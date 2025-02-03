How atmospheric winds influence ocean weather patterns



Feb 03, 2025



Much like winds shape the weather on land, Earth's oceans experience their own dynamic weather systems in the form of eddies - circular currents of water spanning roughly 100 kilometers. A recent study by researchers at the University of Rochester, using satellite imagery and advanced climate modeling, has reshaped previous assumptions about how atmospheric winds interact with these oceanic phenomena.

Scientists had long believed that wind primarily acted to dampen ocean eddies, slowing their rotation. However, a new study published in *Nature Communications* challenges this notion, revealing that the effect of wind on eddies is far more complex. Instead of merely reducing their motion, wind can either weaken or strengthen eddies depending on their direction of rotation.

"It's actually more interesting than what people had previously thought," said Hussein Aluie, a professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering and the Department of Mathematics at the University of Rochester, as well as a senior scientist at the University's Laboratory for Laser Energetics. "There's a marked asymmetry in how the wind affects these motions, and it depends on the direction they spin."

The study found that large-scale atmospheric winds, such as the westerlies and trade winds, play a crucial role. When these winds blow opposite to an eddy's spin, they slow it down. Conversely, when their direction aligns, they transfer energy into the eddy, intensifying its motion.

Beyond eddies, the research highlights the significance of "strain" - complex, interwoven oceanic currents that are less visually apparent but hold about half of the ocean's kinetic energy. These strain patterns also experience energy fluctuations due to wind interactions, much like eddies do.

"The new energy pathways between the atmosphere and the ocean that we discovered can help design better ocean observation systems and improve climate models," said Shikhar Rai '23 PhD (mechanical engineering), the study's lead author and a postdoctoral investigator at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.

This newfound understanding has significant implications for climate science, fisheries, and maritime industries. Improved knowledge of ocean weather dynamics could enhance climate predictions and optimize navigation routes for commercial shipping.

The research, funded by the National Science Foundation, NASA, the Department of Energy, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, primarily examined the mechanical interactions between the ocean and atmosphere. Looking ahead, Aluie intends to explore how eddies contribute to energy transport between the two systems.

