Earth Science News
WATER WORLD
 Bulgarian mussel farmers face risk, and chance, in hotter sea
Bulgarian mussel farmers face risk, and chance, in hotter sea
 By Rossen BOSSEV
 Kaliakra, Bulgaria (AFP) Sept 14, 2025

Faced with rising Black Sea temperatures that suffocate his mussels, Bulgarian farmer Nayden Stanev has been forced to change his ways -- shifting his seeding schedule and harvesting at cooler depths.

Yet Stanev, a 56-year-old former marine commando, sees the fallout from climate change as both a threat and opportunity for his business.

As bad as it is for Bulgaria's mussel farmers, their peers in the Mediterranean Sea have had to deal with even higher water temperatures.

"We are better off," Stanev told AFP.

Though the Balkan EU member still trails far behind major Mediterranean mussel producers such as Spain and Italy, it has taken the lead in the Black Sea.

And it is less affected by marine heat waves, which have led to a sharp decline in Europe's mussel crop, according to experts.

But the warmer waters are still a threat to Black Sea mussel farmers.

"About 20 percent of the mussels didn't survive" this year, Stanev said gravely, as empty shells piled up on deck of his old diesel boat.

"Last year, it was a massacre -- 80 percent wiped out. The mussels literally suffocate in a sea that warms too fast," he added.

- 'Lasting change' -

Scientists say climate change is making marine heatwaves more frequent and powerful, and the Mediterranean region is warming faster than the global average.

In July, the average surface temperature of the Mediterranean Sea was 26.79C, the hottest ever for that month, according to research centre Mercator Ocean International.

During the same period, the average surface temperature in the Black Sea was 25.46C -- less than in the Mediterranean, though it is also warming.

"When temperatures approach or exceed about 26C -- a threshold associated with mass mussel mortalities -- for extended periods during peak market seasons, it creates disruptions in the supply chain," John Theodorou, an expert at the University of Patras in Greece, told AFP.

In the Black Sea, the surface temperature has risen by nearly two degrees in two years, according to Radoslava Bekova from the Institute of Oceanology at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

"The sea is undergoing lasting changes," she told AFP.

She added prolonged warming periods, when the sea doesn't have time to cool down, weaken the mussels, making them more vulnerable to diseases.

- High demand -

Together with his six employees, Bulgaria pioneer Stanev is on deck at dawn to harvest and deliver his mussels, with the season reaching its peak at the end of August.

He set up his business more than 20 years ago in the bay of Cape Kaliakra, a prime location protected from currents.

His phone ringing incessantly, Stanev jots down the orders on a small notebook.

On this day, he has to deliver no fewer than 10 tonnes of mussels to cater to the demand of hundreds of restaurants and vendors in Bulgaria and neighbouring Romania.

After a short trip from shore, the crew reaches the 200-hectare mussel farm.

Black buoys float on the surface, with long tubular nets holding the shells attached to them.

The men work in silence with synchronised gestures: one pulls the nets out of the water, another cleans them and a third sorts the shells.

Mussel bags pile up, each containing about 800 kilogrammes, as cormorants scout for leftovers.

When the boat returns to the quay in the early afternoon, several refrigerated trucks are already waiting, along with villagers with empty buckets, eager to buy fresh mussels for their families.

While global production has continued to grow, it has been declining in the EU since 2018, according to data from the European Market Observatory for Fisheries and Aquaculture Products (EUMOFA).

About 356,500 tonnes of mussels were harvested in the EU in 2023 -- about 21 percent fewer than in 2018, according to EUMOFA data.

Spain led with 155,700 tonnes followed by Italy with 57,279 tonnes -- by comparison, Bulgaria accounted for about 1,100 tonnes.

While European production fell over that period, their value increased almost 50 percent, standing at roughly 463 million euros in 2023.

"This value gap has created opportunities for Black Sea mussel production," Theodorou said.

Related Links
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WATER WORLD
China to establish nature reserve at disputed South China Sea reef
 Beijing (AFP) Sept 10, 2025
 China said Wednesday it would establish a national nature reserve at the contested Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, where it has repeatedly clashed with rival claimant the Philippines. The triangular chain of reefs and rocks, known as Huangyan Island in China, has been a flashpoint between the countries since China seized it from the Philippines in 2012. It lies 240 kilometres (150 miles) west of the Philippines' main island of Luzon and nearly 900 kilometres from Hainan, the nearest ma ... read more
WATER WORLD
Spain to hold state funeral for 2024 flood victims

 Morocco earthquake survivors protest to demand housing aid

 Global search and rescue system gets recognition as real lifesaver

 UK government looks to military sites to house migrants
WATER WORLD
Freeport Indonesia suspends Papua mine operation after landslide

 Doom plays in orbit as Intuition-1 satellite proves versatility of Polish tech

 Europe bets on supercomputer to catch up in AI race

 Loft Federal wins NASA task order for fault tolerant RISC V flight computer
WATER WORLD
Ethiopia's mega-dam ranks 15th globally

 Against the tide: Filipinos battle rising sea on sinking island

 Experts say great white shark likely killed Australian surfer

 France, Switzerland agree on Rhone, Lake Geneva water management
WATER WORLD
Sweden's Sami fear for future amid rare earth mining plans

 Algal blooms shaped global carbon cycle during Antarctic Cold Reversal

 Glaciers in Tajikistan show signs of irreversible decline as snowfall drops

 Once king of the seas, a giant iceberg is finally breaking up
WATER WORLD
Global warming linked to consumption of sugary drinks, ice cream

 Climate change is making rollercoaster harvests the new normal

 'Last generation': Greek island's fading pistachio tradition

 China to impose temporary duties on EU pork
WATER WORLD
Deadly floods inundate Indonesia's Bali and Flores

 Rescue boat capsizes in Pakistan, killing five

 Death toll from Indonesia flash floods rises to 19

 Greece rattled by 5.4-magnitude offshore earthquake
WATER WORLD
Chinese firms pay price of jihadist strikes against Mali junta

 Human Rights Watch urges Niger to protect civilians against IS attacks

 Kony defence urges ICC judges to halt case

 African Union chief calls for more 'climate justice' funds
WATER WORLD
AI helps UK woman rediscover lost voice after 25 years

 New Ethiopian fossil find reveals unknown Australopithecus species alongside early Homo

 Scrumped fruit shaped ape evolution and human fondness for alcohol

 Cold climate origins of primates challenge long held tropical forest theory
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.