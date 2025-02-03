How atmospheric winds influence ocean weather patterns

Scientists had long believed that wind primarily acted to dampen ocean eddies, slowing their rotation. However, a new study published in *Nature Communications* challenges this notion, revealing that the effect of wind on eddies is far more complex. Instead of merely reducing their motion, wind can either weaken or strengthen eddies depending on their direction of rotation.
"It's actually more interesting than what people had previously thought," said Hussein Aluie, a professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering and the Department of Mathematics at the University of Rochester, as well as a senior scientist at the University's Laboratory for Laser Energetics. "There's a marked asymmetry in how the wind affects these motions, and it depends on the direction they spin."
The study found that large-scale atmospheric winds, such as the westerlies and trade winds, play a crucial role. When these winds blow opposite to an eddy's spin, they slow it down. Conversely, when their direction aligns, they transfer energy into the eddy, intensifying its motion.
Beyond eddies, the research highlights the significance of "strain" - complex, interwoven oceanic currents that are less visually apparent but hold about half of the ocean's kinetic energy. These strain patterns also experience energy fluctuations due to wind interactions, much like eddies do.
"The new energy pathways between the atmosphere and the ocean that we discovered can help design better ocean observation systems and improve climate models," said Shikhar Rai '23 PhD (mechanical engineering), the study's lead author and a postdoctoral investigator at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.
This newfound understanding has significant implications for climate science, fisheries, and maritime industries. Improved knowledge of ocean weather dynamics could enhance climate predictions and optimize navigation routes for commercial shipping.
The research, funded by the National Science Foundation, NASA, the Department of Energy, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, primarily examined the mechanical interactions between the ocean and atmosphere. Looking ahead, Aluie intends to explore how eddies contribute to energy transport between the two systems.
Research Report:Atmospheric wind energization of ocean weather
Related Links
Laboratory for Laser Energetics
Water News - Science, Technology and Politics
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Seven Iraqi pilgrims killed, dozens hurt in road accident
Trump blames deadly Washington air collision on 'diversity'
UN says Gaza needs remain 'immense'
How China allegedly contributes to the deadly fentanyl crisis
Ahead of Super Bowl, helicopter security flights will measure radiation in New Orleans
Generative AI's environmental impact in figures
Tradition and technology sync at China 'AI temple fair'
Data centres chase water, energy savings as AI race ramps up
How atmospheric winds influence ocean weather patterns
Dead Sea an 'ecological disaster', but no one can agree how to fix it
Portugal lawmakers take step toward deep-sea mining ban
Philippines and New Zealand in talks for defence pact
Climate change increases risk of successive natural hazards in the Himalayas
First major chunk breaks off world's biggest iceberg
Otago Researchers Uncover Climate Influences on Antarctic Fast Ice
Danish PM says received European support over Trump's Greenland bid
|
Revolutionary Irrigation System Unearthed in Amazon Linked to Neolithic Revolution
Ancient agricultural strategies unveiled as pre-industrial societies adapted to climate shifts
Bamboo farm gets chopping for US zoo's hungry new pandas
Climate change cooks up Japanese 'cabbage shock'
Flooding in Sicily as month's rain falls in four hours
Greece on high alert as quakes shake Santorini island
'I'm out of here': French town waits for flood to recede
Rising floodwaters force evacuations in eastern Australia
At least 56 killed as fighting grips Sudan's capital
Sudan army says retakes key southern city from paramilitaries
France hands over last base in Chad amid withdrawal
A Dream Deferred Why Is Traveling Across Africa So Hard for Africans
New play takes on OpenAI drama and AI's existential questions
Trump signs order to get 'transgender ideology' out of military
How to Design Humane Autonomous Systems
Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters