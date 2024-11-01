Earth Science News
FIRE STORM
 A year on, LA wildfire survivors struggle to rebuild

A year on, LA wildfire survivors struggle to rebuild

By Romain FONSEGRIVES
 Altadena, United States (AFP) Jan 4, 2026

Less than a year after watching flames raze his home in the Altadena foothills, Ted Koerner has moved into a brand new house, one of the first to rebuild in this Los Angeles suburb.

It has been an uphill battle, and Koerner is visibly moved as he brings his dog, Daisy, back home. "We've been through a lot this year," he told AFP.

Altadena was hardest hit by the fires that ravaged parts of the sprawling US metropolis in January 2025. Thousands of homes were destroyed and 19 people died in the town -- compared to 12 killed in the upscale Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

To rebuild his home, Koerner, a 67-year-old head of a security company, had to front up several hundred thousand dollars as his mortgage lender refused to release insurance payouts for months.

Koerner also had to contend with the uncertainties created by the policies of US President Donald Trump.

Tariffs on steel, wood, and cement, all of which are often imported, have increased construction costs, and Latino construction workers fear arrest by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"If ICE grabs construction crews and Trump does that to us on top of tariffs, we'll never get this town rebuilt," Koerner said.

Slowly, however, Altadena is coming back to life. Amid the thousands of empty lots, a few frames are beginning to rise from the ground.

- 'Chaos and delays' -

The hurricane-strength 160 kilometer (100 mile) per hour gusts of wind that spread the fire at breakneck speed last January are still fresh in everyone's minds. But despite the destruction and the pervasive threat of climate change in California, dogged survivors refuse to move away.

"Where are you gonna go?" sighs another Altadena resident, Catherine Ridder, a 67-year-old psychotherapist. "There's no place around here that's not vulnerable to catastrophic weather."

Her construction project has begun and she hopes to move in by August -- before the $4,000 monthly rent she pays for a furnished apartment exhausts the housing allowance from her insurance.

To speed things up, the Californian bureaucracy has streamlined its processes. Los Angeles County is issuing building permits within a few months. Before, it often took more than a year.

But Ridder has been frustrated by delays in inspections to verify compliance with new building codes, such as requiring a fire sprinkler system in the roof.

"There's a lot of chaos and delays. I mean, maybe it's faster than pre-fire stuff, but this doesn't feel easy at all," she told AFP.

"I know that I'm way better off than a lot of people who were underinsured."

- Losing the 'melting pot' -

In this high-risk area, many residents were covered by the state's insurer of last resort, and their compensation is too meager to rebuild homes that often cost more than a million dollars.

So many are counting on the financial outcome of lawsuits filed against Southern California Edison, the company that owns the faulty power line suspected of having triggered the fire that destroyed Altadena.

Carol Momsen couldn't wait.

She was compensated only $300,000 for the destruction of her home, so the 76-year-old retiree sold her land. That paid for a new apartment elsewhere.

"Even if I had the money, I don't think I'd want to rebuild in Altadena, because it's just a sad place right now," the former saleswoman said.

There is palpable anxiety that this diverse town, home to a sizable African American population, will lose its soul because people cannot afford to rebuild.

Several empty lots display signs: "Altadena, not for sale!" and "Black homes matter."

Ellaird Bailey, 77, a retired technician at a telecommunications company, settled here with his wife in 1984 so his children could grow up in this "melting pot."

"So many of those people that we've known for 20 or 30 years are moving away" to more affordable communities, he said.

"It's hard to visualize what it's going to be like moving forward."

rfo/msp/aha

IntercontinentalExchange

Related Links
 Forest and Wild Fires - News, Science and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FIRE STORM
Grief, trauma weigh on survivors of catastrophic Hong Kong fire
 Hong Kong (AFP) Dec 24, 2025
 Hong Kong fire survivor Yip Ka-kui has turned happy holiday photos into a heartfelt tribute to his beloved wife a month after she died in the huge blaze that destroyed their home. Yip, 68, is among thousands grieving the 161 killed at the Wang Fuk Court housing complex, a disaster few could imagine happening in one of Asia's safest and most developed cities. Even as the Hong Kong government forges ahead with investigations and relief efforts, experts caution that the psychological scars will be ... read more
FIRE STORM
Last Christians gather in ruins of Turkey's quake-hit Antakya

 Inside Chernobyl, Ukraine scrambles to repair radiation shield

 'Shivering from cold and fear': winter rains batter displaced Gazans

 Thais, Cambodians fear returning home despite border truce
FIRE STORM
One pull of a string is all it takes to deploy these complex structures

 Japan's SoftBank in $4bln AI deal to buy DigitalBridge

 US denies visas to EU ex-commissioner, four others over tech rules

 Modena team outlines staged roadmap to cut emissions from metal laser 3D printing
FIRE STORM
Viral resistant bacteria still help drive deep ocean carbon transport

 SAR11 ocean bacteria form distinct ecological teams across coastal and open waters

 Salt rejecting hydrogel design targets long life solar desalination

 Weak La Nina reshapes Pacific sea levels and seasonal weather
FIRE STORM
Ocean warming drove past Greenland ice stream retreat

 Deep ocean quakes linked to Antarctic phytoplankton surges

 Arctic sees unprecedented heat as climate impacts cascade

 Thousands of glaciers to melt each year by mid-century: study
FIRE STORM
Meat-loving Argentines shun beef as inflation bites

 China says to impose extra 55% tariffs on some beef imports

 From farms to court, climate-hit communities take on big polluters

 Black carbon from straw burning limits antibiotic resistance in plastic mulched fields
FIRE STORM
France's Reunion warns of 'probable or imminent' volcanic eruption

 6.6-magnitude earthquake hits off Taiwan

 6.5-magnitude quake shakes Mexico City and beach resort, killing two

 One dead in southern Spain after flooding; Flash floods hit California
FIRE STORM
Nigeria signals more strikes likely in 'joint' US operations

 UN urges end to arbitrary detentions in Guinea-Bissau

 Sudanese trek through mountains to escape Kordofan fighting

 Sudan's El-Fasher under the RSF, destroyed and 'full of bodies'
FIRE STORM
Chinese villagers win battle against forced cremation after protests

 Climate driven model explores Neanderthal and modern human overlap in Iberia

 Ligament clues refine picture of how early hominins moved

 Indonesia floods were 'extinction level' for rare orangutans
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.