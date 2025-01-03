Iran protests Afghan dam project in new water dispute

Water rights have long been a source of friction in ties between the two countries, which share a more than 900-kilometre (560-mile) border.
Esmaeil Baqaei, spokesman for Tehran's foreign ministry, voiced on Friday "strong protest and concern over the disproportionate restriction of water entering Iran" due to the Pashdan Dam project.
He said in a statement that the Iranian concerns had been communicated "in contact with relevant Afghan authorities".
"Exploitation of water resources and basins cannot be carried out without respecting Iran's rights in accordance with bilateral treaties or applicable customary principles and rules, as well as the important principle of good neighbourliness and environmental considerations," Baqaei added.
Abdul Ghani Baradar, Afghanistan's deputy prime minister for economic affairs, said in a video statement last month that the Pashdan project was "nearing completion and water storage has commenced".
According to the video, the dam in Herat province will store approximately 54 million cubic meters of water, irrigate 13,000 hectares of agricultural land and generate two megawatts of electricity.
In April, Baradar said the dam was a "vital and strategic project" for Herat province.
The foreign ministry statement on Friday follows remarks by an Iranian water official, similarly criticising the dam construction.
"The situation has led to social and environmental issues, particularly affecting the drinking water supply for the holy city of Mashhad", Iran's second-largest and home to a revered Shiite Muslim shrine near the Afghan border, national water industry spokesman Issa Bozorgzadeh was quoted as saying on Monday by official news agency IRNA.
Harirud River, also known as Hari and Tejen, flows from the mountains of central Afghanistan to Turkmenistan, passing along Iran's borders with both countries.
In his statement, Baqaei said Iran expects "Afghanistan... to cooperate in continuing the flow of water from border rivers" and to "remove the obstacles created" along their path.
In May 2023, Iran issued a stern warning to Afghan officials over another dam project, on the Helmand River, saying that it violates the water rights of residents of Sistan-Baluchistan, a drought-hit province in southeastern Iran.
Related Links
Water News - Science, Technology and Politics
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Japan's Wajima craftmakers see hope in disaster-hit region
UN warns of shelter needs in Gaza after hypothermia deaths
Mayotte families left homeless by cyclone leave shelters
French premier promises concrete aid for cyclone-hit Mayotte
Transforming education with virtual reality and artificial intelligence
Unlocking new potential in 2D superconducting polymers
New method turns e-waste to gold
Materials with unexpected electronic properties found in twisted layers
One dead in Ecuador, Peru ports closed amid massive waves
An abundant phytoplankton feeds a global network of marine microbes
India to monitor China's mega Tibet dam plan
Iran protests Afghan dam project in new water dispute
Chilean president makes historic visit to South Pole
ESA and NASA collaborate to track Greenland ice sheet melting
Warmer winter melts incomes of China's ice cutters
Melting sea ice in Antarctica causes ocean storms, scientists say
|
Blooming hard: Taiwan's persimmon growers struggle
China's frigid northeast thrives on 'little potato' tourism boom
The energy return on investment of global agriculture
China launches investigation into beef imports
Series of Ethiopia earthquakes trigger evacuations
Tens of thousands protest over Spain flood response
Number of cyclones not increasing, but intensity is, data shows
Moroccan activists tried over earthquake response criticism: lawyer
Five army volunteers in Burkina killed in attack
Lost boy survives five days in Zimbabwe park teeming with lions
Guinea junta leader says 2025 a 'crucial electoral year'
10 civilians killed in 'accidential' Nigerian army strike
Catholics hold muted Christmas mass in Indonesia's Sharia stronghold
Travelers consider weight-based airfares for sustainable flights
US passes defense bill banning gender care for minors; UK to compensate LGBTQ veterans sacked
Earliest ritual space in southwest asia discovered in Galilee cave
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters