Earth Science News
CLIMATE SCIENCE
 Don't make 'disappointing' retreat on climate, COP30 CEO urges EU
Don't make 'disappointing' retreat on climate, COP30 CEO urges EU
 By Benjamin LEGENDRE, Ivan COURONNE
 Paris (AFP) April 25, 2025

Europe is "absolutely vital" to the fight against global warming and its leadership must not waver as climate ambition backslides elsewhere, the CEO of November's COP30 summit in Brazil told AFP.

In an interview in Paris, Ana Toni urged the European Union to unite around a strong emissions reduction target as the 27-nation bloc squabbles over its level of climate ambition.

The European Commission has proposed cutting emissions by 90 percent by 2040 compared to 1990 levels but some member states argue the figure is too high, delaying its approval.

Brussels is pushing to revamp its economic and defence competitiveness in the aftermath of Donald Trump's election, and climate advocates fear the EU's green goals could suffer as priorities are realigned.

The debate is being closely watched as countries finalise their own climate plans, known as nationally determined contributions (NDCs), which are supposed to be submitted to the UN before the COP30 conference in the Amazonian city of Belem.

QUESTION: What do you think about the EU possibly reconsidering its emissions reduction target?

ANSWER: "The EU has been leading the climate debate. It is absolutely vital that the EU continues leading, especially in the geopolitics that we have. It is even more important now than it was before, and it would be extremely disappointing if they weakened that promise of getting both the 90 percent in 2040 -- as proposed by the Commission, which we fully support -- as well as having a very ambitious NDC for 2035."

Q: What would happen if Europe's commitment was reduced?

A: "The EU needs to lead. We really need the EU to lead. If they can't, we shouldn't then be disappointed that other developing countries -- major countries like India, China -- will also be rethinking how ambitious they need to be."

Q: Europe's leaders are under political and economic pressure, what do you say to them?

A: "I obviously understand the pressure. We feel the same pressure, the political pressure at home. If you were to ask (Brazilian) President Lula (Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva) when he decided to agree on a NDC that is decarbonising by 67 percent, there's no lack of pressure also from the different economic sectors that we have in Brazil."

Q: What if the EU lowered its target for reducing emissions at home, but instead purchased carbon credits generated in other parts of the world to offset the difference?

A: "We would need and hope that Europe, first of all, do its responsibility in terms of the decarbonisation that they need to do. If you think about historical responsibility, that's how they can do it: is really having very strong targets. Carbon credits outside the region can be a plus, but not something that can take that responsibility away."

Q: Would Brazil sell carbon credits to Europe?

A: "Yes, Brazil could sell a lot of carbon credits. Brazil is obviously well positioned because of our energy sector, because of reforestation, to sell carbon credit with integrity to any market."

Q: What do you think has been the impact of the announced US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement?

A: "It's really sad that the federal government from the US decided to withdraw again... But we should remember that the US is not just the federal government. You have the private sector in the US, you have the national governments. They say that around 60 percent of the laws related to climate is in the hands of state governors, not of the federal government.

"Climate needs stability. You need planning. I think we need to all rethink what we call a country being a risky country, because most of the time everybody thought of the US as a very stable, low risk country. And some countries in the South were (considered) very high risk."

Q: President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that China will not slow down on climate. Should Beijing fill the void left by Washington?

A: "I don't think China first wants to take the place because China believes on collective leadership. I think that idea of individual countries' leadership is something that's very Western, that everybody's looking for a saviour, like the leader.

"I don't think that's the Chinese culture or Brazilian culture. We like collective leadership. And yes, we can see that the Southern countries are playing a collective leadership role.

"That's why again, coming back to Europe, it is fundamental that Europe, together with Brazil, China, South Africa, India and other countries can play that collective leadership role."

Q: How do you assess the effects of the resurgence of protectionism, under Donald Trump, on the climate?

A: "No type of wars is good for climate. They are anti-ecologic, any type of war -- be it military wars or trade wars. Trade can play a positive role in the decarbonisation process if we are trading low carbon goods, if we are helping each other to achieve our goals. So that's a very important message. We need to keep free trade, organise free trade, of low carbon technologies."

Related Links
 Climate Science News - Modeling, Mitigation Adaptation

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Trump scraps US office on climate diplomacy
 Washington (AFP) April 25, 2025
 President Donald Trump's administration has abolished the office that runs US climate diplomacy, potentially meaning the world's largest economy will be a no-show at November's COP30 summit in Brazil. The State Department confirmed Friday that its Office of Global Change, which was in charge of representing the United States in UN climate diplomacy, was being closed. "We will not participate in international agreements and initiatives that do not reflect our country's values," a State Department ... read more
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Four dead, 13 injured in Algeria landslide

 Vietnam village starts over with climate defences after landslide

 Thailand to test disaster alerts after quake criticism

 Second Fukushima debris removal trial complete
CLIMATE SCIENCE
British Steel abandons job cut plans after govt rescue

 Meta to start using Europeans' data for AI training May 27

 Cambodia's Chinese casino city bets big on Beijing

 Momentus inks five-year manufacturing deal with Velo3D
CLIMATE SCIENCE
China says US deep-sea mining plan 'violates international law'

 UK water sector faces massive upgrade costs

 NASA deploys UAVSAR flights to map snowmelt and refine water resource forecasting

 Coral reefs pushed to brink as bleaching crisis worsens
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Melting snow and ice reinforce cloud-driven cooling slowing Arctic thaw

 Melting glaciers at the end of the Ice Age may have sped up continental drift, fueled volcanic eruptions

 'Hard on the body': Canadian troops train for Arctic defense

 Head of US base in Greenland fired after Vance visit
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Indonesia food plan risks 'world's largest' deforestation

 Saudi 'city of roses' offers fragrant reminder of desert's beauty

 Iraq farmers turn to groundwater to boost desert yield

 Chinese tea hub branches into coffee as tastes change
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Powerful 6.2-magnitude quake hits off Istanbul coast

 Hundreds of buildings damaged, dozens injured in 6.3 Ecuador quake

 Philippine typhoon victims remember day Pope Francis brought hope

 Still reeling a year on, Brazil's Porto Alegre fears next flood
CLIMATE SCIENCE
AU Somalia mission says needs 8,000 more peacekeepers

 Burkina junta says foiled plot to sow 'total chaos'

 Women protesters in G.Bissau torch Chinese-run mine

 China and Kenya pledge to upgrade ties, oppose tariffs
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Sunscreen and shelter strategies may have shielded early humans from solar radiation

 A visual pathway in the brain may do more than recognize objects

 'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers

 'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.