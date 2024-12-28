'Alarming' rise in climate disasters in Brazil: study

"Climate disasters have become more frequent and intense in recent decades, reflecting the impacts of climate change," said the report produced by the Brazilian Alliance for Ocean Literacy with the backing of Brazil's government and UNESCO.
The study, done by the research arm of the Federal University of Sao Paulo and released on Friday, said that in the four years between 2020 and 2023, Brazil government data showed an annual average of 4,077 climate-related disasters.
That was nearly double the 2,073 disasters registered annually, on average, in the two decades spanning 2000 to 2019.
The report called that an "alarming scenario."
Disasters so categorized include droughts, flooding, violent storms, extreme temperatures, cyclones, landslides, earthquakes and tsunamis.
The study showed a correlation between climate disasters suffered in the country and a warming of ocean surface temperatures.
It also said that a record-breaking drought and flooding in Brazil in 2024 added to the climate challenges the South American nation was facing.
"The economic losses caused by climate disasters in Brazil have increased significantly over the last few decades, reflecting the growing impacts of climate change," the study said.
It estimated the cost of such damage in Brazil between 1995 and 2023 at $88.4 billion.
The researchers stressed "the urgency of measures to mitigate the impacts of climate change," by having the world strive for goals set in the landmark Paris accord to curb global warming.
In addition, "it is essential to strengthen the resilience of natural and human systems to face the impacts already underway," they said.
In November 2025, Brazil is to host the COP30, the UN climate conference aimed at improved international coordination to address climate change and its impact.
Related Links
Climate Science News - Modeling, Mitigation Adaptation
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
What we know about disappearance of four Ecuadoran minors
Felipe VI urges Spain to learn from floods in Christmas message
Blogs to Bluesky: social media shifts responses after 2004 tsunami
Ecuador's leader orders stepped-up search for missing adolescents
Transforming education with virtual reality and artificial intelligence
Unlocking new potential in 2D superconducting polymers
Materials with unexpected electronic properties found in twisted layers
HKUST unveils high-speed thermal-electric aerosol printer for piezoelectric biofilm production
New study highlights critical decline in shark and ray populations since 1970
Key public service makes quiet return in Gaza
Saving the mysterious African manatee at Cameroon hotspot
Surface-based sonar system could rapidly map the ocean floor at high resolution
ESA and NASA collaborate to track Greenland ice sheet melting
One of the largest glacial floods ever documented observed in Greenland
Seals use icebergs as essential platforms in glacier ecosystems
Most arctic coastal infrastructure faces risk of instability by 2100
|
Russia-Ukraine War's unexpected casualties: Hungry people in distant nations
Early warning system aims to curb locust swarms
China launches investigation into beef imports
The energy return on investment of global agriculture
Tears, prayers as Asia mourns tsunami dead 20 years on
The tsunami detection buoys safeguarding lives in Thailand
Mayotte cyclone likely to have killed 'dozens' not '1000s'; Mozambique death toll rises to 120
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts, spewing columns of lava
10 civilians killed in 'accidential' Nigerian army strike
France hands over first base in Chad amid withdrawal
US says kills two Al-Shabaab fighters in airstrike; Gabon jails eight officers over torture
Digital Earth Africa launches coastal monitoring tool for informed decision making
Catholics hold muted Christmas mass in Indonesia's Sharia stronghold
Travelers consider weight-based airfares for sustainable flights
US passes defense bill banning gender care for minors; UK to compensate LGBTQ veterans sacked
Earliest ritual space in southwest asia discovered in Galilee cave
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters