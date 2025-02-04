Earth Science News
SHAKE AND BLOW
 Australia says flood recovery will take time
Australia says flood recovery will take time
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Sydney (AFP) Feb 4, 2025

Mud-brown floodwaters have swamped scores of homes and caused "incredible" damage in eastern Australia, authorities said Tuesday, warning of a long-haul recovery ahead.

Storms dumped more than 1.5 metres (59 inches) of rain in parts of Queensland in the past week, engulfing homes, businesses and roads, officials said.

"The devastation is quite frankly, incredible," the state's premier, David Crisafulli, told a news conference.

"There are people who have been inundated at home, at their businesses and in their farms."

The city of Townsville, a popular tourism destination by the Great Barrier Reef, had "dodged a bullet" as flood warnings were downgraded overnight, he said.

Townsville residents were allowed to return to their homes Tuesday but should remain alert for further evacuation orders, officials said.

Further north in Ingham, a rural town of about 4,500 people, the waters had likely flooded "well north" of 100 homes, the premier said in a separate interview with national broadcaster ABC

"This is going to be a recovery that doesn't go for a week or a month, this is going to take some time," Crisafulli said.

A 63-year-old woman was killed in Ingham on Sunday after the rescue boat she was being carried in struck a tree and capsized, officials said -- the only confirmed death in the floods.

Many rural communities were isolated by floodwaters, which cut off roads and swept away part of a bridge on the state's main coastal Bruce Highway.

Almost 8,000 properties were without power across north Queensland, Ergon Energy said, with no timeframe given for when electricity would be restored.

As global temperatures rise because of climate change, scientists have warned that heatwaves and other extreme weather events, such as severe flooding, droughts and wildfires, will become more frequent and more intense.

Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SHAKE AND BLOW
Rising floodwaters force evacuations in eastern Australia
 Sydney (AFP) Feb 3, 2025
 Fast-moving floodwaters rose Monday in northeastern Australia after forcing many to flee, blacking out homes, and sweeping away a chunk of a critical bridge. Storms have already dumped more than a metre (39 inches) of rain in two days in parts of Queensland, engulfing homes, businesses and roads in muddy waters, authorities said. Aerial footage showed rural communities surrounded by the floodwaters, cut off from nearby roads. "We are going to see widespread rain and storms spread across much ... read more
SHAKE AND BLOW
Seven Iraqi pilgrims killed, dozens hurt in road accident

 Trump blames deadly Washington air collision on 'diversity'

 UN says Gaza needs remain 'immense'

 How China allegedly contributes to the deadly fentanyl crisis
SHAKE AND BLOW
Ahead of Super Bowl, helicopter security flights will measure radiation in New Orleans

 Generative AI's environmental impact in figures

 Tradition and technology sync at China 'AI temple fair'

 Data centres chase water, energy savings as AI race ramps up
SHAKE AND BLOW
How atmospheric winds influence ocean weather patterns

 Dead Sea an 'ecological disaster', but no one can agree how to fix it

 Portugal lawmakers take step toward deep-sea mining ban

 Philippines and New Zealand in talks for defence pact
SHAKE AND BLOW
Climate change increases risk of successive natural hazards in the Himalayas

 First major chunk breaks off world's biggest iceberg

 Otago Researchers Uncover Climate Influences on Antarctic Fast Ice

 Danish PM says received European support over Trump's Greenland bid
SHAKE AND BLOW
Revolutionary Irrigation System Unearthed in Amazon Linked to Neolithic Revolution

 Ancient agricultural strategies unveiled as pre-industrial societies adapted to climate shifts

 Bamboo farm gets chopping for US zoo's hungry new pandas

 Climate change cooks up Japanese 'cabbage shock'
SHAKE AND BLOW
Flooding in Sicily as month's rain falls in four hours

 Greece on high alert as quakes shake Santorini island

 'I'm out of here': French town waits for flood to recede

 Rising floodwaters force evacuations in eastern Australia
SHAKE AND BLOW
At least 56 killed as fighting grips Sudan's capital

 Sudan army says retakes key southern city from paramilitaries

 France hands over last base in Chad amid withdrawal

 A Dream Deferred Why Is Traveling Across Africa So Hard for Africans
SHAKE AND BLOW
New play takes on OpenAI drama and AI's existential questions

 Trump signs order to get 'transgender ideology' out of military

 How to Design Humane Autonomous Systems

 Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.