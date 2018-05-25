Earth Science News
FIRE STORM
 Canada wildlife decline 'most severe' in decades: WWF
Canada wildlife decline 'most severe' in decades: WWF
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Montreal (AFP) Sept 22, 2025

Biodiversity in Canada has plunged 10 percent over the last half century, with hundreds of species facing extinction, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) said in a report Monday.

"On average, every species group included - birds, fish, mammals, and reptiles and amphibians - is trending in the wrong direction," the WWF said in a statement as it released the 2025 Living Planet report for Canada.

While certain populations, like sea otters, are improving, the conservation group said 52 percent of all species studied for this year's Canada report are declining, including the rare snow owl.

"This is the most severe decline we've observed since reporting started," WWF Vice President for Canada, James Snider, wrote.

WWF said that between 1970 and 2022, biodiversity in Canada had decreased by 10 percent.

Species globally assessed as at-risk of extinction in Canada, such as the North Atlantic right whale and leatherback sea turtle, declined by 43 percent, according to the report.

Regions such as the boreal forest with lower levels of human presence saw smaller decreases, while habitats in Canada's grasslands declined 62 percent.

Last year, WWF reported a global wildlife population decline of 73 percent since 1970.

Conservation expert Jessica Currie, who worked on the report, told AFP that habitat reduction -- largely because of agricultural expansion -- "is one of the main drivers of biodiversity loss."

The report notes Canada's economic reliance on its vast natural resources, but says conservation needs to be front-of-mind in management of industrial or infrastructure projects.

One successful example she pointed to was projects reducing shipping noise to protect whale populations off Canada's west coast.

WWF noted that actions to reverse population loss were already laid out in Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) agreement signed in 2022 at COP 15 in Montreal.

Canada aims to meet those targets by protecting 30 percent of its lands and oceans and restoring 30 percent of degraded lands by 2030.

Related Links
 Forest and Wild Fires - News, Science and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FIRE STORM
Experts warn deaths from wildfire smoke to surge in decades ahead
 Paris (AFP) Sept 18, 2025
 Global deaths linked to wildfire smoke could rise six-fold to 1.4 million people a year by 2100 even with moderate levels of global warming, according to research published Thursday. It adds to warnings of the significant and growing health impacts from climate-stoked wildfires, which belch out smoke that can drift across continents and oceans. This latest study, published in Nature, used machine learning and modelling to project the level of wildfire emissions and premature deaths to the end o ... read more
FIRE STORM
Philippine protest arrests leave parents seeking answers

 GUARDIAN Tsunami Detection Tech Catches Wave in Real Time

 Global search and rescue system gets recognition as real lifesaver

 Spain to hold state funeral for 2024 flood victims
FIRE STORM
NASA begins testing PExT wideband communications system in orbit

 Voyager debuts first space based multi cloud region to advance orbital data processing

 Google says to invest 5bn pound in UK ahead of Trump visit

 EU business lobby head says China rare earths snag persists
FIRE STORM
Against the tide: Filipinos battle rising sea on sinking island

 International treaty protecting world's oceans to take effect

 Climate change causing havoc with global water cycle: UN

 'We don't want to become a memory': minister of endangered Tuvalu
FIRE STORM
Sweden's Sami fear for future amid rare earth mining plans

 Algal blooms shaped global carbon cycle during Antarctic Cold Reversal

 Glaciers in Tajikistan show signs of irreversible decline as snowfall drops

 Once king of the seas, a giant iceberg is finally breaking up
FIRE STORM
Warmer climate boosts north German vineyards; Bumper harvest falls flat for Italy's Asti vineyards

 Fruit fly tests in Greece target invasive species threat

 Floods devastate India's breadbasket of Punjab

 Global warming linked to consumption of sugary drinks, ice cream
FIRE STORM
S.Sudan flooding displaces 100,000 in matter of weeks: UN

 Death toll from Indonesia flash floods rises to 19

 Philippines 'ghost' flood projects leave residents stranded

 Deadly floods inundate Indonesia's Bali and Flores
FIRE STORM
Kony defence urges ICC judges to halt case

 Suspected jihadists kill soldiers in Niger: sources

 S.Africa court jails 7 Chinese nationals for human trafficking

 Chinese firms pay price of jihadist strikes against Mali junta
FIRE STORM
Oldest practice of smoke-dried mummification traced to Asia Pacific hunter gatherers

 AI helps UK woman rediscover lost voice after 25 years

 New Ethiopian fossil find reveals unknown Australopithecus species alongside early Homo

 Scrumped fruit shaped ape evolution and human fondness for alcohol
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.