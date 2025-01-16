US braces for freezing weather fueled by polar vortex

The bitter weather -- tied to an Arctic "polar vortex" blast -- is expected to bring nighttime lows as cold as minus 23 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 31 degrees Celsius) over the weekend for some of the northernmost parts of the United States.
President-elect Trump, who takes office Monday, will see his swearing-in ceremony in Washington hit by freezing temperatures and winds of up to 30 miles per hour.
"It's going to be pretty gusty," said Marc Chenard, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service (NWS).
He told AFP that a "few inches" of snow is forecast on Sunday in the US capital, which is still blanketed in ice from a winter storm earlier this month.
Trump's inauguration -- set to draw more than 200,000 visitors to Washington -- will go ahead under chilly conditions of no more than 21 degrees Fahrenheit (minus six degrees Celsius), according to the NWS.
If the forecast is correct, US media reported it will be the coldest inauguration since Ronald Reagan's in 1985, when the temperature was seven degrees Fahrenheit.
Chenard said central and eastern parts of the United States would face the most below average temperatures in the coming days, cooled by winds pushed south by a weakening of the polar vortex.
The polar vortex is an air mass above the North Pole, located high in the stratosphere. Humans dwell in the troposphere, and the stratosphere is just above it.
Chenard added that temperatures "could certainly be life-threatening" for some people who find themselves outdoors during the cold snap due to the risk of hypothermia.
While the link between global warming and heat waves is very direct, the behavior of winter storms is governed by complex atmospheric dynamics that are more difficult to study.
In December 2022, a fierce winter storm left at least 61 people dead in the United States, with some victims found outside and others in their homes or cars.
The latest temperature drop comes two weeks after parts of the country were blanketed by a large swath of snow and ice, contributing to at least five deaths and disrupting travel for millions.
Extreme weather has also struck the western United States, with Los Angeles ravaged by wildfires this month that left two dozen people dead and large areas of the city in ruins.
Conditions have since eased and firefighters have begun making progress to contain the blazes.
Related Links
It's A White Out at TerraDaily.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Humanity has opened 'Pandora's box of ills,' UN chief warns
Canadian insurers face record costs from 2024 extreme weather
'Afraid to live here': urban Bolivia's death-defying homes
Survivors count the mental cost of Los Angeles fires
Researchers develop breakthrough one-step flame retardant for cotton textiles
New filter captures and recycles aluminum from manufacturing waste
Study uncovers gold's journey from Earth's mantle to surface
Mexico hails $5 bn Amazon investment in face of Trump threats
Quake-stricken Vanuatu heads to polls in snap election
Kazakhstan says part of Aral Sea has nearly doubled in volume
Kazakhstan says northern Aral Sea now has nearly 50% more water
Tunisian rehab barge offers hope for vulnerable sea turtles
Historic drilling campaign reaches more than 1.2-million-year-old ice
2024 was hottest year on record for Norway's Arctic
Antarctic sea ice rebounds from record lows: US scientists
Decline in Arctic ice pressure ridges revealed by long-term study
|
Crop switching boosts climate resilience in Chinese agriculture
Poland ramps up controls amid foot-and-mouth outbreak in Germany
Herbicide under US scrutiny over potential Parkinson's link
Climate fee on food could cut greenhouse gas emissions in agriculture and support social equity
Japan panel says 'megaquake' probability up to 82%
Thousands to be evacuated after Mount Ibu eruption
Earthquake swarm under large Iceland volcano
Indonesian rescuers evacuating thousands after volcano erupts
Clashes in eastern DR Congo wound dozens and displaces thousands
UN 'shocked' by reports of 'ethnically targeted killings' in Sudan
Chinese men jailed in east DR Congo over gold bars
France hands over second army base in Chad amid withdrawal
CES tech looks to help world's aging population
Iraqi archaeologists piece together ancient treasures ravaged by IS
Catholics hold muted Christmas mass in Indonesia's Sharia stronghold
Travelers consider weight-based airfares for sustainable flights
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters