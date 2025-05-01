Volcanic eruptions linked to satellite disruption risks in upper atmosphere

The 2022 eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano serves as a dramatic example. Among the most intense eruptions ever recorded, it ejected volcanic gases and ash more than 50 kilometers into the atmosphere-well above typical cloud cover. The eruption generated atmospheric waves powerful enough to travel thousands of kilometers and reach the orbital altitudes of satellites.
Publishing their results in Eos, a science magazine of the American Geophysical Union, USTC scientists described how they traced the development of these waves and their impact on the upper atmosphere. According to Lei Jiuhou, director of the research team, understanding the atmospheric disturbances caused by surface events can help predict rapid increases in atmospheric drag, which may destabilize satellite orbits.
Using satellite data and atmospheric models, the team analyzed two potential sources of the waves: Lamb waves and secondary gravity waves. Lamb waves travel close to the Earth's surface, while secondary gravity waves form when initial eruption waves disintegrate at higher altitudes. The researchers determined that secondary gravity waves were the dominant factor behind the disturbances observed in satellite data.
"This means that they were the key driver of the upper atmosphere's dramatic changes," noted the Eos report.
These results underscore the atmospheric link between Earth's surface and near-space environments. The team suggests that better modeling of these interactions will improve space weather forecasts and satellite safety, particularly as global reliance on satellite infrastructure continues to grow.
"The new finding and further research may enable satellite operators to plan maneuvers several hours in advance, helping to prevent unexpected orbital decay or collisions," said Li Ruoxi, associate research fellow at USTC.
