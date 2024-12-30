Moroccan activists tried over earthquake response criticism: lawyer



by AFP Staff Writers



Rabat (AFP) Dec 30, 2024



Four activists advocating for victims of the 2023 earthquake in Morocco appeared in court on Monday to face charges including defamation, their lawyer told AFP.

Said Ait Mahdi, the head of Al Haouz Earthquake Victims Coordination, was brought before a Marrakesh court "on allegations of defamation, insult and spreading false claims intended to harm individuals privacy," said his lawyer Mohamed Nouini.

While Ait Mahdi has been in custody for a week, the other three defendants others, who face charges of "insulting public officials", remain free said Nouini.

The lawyer said charges came after local officials filed complaints against the activists over social media posts they deemed offensive.

Ait Mahdi's defence filed a request for his release pending trial on January 6, said Nouini.

Al Haouz province, south of Marrakesh, was the worst affected area when a 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit in September 2023, killing nearly 3,000 people and injuring thousands more.

The earthquake razed tens of thousands of homes in central Morocco, including in the High Atlas mountain range, forcing families to sleep out in the open through the winter.

Ait Mahdi's group has called for the acceleration of reconstruction efforts and greater support for the families affected by the earthquake.

As of early December, Moroccan authorities had issued some 57,000 reconstruction permits.

Over 35,000 houses have been completed or were underway, the government said in a statement on December 2.

Following the earthquake, the Moroccan authorities announced a five-year reconstruction plan with an estimated budget of $11.7 billion.

About $740 million of the funding was allocated to help affected families rebuild their homes, with the money to be distributed in instalments.

Related Links

Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters

When the Earth Quakes

A world of storm and tempest

