Earth Science News
CLIMATE SCIENCE
 Climate change brought extreme weather, heat in 2024: UN
Climate change brought extreme weather, heat in 2024: UN
 By Robin MILLARD
 Geneva (AFP) Dec 30, 2024

Climate change sparked a trail of extreme weather and record heat in 2024, the United Nations said on Monday, urging the world to pull back from the "road to ruin".

The outgoing year is set to be the warmest ever recorded, the UN's weather and climate agency said, capping a decade of unprecedented heat.

Meanwhile emissions of greenhouse gases grew to new record highs, locking in more heat for the future, the World Meteorological Organization said.

"Climate change plays out before our eyes on an almost daily basis in the form of increased occurrence and impact of extreme weather events," WMO secretary general Celeste Saulo said.

"This year we saw record-breaking rainfall and flooding events and terrible loss of life in so many countries, causing heartbreak to communities on every continent.

"Tropical cyclones caused a terrible human and economic toll, most recently in the French overseas department of Mayotte in the Indian Ocean.

"Intense heat scorched dozens of countries, with temperatures topping 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) on a number of occasions. Wildfires wreaked devastation."

- 'Climate breakdown' -

The 2015 Paris climate accords aimed to limit global warming to well below two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels -- and to 1.5C if possible.

In November, the WMO said the January-September mean surface air temperature was 1.54C above the pre-industrial average measured between 1850 and 1900.

That puts 2024 comfortably on course to surpass the record set in 2023.

Last year temperatures were 1.45C hotter than before the industrial revolution, when humanity started burning large amounts of fossil fuels.

The WMO is set to publish the consolidated global temperature figure for 2024 in January, with its full State of the Global Climate 2024 report to follow in March.

In his New Year message, UN secretary general Antonio Guterres reflected on the record temperatures witnessed over the past decade.

"Today I can officially report that we have just endured a decade of deadly heat. The top 10 hottest years on record have happened in the last 10 years, including 2024," he said.

"This is climate breakdown in real time.

"We must exit this road to ruin -- and we have no time to lose," he said.

"In 2025, countries must put the world on a safer path by dramatically slashing emissions, and supporting the transition to a renewable future.

"It is essential, and it is possible."

- 2025 focus on frozen world -

Saulo said she had repeatedly warned about the state of the climate throughout 2024.

"If we want a safer planet, we must act now," she said.

Experts from 15 international organisations, 12 countries and several leading academic and NGO figures convened at the WMO's Geneva headquarters from December 17-19 to work on a coordinated framework for tackling the growing threats from extreme heat.

The WMO turns 75 in 2025 and intends to mark the anniversary by focusing on the cryosphere: the frozen parts of the Earth, including sea ice, ice sheets and frozen ground.

The WMO is also behind a major push for improved climate services and early warning systems.

Related Links
 Climate Science News - Modeling, Mitigation Adaptation

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
CLIMATE SCIENCE
'Dangerous new era': climate change spurs disaster in 2024
 Paris (AFP) Dec 27, 2024
 From tiny and impoverished Mayotte to oil-rich behemoth Saudi Arabia, prosperous European cities to overcrowded slums in Africa, nowhere was spared the devastating impact of supercharged climate disasters in 2024. This year is the hottest in history, with record-breaking temperatures in the atmosphere and oceans acting like fuel for extreme weather around the world. World Weather Attribution, experts on how global warming influences extreme events, said nearly every disaster they analysed over t ... read more
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Japan's Wajima craftmakers see hope in disaster-hit region

 What we know about disappearance of four Ecuadoran minors

 Felipe VI urges Spain to learn from floods in Christmas message

 Blogs to Bluesky: social media shifts responses after 2004 tsunami
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Transforming education with virtual reality and artificial intelligence

 Unlocking new potential in 2D superconducting polymers

 Materials with unexpected electronic properties found in twisted layers

 HKUST unveils high-speed thermal-electric aerosol printer for piezoelectric biofilm production
CLIMATE SCIENCE
New study highlights critical decline in shark and ray populations since 1970

 One dead in Ecuador, Peru ports closed amid massive waves

 Key public service makes quiet return in Gaza

 Saving the mysterious African manatee at Cameroon hotspot
CLIMATE SCIENCE
ESA and NASA collaborate to track Greenland ice sheet melting

 One of the largest glacial floods ever documented observed in Greenland

 Seals use icebergs as essential platforms in glacier ecosystems

 Most arctic coastal infrastructure faces risk of instability by 2100
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Russia-Ukraine War's unexpected casualties: Hungry people in distant nations

 Early warning system aims to curb locust swarms

 China launches investigation into beef imports

 The energy return on investment of global agriculture
CLIMATE SCIENCE
French premier promises concrete aid for cyclone-hit Mayotte

 Tears, prayers as Asia mourns tsunami dead 20 years on

 Tens of thousands protest over Spain flood response

 The tsunami detection buoys safeguarding lives in Thailand
CLIMATE SCIENCE
10 civilians killed in 'accidential' Nigerian army strike

 France hands over first base in Chad amid withdrawal

 US says kills two Al-Shabaab fighters in airstrike; Gabon jails eight officers over torture

 DR Congo president makes changes at top of armed forces
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Catholics hold muted Christmas mass in Indonesia's Sharia stronghold

 Travelers consider weight-based airfares for sustainable flights

 US passes defense bill banning gender care for minors; UK to compensate LGBTQ veterans sacked

 Earliest ritual space in southwest asia discovered in Galilee cave
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.