Australia says flood recovery will take time

Storms dumped more than 1.5 metres (59 inches) of rain in parts of Queensland in the past week, engulfing homes, businesses and roads, officials said.
"The devastation is quite frankly, incredible," the state's premier, David Crisafulli, told a news conference.
"There are people who have been inundated at home, at their businesses and in their farms."
The city of Townsville, a popular tourism destination by the Great Barrier Reef, had "dodged a bullet" as flood warnings were downgraded overnight, he said.
Townsville residents were allowed to return to their homes Tuesday but should remain alert for further evacuation orders, officials said.
Further north in Ingham, a rural town of about 4,500 people, the waters had likely flooded "well north" of 100 homes, the premier said in a separate interview with national broadcaster ABC
"This is going to be a recovery that doesn't go for a week or a month, this is going to take some time," Crisafulli said.
A 63-year-old woman was killed in Ingham on Sunday after the rescue boat she was being carried in struck a tree and capsized, officials said -- the only confirmed death in the floods.
Many rural communities were isolated by floodwaters, which cut off roads and swept away part of a bridge on the state's main coastal Bruce Highway.
Almost 8,000 properties were without power across north Queensland, Ergon Energy said, with no timeframe given for when electricity would be restored.
As global temperatures rise because of climate change, scientists have warned that heatwaves and other extreme weather events, such as severe flooding, droughts and wildfires, will become more frequent and more intense.
Related Links
Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Seven Iraqi pilgrims killed, dozens hurt in road accident
Trump blames deadly Washington air collision on 'diversity'
UN says Gaza needs remain 'immense'
How China allegedly contributes to the deadly fentanyl crisis
Ahead of Super Bowl, helicopter security flights will measure radiation in New Orleans
Generative AI's environmental impact in figures
Tradition and technology sync at China 'AI temple fair'
Data centres chase water, energy savings as AI race ramps up
How atmospheric winds influence ocean weather patterns
Dead Sea an 'ecological disaster', but no one can agree how to fix it
Portugal lawmakers take step toward deep-sea mining ban
Philippines and New Zealand in talks for defence pact
Climate change increases risk of successive natural hazards in the Himalayas
First major chunk breaks off world's biggest iceberg
Otago Researchers Uncover Climate Influences on Antarctic Fast Ice
Danish PM says received European support over Trump's Greenland bid
|
Revolutionary Irrigation System Unearthed in Amazon Linked to Neolithic Revolution
Ancient agricultural strategies unveiled as pre-industrial societies adapted to climate shifts
Bamboo farm gets chopping for US zoo's hungry new pandas
Climate change cooks up Japanese 'cabbage shock'
Flooding in Sicily as month's rain falls in four hours
Greece on high alert as quakes shake Santorini island
'I'm out of here': French town waits for flood to recede
Rising floodwaters force evacuations in eastern Australia
At least 56 killed as fighting grips Sudan's capital
Sudan army says retakes key southern city from paramilitaries
France hands over last base in Chad amid withdrawal
A Dream Deferred Why Is Traveling Across Africa So Hard for Africans
New play takes on OpenAI drama and AI's existential questions
Trump signs order to get 'transgender ideology' out of military
How to Design Humane Autonomous Systems
Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters