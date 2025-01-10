Why birds make such diverse sounds new global study sheds light

Researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison recently conducted a comprehensive global study to uncover the factors influencing bird vocalizations. By analyzing over 100,000 audio recordings submitted to the bird-watching repository Xeno-Canto, the study explored patterns across 77% of all known bird species. Published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B, the research reveals significant insights into the frequency and diversity of bird sounds.
H.S. Sathya Chandra Sagar, a doctoral student at UW-Madison under the mentorship of Professor Zuzana Burivalova, examined how habitat, geography, body size, and beak shape affect bird vocalizations on a global scale. The findings shed light on several intriguing patterns:
Bird habitats significantly influence sound frequency. In ecosystems with prevalent white noise from rushing water, for example, birds adapt by producing higher-frequency sounds to ensure their calls are not drowned out.
Birds at similar latitudes produce comparable vocalizations. This global observation highlights the evolutionary link between geography and bird sounds, paving the way for further studies into location-based acoustic patterns.
Body size and beak shape play crucial roles. Smaller birds tend to produce higher-frequency sounds, while larger species create lower-frequency calls. Additionally, smaller birds often have a broader frequency range, allowing them to communicate effectively and use sounds as a defense mechanism. By employing lower frequencies, they can appear larger to potential predators.
The study also delves into the concept of soundscapes, encompassing all the sounds within a given landscape. These soundscapes are essential for conservation studies, as they help monitor ecosystem health. Sagar emphasized the value of understanding the forces shaping soundscapes, explaining that the absence of low-frequency sounds in an area might indicate overhunting of larger bird species.
"In the tropics and all over the world, larger birds tend to be hunted for meat," Sagar explained. "Larger birds [tend] to call at a low frequency, and if we don't find any sound in the lower frequency, we could [conclude] there may be more hunting in this landscape."
Looking ahead, Sagar aims to explore whether birds modify their song timing in response to noisy environments. The study also highlights the critical role citizen scientists and birdwatchers play in enhancing our understanding of the natural world through shared data.
Research Report:Global analysis of acoustic frequency characteristics in birds
