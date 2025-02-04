Trump-ordered water release wasted billions of gallons: experts

The US president told military engineers to open two dams in the state's central valley, claiming it would help put out blazes that have ravaged the city and would also irrigate farmland.
"Everybody should be happy about this long fought Victory!" he boasted on social media last week.
"I only wish they listened to me six years ago - There would have been no fire!"
But water experts say the order opening dams in California's San Joaquin Valley sent water down channels and waterways into irrigation ditches in the same valley -- nowhere near the fires, and at a time when farms there do not need irrigating.
Water scientist Peter Gleick of the Pacific Institute said the release amounted to Trump having "thrown away" billions of gallons of water.
It will "not be used or usable for firefighting, not be used by farmers since this isn't the irrigation season, and won't be saved for the dry season, which is coming," he said, according to the Los Angeles Times.
"California's water system is very delicately balanced among all of the competing interests, and this episode shows that even slight interference in that system can cause chaos."
Blazes that erupted around Los Angeles last month during hurricane-strength wind storms devoured 40,000 acres (16,000 hectares) and destroyed thousands of homes.
The battle to contain them was hampered in the first 24 hours by the fact that winds were too high for helicopters and planes to take to the skies.
With no aerial support, firefighters were dependent on hydrants that in one area ran dry because of the unprecedented demand.
Trump seized on that, claiming it was proof that California officials managed their water supplies badly, resurrecting erroneous claims about water from the north of the state spilling into the Pacific Ocean instead of being diverted to the south.
But his order to the Army Corps of Engineers to "open up the valves" did nothing to improve firefighting conditions and has instead drained water that farmers will likely need later this year, said Democratic congressmen Jared Huffman and Rick Larsen.
"These releases did not meet their stated intent of providing Los Angeles with additional water," they said in a letter to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum.
They "could reduce the availability of critical municipal and agricultural water supplies later in the year, further exacerbating the fire, safety, and economic risks facing this drought-prone region for years," the letter said.
Related Links
Water News - Science, Technology and Politics
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
NASA radar imagery highlights expanding landslide activity in Los Angeles
Seven Iraqi pilgrims killed, dozens hurt in road accident
Trump blames deadly Washington air collision on 'diversity'
UN says Gaza needs remain 'immense'
Tradition and hi tech sync at China 'AI temple fair'; Tourist hot spot stokes viral nostalgia
Ahead of Super Bowl, helicopter security flights will measure radiation in New Orleans
Generative AI's environmental impact in figures
Novel high-heat lubricant drastically reduces friction
How atmospheric winds influence ocean weather patterns
Trump-ordered water release wasted billions of gallons: experts
Portugal lawmakers take step toward deep-sea mining ban
Can ocean-floor mining oversights help us regulate space debris and mining on the Moon?
Climate change increases risk of successive natural hazards in the Himalayas
Greenland glacier accelerates each day with weather and tide changes
First major chunk breaks off world's biggest iceberg
Greenland ice crevasses escalate fueling further rise in sea levels
|
French cognac exports to China slump as tariffs bite; Scottish whisky makers fear return of Trump tariffs
Ancient agricultural strategies unveiled as pre-industrial societies adapted to climate shifts
Study examines how African farmers are adapting to mountain climate change
Revolutionary Irrigation System Unearthed in Amazon Linked to Neolithic Revolution
Flooding in Sicily as month's rain falls in four hours
Greece on high alert as quakes shake Santorini island
Global data networks elevate seismic detection through new algorithm
Rising floodwaters force evacuations in eastern Australia
At least 56 killed as fighting grips Sudan's capital
Italy PM named in complaint over freed Libya police head
Sudan army says retakes key southern city from paramilitaries
France hands over last base in Chad amid withdrawal
New play takes on OpenAI drama and AI's existential questions
Trump signs order to get 'transgender ideology' out of military
How to Design Humane Autonomous Systems
Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters