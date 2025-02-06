Australian team claims first IVF kangaroo embryo

The University of Queensland-led team said it employed the technique on eastern grey kangaroos -- which number in the millions -- with the aim of eventually using IVF for scarcer marsupials.
"Australia is home to the greatest diversity of marsupial fauna on the planet but it also has the highest mammal extinction rate," lead researcher Andres Gambini said in a statement.
"Our ultimate goal is to support the preservation of endangered marsupial species like koalas, Tasmanian devils, northern hairy-nosed wombats and Leadbeater's possums."
Scientists produced the embryos by a technique that involves injecting a single sperm directly into a mature egg.
"Because eastern grey kangaroos are overabundant, we collected their eggs and sperm for use as a model to adapt the embryo technologies already applied to domestic animals and humans," Gambini said.
"We are now refining techniques to collect, culture and preserve marsupial eggs and sperm."
With the right collaboration, funding and technical advancements, an IVF-assisted marsupial birth might be possible within a decade, the researcher said.
Overall kangaroo numbers fluctuate between 30 million and 60 million in Australia, and they are frequently culled to keep populations in check.
The animals have a "boom and bust" population cycle -- when fodder is plentiful on the back of a good wet season, their numbers can balloon by tens of millions.
But some other marsupial populations are far more precarious.
It is estimated that only 20,000 to 50,000 Tasmanian devils still live in the wild, for example, down from as many as 150,000 before a mysterious, facial tumour disease first struck in the mid-1990s.
The kangaroo IVF research was published in the peer-reviewed journal Reproductive, Fertility and Development.
Related Links
Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
NASA radar imagery highlights expanding landslide activity in Los Angeles
Seven Iraqi pilgrims killed, dozens hurt in road accident
Trump blames deadly Washington air collision on 'diversity'
UN says Gaza needs remain 'immense'
Ahead of Super Bowl, helicopter security flights will measure radiation in New Orleans
Generative AI's environmental impact in figures
Data centres chase water, energy savings as AI race ramps up
South Korea, Ireland watchdogs to question DeepSeek on user data
How atmospheric winds influence ocean weather patterns
Portugal lawmakers take step toward deep-sea mining ban
Dead Sea an 'ecological disaster', but no one can agree how to fix it
Philippines and New Zealand in talks for defence pact
Climate change increases risk of successive natural hazards in the Himalayas
Greenland glacier accelerates each day with weather and tide changes
First major chunk breaks off world's biggest iceberg
Greenland ice crevasses escalate fueling further rise in sea levels
|
French cognac exports to China slump as tariffs bite; Scottish whisky makers fear return of Trump tariffs
Ancient agricultural strategies unveiled as pre-industrial societies adapted to climate shifts
Study examines how African farmers are adapting to mountain climate change
Revolutionary Irrigation System Unearthed in Amazon Linked to Neolithic Revolution
Flooding in Sicily as month's rain falls in four hours
Greece on high alert as quakes shake Santorini island
Global data networks elevate seismic detection through new algorithm
Rising floodwaters force evacuations in eastern Australia
At least 56 killed as fighting grips Sudan's capital
Italy PM named in complaint over freed Libya police head
Sudan army says retakes key southern city from paramilitaries
France hands over last base in Chad amid withdrawal
New play takes on OpenAI drama and AI's existential questions
Trump signs order to get 'transgender ideology' out of military
How to Design Humane Autonomous Systems
Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters