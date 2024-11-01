Earth Science News
FIRE STORM
 Multi core wildfire soot particles found to boost global warming impact
illustration only

Multi core wildfire soot particles found to boost global warming impact

by Riko Seibo
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Dec 30, 2025

Traditionally, climate models have represented black carbon particles as having a single carbon core surrounded by a shell, but new work on wildfire smoke shows that about 21 percent of particles, especially those larger than 400 nanometers, actually contain two or more cores.

An international team including researchers from the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, the United States, the United Kingdom, Israel, Japan, and South Korea used field observations from Yunnan's wildfire season and advanced electron microscopy to document these multi core black carbon aerosols and their larger core diameters above 200 nanometers.

The study indicates that these multi core particles, which had not been represented in global climate models, likely explain why measured black carbon light absorption has been underestimated by roughly 50 percent compared with model estimates.

Lead author Dr Chen Xiyao said, "The mixing state of BC is fundamental to understanding its climate effects. Ignoring coagulation and multi-core structures impedes accurate assessment and policy development regarding BC's role in climate change."

To quantify these effects, the team built a machine learning emulator for absorption enhancement and integrated it into a global atmospheric model to test how multi core particles change black carbon's radiative impact.

Their simulations show that multi core black carbon particles increase the global average absorption of black carbon by about 19 percent, with particularly strong effects in wildfire influenced regions such as Southeast Asia, southwestern China, the Tibetan Plateau, Southern Africa, and North America.

Corresponding author Professor Li Weijun explained, "Our nanoscale observations have identified abundant multi-core black carbon particles in both wildfire and urban environments-structures previously unrepresented in climate models. By refining our algorithms, we have simulated their enhanced optical absorption and quantified their contribution to global warming, enabling more precise evaluation of black carbon's climate impact. This study provides a more solid foundation in atmospheric science for climate governance and global cooperation."

EdUHK atmospheric scientist Dr Joseph Ching, who led key aspects of the modeling work, said the combination of particle scale measurements, optical simulations, global climate modeling, and machine learning improves understanding of black carbon's warming influence and helps constrain its radiative forcing for use in climate policy.

The authors argue that climate models should explicitly include the multi core mixing state of black carbon so that global radiative forcing assessments and emission reduction strategies better capture the real contribution of wildfire and urban soot.

Co author Professor Mark Jacobson of Stanford University emphasized that the findings strengthen the case for black carbon as the second largest driver of global warming after carbon dioxide, underscoring the need for rapid mitigation.

With wildfire activity and human driven emissions expected to rise under continued warming, the researchers contend that integrating multi core black carbon behavior into climate modeling is important for effective climate governance, international collaboration, and progress on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals related to health, sustainable cities, and climate action.

Research Report:Locating the missing absorption enhancement due to multi-core black carbon aerosols

Related Links
 The Education University of Hong Kong
 Forest and Wild Fires - News, Science and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FIRE STORM
Tundra fire surge reshapes Arctic landscape
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Dec 18, 2025
 Wildfires on Alaska's North Slope have been more active in the last century than at any point in the previous 3,000 years, according to a study published in the journal Biogeosciences. The research links this increase to expanding woody shrubs and drying tundra soils under a warming climate. An international team from Germany, Poland, the United Kingdom, Romania and the University of Alaska Fairbanks' Toolik Field Station investigated long-term fire history in Arctic Alaska. Lead author Angelica F ... read more
FIRE STORM
Last Christians gather in ruins of Turkey's quake-hit Antakya

 'Shivering from cold and fear': winter rains batter displaced Gazans

 Thais, Cambodians fear returning home despite border truce

 Economic losses from natural disasters down by a third in 2025: Swiss Re
FIRE STORM
Bible 1.0: How Ancient Canon Became Our First Large Language Models

 One pull of a string is all it takes to deploy these complex structures

 US denies visas to EU ex-commissioner, four others over tech rules

 Modena team outlines staged roadmap to cut emissions from metal laser 3D printing
FIRE STORM
Viral resistant bacteria still help drive deep ocean carbon transport

 Neural network sharpens satellite ocean color in complex coastal waters

 Salt rejecting hydrogel design targets long life solar desalination

 SAR11 ocean bacteria form distinct ecological teams across coastal and open waters
FIRE STORM
Ocean warming drove past Greenland ice stream retreat

 Deep ocean quakes linked to Antarctic phytoplankton surges

 Arctic sees unprecedented heat as climate impacts cascade

 Thousands of glaciers to melt each year by mid-century: study
FIRE STORM
Black carbon from straw burning limits antibiotic resistance in plastic mulched fields

 From farms to court, climate-hit communities take on big polluters

 China to impose anti-dumping EU pork duties for five years

 EU proposes indefinite approval for some pesticides
FIRE STORM
Heavy rain, flash floods hit California

 6.6-magnitude earthquake hits off Taiwan

 One dead in southern Spain after flooding; Flash floods hit California

 Flash floods kill 21 in Moroccan coastal town
FIRE STORM
UN urges end to arbitrary detentions in Guinea-Bissau

 Sudan's El-Fasher under the RSF, destroyed and 'full of bodies'

 Ivory Coast ruling party set for election landslide: early results

 200 W.African troops aiding Benin in post-coup 'clean-up': govt
FIRE STORM
Chinese villagers win battle against forced cremation after protests

 Climate driven model explores Neanderthal and modern human overlap in Iberia

 Ligament clues refine picture of how early hominins moved

 Indonesia floods were 'extinction level' for rare orangutans
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.