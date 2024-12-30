Earth Science News
SHAKE AND BLOW
 Moroccan activists tried over earthquake response criticism: lawyer
Moroccan activists tried over earthquake response criticism: lawyer
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Rabat (AFP) Dec 30, 2024

Four activists advocating for victims of the 2023 earthquake in Morocco appeared in court on Monday to face charges including defamation, their lawyer told AFP.

Said Ait Mahdi, the head of Al Haouz Earthquake Victims Coordination, was brought before a Marrakesh court "on allegations of defamation, insult and spreading false claims intended to harm individuals privacy," said his lawyer Mohamed Nouini.

While Ait Mahdi has been in custody for a week, the other three defendants others, who face charges of "insulting public officials", remain free said Nouini.

The lawyer said charges came after local officials filed complaints against the activists over social media posts they deemed offensive.

Ait Mahdi's defence filed a request for his release pending trial on January 6, said Nouini.

Al Haouz province, south of Marrakesh, was the worst affected area when a 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit in September 2023, killing nearly 3,000 people and injuring thousands more.

The earthquake razed tens of thousands of homes in central Morocco, including in the High Atlas mountain range, forcing families to sleep out in the open through the winter.

Ait Mahdi's group has called for the acceleration of reconstruction efforts and greater support for the families affected by the earthquake.

As of early December, Moroccan authorities had issued some 57,000 reconstruction permits.

Over 35,000 houses have been completed or were underway, the government said in a statement on December 2.

Following the earthquake, the Moroccan authorities announced a five-year reconstruction plan with an estimated budget of $11.7 billion.

About $740 million of the funding was allocated to help affected families rebuild their homes, with the money to be distributed in instalments.


Turkey court jails hotel owner, architect in quake trial
 Istanbul (AFP) Dec 25, 2024
 A Turkish court on Wednesday sentenced the owner and architect of a hotel where 72 people died after it collapsed following an earthquake last year to over 18 years in prison. The dead included 26 members of a school volleyball team from northern Cyprus. The Grand Isias Hotel in Adiyaman crumbled after the February 2023 quake that claimed 55,000 lives in Turkey. The court in Adiyaman sentenced hotel owner Ahmet Bozkurt to 18 years and five months in prison for "causing the death or injury of mor ... read more
