ICEYE satellite data accelerates flood relief in southern Brazil

ICEYE has provided critical satellite-based flood mapping and intelligence to assist the government of Rio Grande do Sul in its rapid humanitarian response to widespread flooding in June.

Leveraging its Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) technology, ICEYE delivered high-resolution imagery capable of penetrating cloud cover, alongside its Flood Solutions service, which combines near real-time observations with analytical insights. This enabled the government to assess both the extent and depth of flooding with speed and precision.

The actionable data supported the swift rollout of emergency aid through the Volta por Cima program. Within a week, R$4 million in relief funds was distributed to about 2,000 families, with no pre-registration required. This was made possible through integration of ICEYE intelligence with state databases, streamlining identification of affected households.

Spearheaded by the State Secretariats of Planning, Governance, and Management (SPGG) and Social Development (SEDES), the response was coordinated via the MUP - Mapa Unico do Plano Rio Grande platform, which ensures transparency and agility in public resource allocation.

"The use of ICEYE data has been crucial in accurately identifying the hardest-hit areas, even in scenarios with cloud coverage - a common challenge during extreme weather events," said Danielle Calazans, Secretary of Planning, Governance and Management of Rio Grande do Sul. "Thanks to our collaboration and response time, the State had the ability to react quickly and provide financial credits through the social cards, precisely to the families currently being affected."

ICEYE's engagement in the region follows a technical mission to Finland, during which Rio Grande do Sul officials met with ICEYE leadership to evaluate disaster resilience tools. The partnership also proved vital during a similar flood emergency in May 2024, when ICEYE satellites supported rescue and reconstruction operations.

With the ability to capture imagery in any weather, day or night, ICEYE delivered data to a range of stakeholders, including civil defense teams, NGOs, and infrastructure planners. This not only aided in emergency efforts but also contributed to long-term planning and flood risk assessment.

"Our mission is to provide timely and actionable geospatial intelligence that enables governments and organizations to respond swiftly and effectively in moments of crisis. In the case of Rio Grande do Sul, our Flood analysis was instrumental in accurately mapping the full extent of the flooding. This critical insight supported the rapid deployment of resources in record time within just one week," said Ariadna Gutierrez, Senior Manager, Latin America Government Solutions at ICEYE.

