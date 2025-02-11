Earth Science News
EPIDEMICS
 Virus disinformation drives anti-China sentiment, lockdown fears
Virus disinformation drives anti-China sentiment, lockdown fears
 By Tommy Wang with Anuj Chopra in Washington
 Hong Kong (AFP) Feb 11, 2025

A deluge of disinformation about a flu-like virus called HMPV is stoking anti-China sentiment across Asia and spurring unfounded concerns of renewed lockdowns, despite experts dismissing comparisons with the Covid-19 pandemic five years ago.

AFP's fact-checkers have debunked a slew of social media posts about the usually non-fatal respiratory disease human metapneumovirus after cases rose in China. Many of these posts claimed that people were dying and that a national emergency had been declared.

Garnering tens of thousands of views, some posts recycled old footage from China's draconian lockdowns during the Covid-19 pandemic, which originated in the country in late 2019, as well as of crowded hospitals and medics in hazmat suits.

The falsehoods and fearmongering, which researchers warn could jeopardise the public response to a future pandemic, surged even as the World Health Organization said China's HMPV outbreak was "within the expected range" for this season.

Philip Mai, co-director of the Social Media Lab at Toronto Metropolitan University, told AFP that the authors of some of these posts were "trying to scare people".

Mai said there was "an uptick in anti-Chinese rhetoric", with many on online platforms unfairly trying to blame HMPV cases "on an entire community or culture".

One video, shared by hundreds of users, showed a confrontation between Chinese citizens and police in medical suits, claiming that the country had begun to isolate the population to tackle HMPV.

AFP fact-checkers found that the sequence portrayed an unrelated altercation that occurred in 2022 in Shanghai.

- 'Monetising panic' -

Other posts claimed that HMPV and Covid-19 had "cross-mutated" into a more severe disease. But multiple virologists told AFP the viruses are from different families and impossible to merge.

Adding to the wave of disinformation were sensational, "clickbait" headlines in some mainstream media outlets that described HMPV as a "mystery illness" overpowering the Chinese healthcare system.

In reality, it is a known pathogen that has circulated for decades and generally causes only a mild infection of the upper respiratory tract.

"It's an example of monetising panic in an already bewildered public right on the heels of the Covid-19 pandemic," Katrine Wallace, an epidemiologist at the University of Illinois Chicago, told AFP.

"The truth is that the HMPV is not a mystery illness."

- 'Fearmongering' -

Such posts have led to a surge in anti-China commentary across Southeast Asia, with one Facebook user going as far as saying that Chinese people "shouldn't be allowed to enter the Philippines anymore".

One TikTok video shared an Indian TV news report on the virus but with an overlaid message: "China has done it again".

"Because of the psychological trauma inflicted by Covid-19 -- and by draconian lockdown policies -- citizens around the world react anxiously to the possibility of another pandemic emerging from China," Isaac Stone Fish, chief executive of the China-focused business intelligence firm Strategy Risks, told AFP.

"The right response is to distrust what Beijing says about public health, but not assume that means the (Chinese Communist) Party is covering up another pandemic, and certainly not to insult Chinese people," he added.

Much of the disinformation about HMPV in early January came from social media accounts with an Indian focus, before spreading to others with audiences in Africa, Indonesia and Japan, Mai said.

In an apparent bid to ramp up the anti-China sentiment, many of them peddled HMPV falsehoods alongside videos of people eating food that may seem strange or exotic to outsiders.

Others used spooky music and old images to sensationalise routine cautions issued by Chinese health authorities.

Many such posts on X reached millions of viewers without a Community Note, a crowd-sourced tool to debunk false information.

"My concern is that all of the fear-mongering about HMPV now will make it harder for public health officials to raise the alarm about future pandemics," Mai said.

burs-ac/dhw/stu/lb

Related Links
 Epidemics on Earth - Bird Flu, HIV/AIDS, Ebola

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
EPIDEMICS
A new vaccine approach could help combat future coronavirus pandemics
 Boston MA (SPX) Jan 29, 2025
 A new experimental vaccine developed by researchers at MIT and Caltech could offer protection against emerging variants of SARS-CoV-2, as well as related coronaviruses, known as sarbecoviruses, that could spill over from animals to humans. In addition to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, sarbecoviruses - a subgenus of coronaviruses - include the virus that led to the outbreak of the original SARS in the early 2000s. Sarbecoviruses that currently circulate in bats and other mammals may al ... read more
EPIDEMICS
One dead, dozens missing in China landslide

 UK's Lammy warns US aid cuts could see China step into 'gap'

 Fukushima nuclear plant operator to dismantle water tanks next week

 El Salvador offers to jail violent U.S. criminals in 'unprecedented' deal
EPIDEMICS
Filipino researchers identify Taal ash as new radiation shield

 NASA CubeSat Finds New Radiation Belts After May 2024 Solar Storm

 PlayStation Network back online after 24-hour outage

 Alloy discovered that barely changes with temperature
EPIDEMICS
Seeking climate connections among the oceans' smallest organisms

 Marine Prosperity Areas introduce a fresh approach to ocean conservation

 Canada close to visiting forces deal with Philippines

 New Zealand chides Cook Islands for 'lack of transparency'
EPIDEMICS
Arctic sea ice levels second lowest on record for January: US data

 Ice streams move due to tiny ice quakes

 Greenland glacier accelerates each day with weather and tide changes

 Greenland ice crevasses escalate fueling further rise in sea levels
EPIDEMICS
Hong Kong scientists fight to save fragrant incense trees

 French cognac exports to China slump as tariffs bite; Scottish whisky makers fear return of Trump tariffs

 Study examines how African farmers are adapting to mountain climate change

 Ancient agricultural strategies unveiled as pre-industrial societies adapted to climate shifts
EPIDEMICS
Fresh quake barrage hits Greek island Santorini

 'We're not afraid': Santorini residents brave tremors to stay put

 Pain, anger as Turkey marks two years since quake disaster

 Greek PM insists no danger from Santorini quake swarm
EPIDEMICS
Mali army vows to pursue 'terrorists' behind deadly convoy attack

 80 dead in southern Sudan violence: UN

 Niger orders Red Cross to leave country

 At least 56 killed as fighting grips Sudan's capital
EPIDEMICS
New play takes on OpenAI drama and AI's existential questions

 Trump signs order to get 'transgender ideology' out of military

 How to Design Humane Autonomous Systems

 Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.