Earth Science News
DEMOCRACY
 Bangladesh court issues arrest warrants for senior officers
Bangladesh court issues arrest warrants for senior officers
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Dhaka (AFP) Oct 8, 2025

A Bangladesh court has issued arrest warrants for two dozen military officers over their alleged role in enforced disappearances during ousted premier Sheikh Hasina's rule, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

An inquiry commission has verified more than 250 cases of disappearances, allegedly carried out by the security forces, spanning the 15 years that Hasina's Awami League was in power.

It has received about 1,700 complaints.

Hasina, 77, fled Dhaka by helicopter to India in August 2024 after a student-led mass uprising. She has been named as a co-accused in cases of enforced disappearance being heard by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT).

The tribunal is prosecuting former senior figures connected to Hasina's ousted government and her now-banned Awami League party.

It is the first time that such a large number of senior-ranking former and serving security officials -- including at least 16 generals -- are likely to face civilian trials.

"Judicial process never considers who the perpetrators are, their status, or their power," Md Tajul Islam, chief prosecutor at the ICT, told reporters.

"Those who never cared about the trust people had bestowed upon them, who took salaries, wore uniforms, and yet stood against the state, the constitution, and the law are now being held accountable," he said.

Prosecutors submitted charge sheets on Wednesday related to two incidents of enforced disappearances but cited human rights groups to say the total number of cases could be as high as 700.

They said many of the enforced disappearances were carried out as part of anti-terror operations, supported by Western nations, which Hasina used to bolster her government's legitimacy.

Related Links
 Democracy in the 21st century at TerraDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
DEMOCRACY
N.Macedonia politicians talk rubbish to woo voters
 Skopje, Republic Of North Macedonia (AFP) Oct 8, 2025
 Something is rotten on the streets of Skopje - or at least its voters could be forgiven for thinking so. First, there were toxic dump fires that burned for weeks around North Macedonia's capital. Then, dumpsters started overflowing after a sudden collapse in the city's waste collection, making trash a battleground in upcoming local elections. But, like the garbage, the campaign has been just as dirty. Pensioner Emil Arsov, 77, called the situation "chaos", as he stood within a whiff of ... read more
DEMOCRACY
Rescuers scramble to deliver aid after deadly Nepal, India floods

 Israel intercepts 13 vessels of humanitarian flotilla heading for Gaza

 In India's Mumbai, the largest slum in Asia is for sale

 Landslide kills at least 15 bus passengers in northern India
DEMOCRACY
Virtual Jesus? People of faith divided as AI enters religion

 Light-driven control of topological structures unlocks new path for ultrafast memory

 Three-dimensional skyrmions open new path to data storage and neuromorphic computing

 New theory transforms understanding of nanoscale heat transport
DEMOCRACY
Bangladesh deploys warships to protect prized hilsa fish

 Deep-sea mining poses new threat to sharks, rays and ghost sharks

 Pacific islands youth group wins prize for climate legal action

 Satellite partnership advances AquaWatch water quality monitoring
DEMOCRACY
Researchers wake up microbes trapped in permafrost for thousands of years

 Carbon feedback loops could plunge Earth into deep freeze

 Antarctic sea ice hits its third-lowest winter peak on record

 Swiss glaciers shrank by a quarter in past decade: study
DEMOCRACY
Biodegradable microplastics disrupt soil carbon balance and microbial life

 Farming transformed mammal communities worldwide over 50,000 years

 Extreme rains hit India's premier Darjeeling tea estates

 'Veggie burgers' face grilling in EU parliament
DEMOCRACY
Philippines quake kills dozens as injured overwhelm hospitals

 Wildlife flee as floods swamp Indian parks

 Year after northern Nigeria floods, survivors left high and dry

 Record flooding hits Vietnam with 8 killed; Stranded hikers rescued near Everest
DEMOCRACY
'Dozens' of civilians killed in Niger airstrikes: witnesses

 WFP warns of 'catastophic conditions' in Somalia as funding dwindles

 Year after northern Nigeria floods, survivors left high and dry

 In Simandou mountains, Guinea prepares to cash in on iron ore
DEMOCRACY
World-renowned chimpanzee expert Jane Goodall dies at 91

 Morocco High Atlas whistle language strives for survival

 Oldest practice of smoke-dried mummification traced to Asia Pacific hunter gatherers

 AI helps UK woman rediscover lost voice after 25 years
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.