Earth Science News
WATER WORLD
 Australia agrees deal to strengthen Solomons police
Australia agrees deal to strengthen Solomons police
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Sydney (AFP) Dec 20, 2024

Australia said Friday it had agreed to boost Solomon Islands' police force with a multi-year funding, training and infrastructure package for the Pacific nation, which has fostered close ties with China.

But in a sign of the competition it faces from Beijing, the Solomons police announced the same day it had received a modest donation from China for its police support fund.

The Australian deal -- valued at Aus$190 million (US$118 million) over four years -- will include the construction of a new police training centre in the Solomons' capital Honiara, Canberra said.

It represents a "new foundation for Australia's security partnership with the Solomon Islands", Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told a news conference.

"What we have done is ensure that Australia remains the security partner of choice," he said.

Albanese said he sealed the agreement after discussions with Solomon Islands Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele.

Manele's predecessor switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 2019.

Three years later, the archipelago signed a secretive security deal with Beijing that raised alarm in Western capitals over China's expanding influence in the Pacific.

- 'Genuine relationship' with China -

Beijing's move sparked a flurry of diplomatic activity by the United States, Australia and other allies to cement closer relations with strategically placed South Pacific nations.

Albanese said his country was proud to make a "significant investment" in the Solomons police so they could take primary responsibility for their own security.

"This partnership will strengthen the Solomon Islands domestic security, but it will also enhance its ability to contribute to regional stability," Albanese said.

Despite Australia's overtures, Solomon Islands ties with China remain tight.

The Solomons police issued a statement within hours of Australia's announcement, saying the Chinese embassy had given its police support fund a donation equal to about US$18,000 to help officers in tough times.

It was testimony to China's "genuine relationship with Solomon Islands", said Ian Vaevaso, police deputy commissioner for national security.

The Australian deal will deliver "much-needed support" for Solomons police but falls short of securing a more exclusive relationship, said Mihai Sora, Pacific analyst at the Sydney-based Lowy Institute think tank.

It would not commit the Solomons to "diminish or scale back" ties with China -- as had been the case in recent deals Australia signed with Nauru, Papua New Guinea and Tuvalu, he said.

"It is weaker than the other commitments," Sora said.

- Local police overwhelmed -

China has been offering its own training and hardware to the Solomons police.

It maintains a small but conspicuous police presence in the country, sending a revolving cadre of officers to train locals in shooting and riot tactics.

Local police, numbering 1,500 for a population of about 720,000, appeared overwhelmed when anti-government protests turned violent in Honiara in November 2021.

The riots left at least three people dead and much of the capital's Chinatown district in ruins.

On a visit to Australia in June, Manele raised the country's policing needs with Albanese.

In a joint statement at the time, the leaders said the Solomons had asked Australia to help it double the size of its police force to 3,000 over a decade, with a longer-term goal of reaching 5,000.

Related Links
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WATER WORLD
US starts relocating Marines from Okinawa; US navy to make port call in Cambodia
 Tokyo (AFP) Dec 14, 2024
 The United States has begun relocating thousands of Marines from the Japanese island of Okinawa, Tokyo and Washington said Saturday, after decades of mounting grievances among locals over America's military presence. In 2012, the United States said it would redeploy 9,000 Marines from the island where communities complain bases are an unfair burden - with objections ranging from pollution to noise and helicopter crashes. The relocation began with "a small detachment of approximately 100 logisti ... read more
WATER WORLD
Sri Lanka navy rescues boat of 100 Rohingya refugees

 Mexico encourages citizens to drop off firearms at churches

 Macron extends visit to cyclone-hit Mayotte after locals vent anger

 Tackling climate, nature separately risks worsening crises: UN
WATER WORLD
AI startup Databricks raises $10 bn as value soars

 New type of quasiparticle discovered in magnetic materials

 Stretchable, flexible, recyclable. This plastic is fantastic

 China's Xi urges Macau to pivot from casinos as new leader sworn in
WATER WORLD
New study highlights critical decline in shark and ray populations since 1970

 UK's biggest water supplier wins lifeline as customer bills hiked

 Surface-based sonar system could rapidly map the ocean floor at high resolution

 Researchers propose carbon capture in fish farms as a climate solution
WATER WORLD
One of the largest glacial floods ever documented observed in Greenland

 Warmer winter melts incomes of China's ice cutters

 Seals use icebergs as essential platforms in glacier ecosystems

 Most arctic coastal infrastructure faces risk of instability by 2100
WATER WORLD
Early warning system aims to curb locust swarms

 The energy return on investment of global agriculture

 Japan farmer who stole 200 kg spring onions blames summer heat

 Agricultural land at river confluences reduces flood risks
WATER WORLD
Spain central bank raises 2024 growth forecast despite floods

 Cyclone Chido death toll in Mozambique rises to 73

 One in 5 properties in England now at risk of flooding

 Loss and redemption: tsunami survivors and the sea
WATER WORLD
Digital Earth Africa launches coastal monitoring tool for informed decision making

 Mali junta renames colonial French street names

 UAE says will not arm Sudan paramilitary RSF: White House

 Mali army says captured Islamic State group figure
WATER WORLD
Earliest ritual space in southwest asia discovered in Galilee cave

 Traces of 10000-year-old rice beer unearthed at neolithic site in China

 Travelers consider weight-based airfares for sustainable flights

 US passes defense bill banning gender care for minors; UK to compensate LGBTQ veterans sacked
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.