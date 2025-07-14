Earth Science News
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
 ICEYE satellite data accelerates flood relief in southern Brazil
illustration only
ICEYE satellite data accelerates flood relief in southern Brazil
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jul 14, 2025

ICEYE has provided critical satellite-based flood mapping and intelligence to assist the government of Rio Grande do Sul in its rapid humanitarian response to widespread flooding in June.

Leveraging its Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) technology, ICEYE delivered high-resolution imagery capable of penetrating cloud cover, alongside its Flood Solutions service, which combines near real-time observations with analytical insights. This enabled the government to assess both the extent and depth of flooding with speed and precision.

The actionable data supported the swift rollout of emergency aid through the Volta por Cima program. Within a week, R$4 million in relief funds was distributed to about 2,000 families, with no pre-registration required. This was made possible through integration of ICEYE intelligence with state databases, streamlining identification of affected households.

Spearheaded by the State Secretariats of Planning, Governance, and Management (SPGG) and Social Development (SEDES), the response was coordinated via the MUP - Mapa Unico do Plano Rio Grande platform, which ensures transparency and agility in public resource allocation.

"The use of ICEYE data has been crucial in accurately identifying the hardest-hit areas, even in scenarios with cloud coverage - a common challenge during extreme weather events," said Danielle Calazans, Secretary of Planning, Governance and Management of Rio Grande do Sul. "Thanks to our collaboration and response time, the State had the ability to react quickly and provide financial credits through the social cards, precisely to the families currently being affected."

ICEYE's engagement in the region follows a technical mission to Finland, during which Rio Grande do Sul officials met with ICEYE leadership to evaluate disaster resilience tools. The partnership also proved vital during a similar flood emergency in May 2024, when ICEYE satellites supported rescue and reconstruction operations.

With the ability to capture imagery in any weather, day or night, ICEYE delivered data to a range of stakeholders, including civil defense teams, NGOs, and infrastructure planners. This not only aided in emergency efforts but also contributed to long-term planning and flood risk assessment.

"Our mission is to provide timely and actionable geospatial intelligence that enables governments and organizations to respond swiftly and effectively in moments of crisis. In the case of Rio Grande do Sul, our Flood analysis was instrumental in accurately mapping the full extent of the flooding. This critical insight supported the rapid deployment of resources in record time within just one week," said Ariadna Gutierrez, Senior Manager, Latin America Government Solutions at ICEYE.

Related Links
 ICEYE
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
A world of storm and tempest
When the Earth Quakes

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Poland reintroduces border controls on Germany, Lithuania
 Washington DC (UPI) Jul 7, 2025
The Polish government on Monday reintroduced border control measures between Lithuania and Germany due to growing public concern over what many say is irregular migration. The Polish Government Security Center said "controls at the border with Germany and Lithuania are being introduced" starting midnight on Sunday and will last until August 5. The sanctions in the passport-free Schengen zone, which includes a large part of north and western Europe, are viewed as extreme but not uncommon. ... read more
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Rain caused natural disasters in 83% of Brazil's cities: report

 Trump voices shock at devastating scale of Texas flood damage

 Dominican Navy searches for capsized migrant boat; Guatemalan mob lynches 5 in quake-hit town

 Poland reintroduces border controls on Germany, Lithuania
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Pentagon takes stake in US rare earth company

 Germany criticises China curbs on rare-earth exports

 US, Japan, India, Australia pledge mineral cooperation on China jitters

 A New Alloy is Enabling Ultra-Stable Structures Needed for Exoplanet Discovery
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
The Seine star of the summer again in Paris

 'Significant declines' in some species after deep-sea mining: research

 The long slow death of Norway's wild salmon

 Fiji says would not welcome China military presence in Pacific
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Glacier retreat could drive a surge in volcanic eruptions worldwide

 Deadly China-Nepal flood caused by glacial lake: experts

 German navy to patrol the Arctic

 Denmark develops tool to predict ice-free Arctic summers
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Rotten insects, viral videos and climate change: S.Korea battles 'lovebug' invasion

 China's 'new farmers' learn to livestream in rural revitalisation

 Beijing decries 'discriminatory' ban on Chinese purchases of US farmland

 Drought-hit Morocco turns to desalination to save vegetable bounty
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
India monsoon season death toll hits 69 after floods, landslides

 Death toll in Texas floods climbs to 108, with more rain expected

 Rescuers on horseback, with dogs search for Texas flood victims

 One dead, 28 missing in floods on China-Nepal border
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Nigerian hikers blaze trails despite insecurity

 ICC says violence being used as weaponsin Sudanese conflict

 Nigerian authorities claim to kill 30 criminal 'bandits'

 Anxious residents re-emerge after Mali jihadist attacks
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Finns flock to 'shepherd weeks' to disconnect on holiday

 Beyond male dominance in primates new study redefines gender power roles

 Light travels through entire human head in breakthrough for optical brain imaging

 Human brain reveals hidden action cues AI still fails to grasp
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.