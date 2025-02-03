Earth Science News
SHAKE AND BLOW
 Rising floodwaters force evacuations in eastern Australia
Rising floodwaters force evacuations in eastern Australia
 By Laura CHUNG
 Sydney (AFP) Feb 3, 2025

Fast-moving floodwaters rose Monday in northeastern Australia after forcing many to flee, blacking out homes, and sweeping away a chunk of a critical bridge.

Storms have already dumped more than a metre (39 inches) of rain in two days in parts of Queensland, engulfing homes, businesses and roads in muddy waters, authorities said.

Aerial footage showed rural communities surrounded by the floodwaters, cut off from nearby roads.

"We are going to see widespread rain and storms spread across much of northern Queensland," the state's premier, David Crisafulli, warned in a news conference.

"We remain prepared for the ongoing prospect of more rain and the likelihood of more flooding, both flash flooding and riverine flooding," he said.

Emergency services carried out 11 "swift water rescues" overnight, the premier said.

Areas of flood-hit Townsville, a popular coastal tourist destination that lies near the Great Barrier Reef, had been declared a "black zone", he said.

"Our advice to residents in the black zone at the moment is to stay out of that zone and stay safe."

The authorities told 2,100 people in the town to evacuate at the weekend, though about 10 percent refused, emergency services officials said.

- 'Bridge torn in two' -

One woman in her 60s was killed Sunday when the rescue boat she was in flipped over in the flood-hit rural town of Ingham, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) from Townsville, police said.

Her body was recovered later.

The floods swept away a section of a concrete bridge over a creek, cutting off the state's main coastal road, the Bruce Highway, the state premier said.

"It's not every day you see a bridge torn in two. That's what has happened at Ollera Creek, and it is significant," Crisafulli said.

Almost 11,000 properties remained without power across north Queensland, Ergon Energy said, with no timeframe given for when electricity would be restored.

The heavy rain is expected to continue for 24 hours -- with some locations to receive 300 millimetres (12 inches) -- before it begins to ease, the national weather agency said.

Townsville acting mayor Ann-Maree Greaney said the floods were expected to peak on Tuesday morning.

"The roads at the moment are cut off, so communities are isolated," she told AFP.

- Crocodiles -

The town was pressing for power to be restored and working with large supermarket chains to deliver food, the mayor said.

People could expect to see crocodiles moving about in search of calmer waters, the environment department warned this weekend.

One farmer told national broadcaster ABC he saw a "bunch of crocodiles" around his rural property -- 140 kilometres (87 miles) south of Cairns -- sharing a photo of one of the reptiles lit up by a car's headlights as it lurked on a flooded road.

As global temperatures rise because of climate change, scientists have warned that heatwaves and other extreme weather events, will become more frequent and more intense.

Queensland is Australia's most disaster prone state, experiencing major floods in 2019, 2022 and 2023, research from the non-profit Climate Council shows.

Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SHAKE AND BLOW
'I'm out of here': French town waits for flood to recede
 Redon, France (AFP) Jan 30, 2025
 Residents of a flooded French town on Thursday waited for the water to drain away from its streets, after a nearby river did not rise out of its bed quite as high as expected. The Herminia depression earlier this week unleashed downpours on northwestern France, sparking some of the worst floods in decades. Surrounded by two rivers, a canal and marshes, several parts of the town of Redon in Brittany have been sitting in water since Wednesday. The Vilaine river's level on Thursday morning was ... read more
SHAKE AND BLOW
Seven Iraqi pilgrims killed, dozens hurt in road accident

 Trump blames deadly Washington air collision on 'diversity'

 UN says Gaza needs remain 'immense'

 How China allegedly contributes to the deadly fentanyl crisis
SHAKE AND BLOW
Ahead of Super Bowl, helicopter security flights will measure radiation in New Orleans

 Generative AI's environmental impact in figures

 Tradition and technology sync at China 'AI temple fair'

 Data centres chase water, energy savings as AI race ramps up
SHAKE AND BLOW
How atmospheric winds influence ocean weather patterns

 Dead Sea an 'ecological disaster', but no one can agree how to fix it

 Portugal lawmakers take step toward deep-sea mining ban

 Philippines and New Zealand in talks for defence pact
SHAKE AND BLOW
Climate change increases risk of successive natural hazards in the Himalayas

 First major chunk breaks off world's biggest iceberg

 Otago Researchers Uncover Climate Influences on Antarctic Fast Ice

 Danish PM says received European support over Trump's Greenland bid
SHAKE AND BLOW
Revolutionary Irrigation System Unearthed in Amazon Linked to Neolithic Revolution

 Ancient agricultural strategies unveiled as pre-industrial societies adapted to climate shifts

 Bamboo farm gets chopping for US zoo's hungry new pandas

 Climate change cooks up Japanese 'cabbage shock'
SHAKE AND BLOW
Flooding in Sicily as month's rain falls in four hours

 Greece on high alert as quakes shake Santorini island

 'I'm out of here': French town waits for flood to recede

 Rising floodwaters force evacuations in eastern Australia
SHAKE AND BLOW
At least 56 killed as fighting grips Sudan's capital

 Sudan army says retakes key southern city from paramilitaries

 France hands over last base in Chad amid withdrawal

 A Dream Deferred Why Is Traveling Across Africa So Hard for Africans
SHAKE AND BLOW
New play takes on OpenAI drama and AI's existential questions

 Trump signs order to get 'transgender ideology' out of military

 How to Design Humane Autonomous Systems

 Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.