N.Macedonia politicians talk rubbish to woo voters

First, there were toxic dump fires that burned for weeks around North Macedonia's capital.
Then, dumpsters started overflowing after a sudden collapse in the city's waste collection, making trash a battleground in upcoming local elections.
But, like the garbage, the campaign has been just as dirty.
Pensioner Emil Arsov, 77, called the situation "chaos", as he stood within a whiff of the piles of rubbish. "It's a real shame."
- 'Hybrid war' -
Several fires at landfills and an e-waste site regularly blanketed parts of the city of nearly 600,000 in acrid smoke between August and September.
Management of waste is a particular problem in North Macedonia -- and the wider Balkans.
Dump fires are common in the region, particularly in the hotter months, driven by low recycling rates and the prevalence of unregulated landfills.
But the country's right-wing Prime Minister, Hristijan Mickoski, blamed these fires on a deliberate distraction by "centres of power" who were waging a "hybrid war" in his country.
He provided no details on who he thought was behind the fires or why they would target a local poll.
Instead, he has pushed his party's candidate for Skopje's mayor as the solution to the problem.
"After I take over as mayor, in 72 hours, Skopje will finally shine," Orce Gjorgjievski, the candidate from Mickoski's party, announced at the start of his campaign.
Gjorgjievski is currently leading polls and the independent incumbent decided not to seek re-election.
On the waste-lined streets, locals told AFP the allegations of skullduggery and political promises provided little comfort.
"They should stop using these fires against each other so the citizens can have clean air; that is the priority," 27-year-old economist Tome Kostov said.
- No 'logical explanation'-
The waste collection company, which is owned by the city of Skopje and publicly funded, attributes "some delays" in its collection to an increase in waste.
Along with several summer water shortages and ongoing struggles with a strained public bus network, independent councillor Jane Dimeski for Skopje's Centre municipality said the city government was under particular scrutiny.
"No one has given a logical explanation for how the waste was collected weeks back and not now," Dimeski, who is also an environmental activist, said.
"The city and its public company are not capable of performing one of its main functions for the existence of cities -- to keep them clean," Dimeski said.
Local elections will be held across the country later this month, with potential runoff elections for mayoral positions scheduled for November 2.
Related Links
Democracy in the 21st century at TerraDaily.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Rescuers scramble to deliver aid after deadly Nepal, India floods
Israel intercepts 13 vessels of humanitarian flotilla heading for Gaza
In India's Mumbai, the largest slum in Asia is for sale
NATO drone competition highlightes use of autonomous technology in disaster relief
Light-driven control of topological structures unlocks new path for ultrafast memory
Three-dimensional skyrmions open new path to data storage and neuromorphic computing
New theory transforms understanding of nanoscale heat transport
Electronic Arts to be bought by Saudi-led consortium for $55 bn
Bangladesh deploys warships to protect prized hilsa fish
Deep-sea mining poses new threat to sharks, rays and ghost sharks
Pacific islands youth group wins prize for climate legal action
Satellite partnership advances AquaWatch water quality monitoring
Researchers wake up microbes trapped in permafrost for thousands of years
Carbon feedback loops could plunge Earth into deep freeze
Antarctic sea ice hits its third-lowest winter peak on record
Swiss glaciers shrank by a quarter in past decade: study
|
Biodegradable microplastics disrupt soil carbon balance and microbial life
Farming transformed mammal communities worldwide over 50,000 years
Extreme rains hit India's premier Darjeeling tea estates
Africa's path to low-carbon food security
Philippines quake kills dozens as injured overwhelm hospitals
Year after northern Nigeria floods, survivors left high and dry
Torrential downpours kill nine in Ukraine's Odesa; Flash floods shut beaches on Spain's Ibiza
Typhoon Bualoi inflicts death, lasting floods on Vietnam
'Dozens' of civilians killed in Niger airstrikes: witnesses
WFP warns of 'catastophic conditions' in Somalia as funding dwindles
Algeria says army raid kills six militants
Clashes in DR Congo despite peace efforts
World-renowned chimpanzee expert Jane Goodall dies at 91
Morocco High Atlas whistle language strives for survival
Oldest practice of smoke-dried mummification traced to Asia Pacific hunter gatherers
AI helps UK woman rediscover lost voice after 25 years
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters