neuromorphic computing
New theory transforms understanding of nanoscale heat transport
Bangladesh deploys warships to protect prized hilsa fish
Deep-sea mining poses new threat to sharks, rays and ghost sharks
Pacific islands youth group wins prize for climate legal action
Satellite partnership advances AquaWatch water quality monitoring
Researchers wake up microbes trapped in permafrost for thousands of years
Carbon feedback loops could plunge Earth into deep freeze
Antarctic sea ice hits its third-lowest winter peak on record
Swiss glaciers shrank by a quarter in past decade: study
|
Biodegradable microplastics disrupt soil carbon balance and microbial life
Farming transformed mammal communities worldwide over 50,000 years
Extreme rains hit India's premier Darjeeling tea estates
'Veggie burgers' face grilling in EU parliament
Philippines quake kills dozens as injured overwhelm hospitals
Wildlife flee as floods swamp Indian parks
Year after northern Nigeria floods, survivors left high and dry
Record flooding hits Vietnam with 8 killed; Stranded hikers rescued near Everest
'Dozens' of civilians killed in Niger airstrikes: witnesses
WFP warns of 'catastophic conditions' in Somalia as funding dwindles
Year after northern Nigeria floods, survivors left high and dry
In Simandou mountains, Guinea prepares to cash in on iron ore
World-renowned chimpanzee expert Jane Goodall dies at 91
Morocco High Atlas whistle language strives for survival
Oldest practice of smoke-dried mummification traced to Asia Pacific hunter gatherers
AI helps UK woman rediscover lost voice after 25 years
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters