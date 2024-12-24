Felipe VI urges Spain to learn from floods in Christmas message

The October 29 disaster killed 231 people and devastated swathes of the eastern Valencia region, with thousands of victims now spending Christmas without loved ones, homes or property.
The tragedy was "an event difficult to accept, but from which we must all be able to draw the necessary lessons that strengthen us as a society and make us grow", Felipe said from Madrid's Royal Palace.
The European country's deadliest natural disaster in decades unleashed popular anger at the national and regional authorities for their perceived mismanagement.
Many residents received telephone alerts after water was already engulfing their homes and some municipalities went without aid for days, relying on volunteers for immediate rescue work.
Felipe and Queen Letizia felt that fury on November 3 during a visit to the ground-zero town of Paiporta, where survivors pelted them and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez with mud in images that stunned the world.
"We have realised -- and understood -- the frustration, the pain, the impatience, the demands for a greater and more efficient coordination by the administrations," Felipe said in a subtle reference to the unrest.
The 56-year-old monarch pleaded for restraint in politics amid a climate of polarisation exacerbated by the floods.
"It is necessary that the political battle, legitimate but occasionally deafening, does not prevent us from hearing an even more clamorous demand: a demand for calm," he said.
Felipe also referred to the divisive topic of immigration as irregular arrivals to the Canary Islands broke records for a second year running, straining authorities on the Atlantic archipelago.
Migration was a "daily reality" that could "lead -- without the right management -- to tensions that erode social cohesion", he added.
Felipe marked his 10th anniversary on the throne this year after his father Juan Carlos I abdicated in disgrace in 2014.
The message concluded with a wish for a merry Christmas in Spanish, Catalan, Galician and Basque, the country's four official languages.
Related Links
Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
A world of storm and tempest
When the Earth Quakes
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Blogs to Bluesky: social media shifts responses after 2004 tsunami
Ecuador's leader orders stepped-up search for missing adolescents
Sri Lanka navy rescues boat of 100 Rohingya refugees
Macron extends visit to cyclone-hit Mayotte after locals vent anger
Transforming education with virtual reality and artificial intelligence
Secretive game developer codes hit 'Balatro' in Canadian prairie province
New type of quasiparticle discovered in magnetic materials
HKUST unveils high-speed thermal-electric aerosol printer for piezoelectric biofilm production
New study highlights critical decline in shark and ray populations since 1970
Saving the mysterious African manatee at Cameroon hotspot
Surface-based sonar system could rapidly map the ocean floor at high resolution
Researchers propose carbon capture in fish farms as a climate solution
ESA and NASA collaborate to track Greenland ice sheet melting
One of the largest glacial floods ever documented observed in Greenland
Seals use icebergs as essential platforms in glacier ecosystems
Most arctic coastal infrastructure faces risk of instability by 2100
|
Russia-Ukraine War's unexpected casualties: Hungry people in distant nations
Early warning system aims to curb locust swarms
The energy return on investment of global agriculture
Tunisia women herb harvesters struggle with drought and heat
The tsunami detection buoys safeguarding lives in Thailand
Mayotte cyclone likely to have killed 'dozens' not '1000s'; Mozambique death toll rises to 120
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts, spewing columns of lava
Large earthquake hits battered Vanuatu
Mali junta renames colonial French street names
Official says Liberia to begin war crimes trials in next five years
Digital Earth Africa launches coastal monitoring tool for informed decision making
Macron sees new role for French military base in Djibouti
Travelers consider weight-based airfares for sustainable flights
US passes defense bill banning gender care for minors; UK to compensate LGBTQ veterans sacked
Earliest ritual space in southwest asia discovered in Galilee cave
Traces of 10000-year-old rice beer unearthed at neolithic site in China
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters