Earth Science News
SHAKE AND BLOW
 Tears, prayers as Asia mourns tsunami dead 20 years on
Tears, prayers as Asia mourns tsunami dead 20 years on
 By Dessy Sagita with Sally Jensen in Ban Nam Khem
 Banda Aceh, Indonesia (AFP) Dec 26, 2024

Tearful mourners prayed and lit candles Thursday at ceremonies across Asia to remember the 220,000 people killed two decades ago when a tsunami hit coastlines around the Indian Ocean in one of the world's worst disasters.

A 9.1-magnitude earthquake off Indonesia's western tip on December 26, 2004, generated a series of waves as high as 30 metres (98 feet) that pummelled the coastline of 14 countries from Indonesia to Somalia.

In Indonesia's Aceh Province, where more than 100,000 people were killed, a siren rang out at the Baiturrahman Grand Mosque to kick off a series of memorials around the region, including in Sri Lanka, India and Thailand, which the tsunami hit hours later.

People recounted harrowing tales of horror and miraculous survival as giant waves swept in without warning, carrying debris including cars and destroying buildings in their wake.

"I thought it was doomsday," said Hasnawati, a 54-year-old teacher who goes by one name, at the Indonesian mosque that was damaged by the tsunami.

"On a Sunday morning, where our family were all laughing together, suddenly a disaster struck and everything was gone. I can't describe it with words," she told AFP.

At Aceh's Siron mass grave, where around 46,000 people were buried, emotional relatives recited Islamic prayers in the shade of trees that have since grown there.

Khyanisa, a 59-year-old Indonesian housewife, lost her mother and daughter, searching in vain for them in the hope they were still alive.

"I kept chanting God's name. I looked for them everywhere," she said.

"There was a moment where I realised they were gone. I felt my chest was in pain. I screamed."

- 'Dismay' -

The victims included many foreign tourists celebrating Christmas on the region's sun-kissed beaches, bringing the tragedy into homes around the globe.

The seabed being ripped open pushed waves at double the speed of a bullet train, crossing the Indian Ocean within hours.

In Thailand, where half of the more than 5,000 dead were foreign tourists, commemorations included tearful relatives laying flowers and wreaths at a wave-shaped wall in Ban Nam Khem, its worst-hit village.

Napaporn Pakawan, 55, lost her older sister and a niece in the tragedy.

"I feel dismay. I come here every year," she told AFP.

"Times flies but time is slow in our mind."

A candlelight vigil on the beach at Khao Lak organised by the Swedish embassy in Thailand drew a crowd of around 100, the majority Swedes. Sweden was one of the worst affected countries by proportion of population.

Anna Elf, 50, said she brought her children there because it was "important for them to know what happened" on that day.

"In Sweden everyone knows somebody who was affected or who lost somebody... it's kind of like a national trauma," she said.

After sunset, hundreds of mourners carried candles past the tsunami memorial wall at Ban Nam Khem before watching a fire dance performance.

"I am happy to still see people attending, it means they still remember," said Supap Boonlert, 53, a local who lost five family members and has attended the commemoration every year since.

- Train vigil -

A total of 226,408 people died as a result of the tsunami, according to EM-DAT, a recognised global disaster database.

There was no warning of the impending tsunami, giving little time for evacuation, despite the hours-long gaps between the waves striking different continents.

But today a sophisticated network of monitoring stations has quickened warnings.

In Sri Lanka, where more than 35,000 people perished, survivors and relatives gathered to remember around 1,000 victims who died when waves derailed a passenger train.

The mourners boarded the restored Ocean Queen Express and headed to Peraliya -- the exact spot where it was ripped from the tracks, around 90 kilometres (56 miles) south of Colombo.

A brief religious ceremony was held with relatives of the dead there while Buddhist, Hindu, Christian and Muslim ceremonies were also organised to commemorate victims across the South Asian island nation.

Nearly 300 people were killed as far away as Somalia, as well as more than 100 in the Maldives and dozens in Malaysia and Myanmar.

Dorothy Wilkinson, a 56-year-old British woman who lost her partner and his parents to the tsunami in Thailand, said the commemorations were a time to remember the best of those who died.

"It makes me happy to come... a bit sad," she said.

"It's celebrating their life."

burs-jfx/dhw

Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SHAKE AND BLOW
The economic risks of tsunamis on global trade
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Dec 16, 2024
 Tsunami-induced disruptions to port operations can have devastating effects on global trade. While the 2011 Tohoku tsunami caused $12 billion in direct damage to port facilities and ships, its indirect impact on seaborne trade cost approximately $3.4 billion per day in economic losses. Shipping drives over 80% of global trade, and interruptions to port networks can reverberate through global supply chains. However, despite their potential impact, tsunamis are often overlooked in port infrastructur ... read more
SHAKE AND BLOW
Felipe VI urges Spain to learn from floods in Christmas message

 Blogs to Bluesky: social media shifts responses after 2004 tsunami

 Ecuador's leader orders stepped-up search for missing adolescents

 Sri Lanka navy rescues boat of 100 Rohingya refugees
SHAKE AND BLOW
Transforming education with virtual reality and artificial intelligence

 Secretive game developer codes hit 'Balatro' in Canadian prairie province

 New type of quasiparticle discovered in magnetic materials

 HKUST unveils high-speed thermal-electric aerosol printer for piezoelectric biofilm production
SHAKE AND BLOW
New study highlights critical decline in shark and ray populations since 1970

 Saving the mysterious African manatee at Cameroon hotspot

 Surface-based sonar system could rapidly map the ocean floor at high resolution

 Researchers propose carbon capture in fish farms as a climate solution
SHAKE AND BLOW
ESA and NASA collaborate to track Greenland ice sheet melting

 One of the largest glacial floods ever documented observed in Greenland

 Seals use icebergs as essential platforms in glacier ecosystems

 Most arctic coastal infrastructure faces risk of instability by 2100
SHAKE AND BLOW
Russia-Ukraine War's unexpected casualties: Hungry people in distant nations

 Early warning system aims to curb locust swarms

 The energy return on investment of global agriculture

 Tunisia women herb harvesters struggle with drought and heat
SHAKE AND BLOW
The tsunami detection buoys safeguarding lives in Thailand

 Mayotte cyclone likely to have killed 'dozens' not '1000s'; Mozambique death toll rises to 120

 Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts, spewing columns of lava

 Large earthquake hits battered Vanuatu
SHAKE AND BLOW
Mali junta renames colonial French street names

 Official says Liberia to begin war crimes trials in next five years

 Digital Earth Africa launches coastal monitoring tool for informed decision making

 Macron sees new role for French military base in Djibouti
SHAKE AND BLOW
Catholics hold muted Christmas mass in Indonesia's Sharia stronghold

 Travelers consider weight-based airfares for sustainable flights

 US passes defense bill banning gender care for minors; UK to compensate LGBTQ veterans sacked

 Earliest ritual space in southwest asia discovered in Galilee cave
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.