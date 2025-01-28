Doomsday clock ticks one second, closest ever to midnight

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, which set up the clock at the start of the Cold War, shifted the clock to 89 seconds to midnight, the closest it has ever been, a week after Trump's inauguration.
The clock was last moved to 90 seconds to midnight over nuclear-armed Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. It was originally placed at seven minutes to midnight in 1947.
"At 89 seconds to midnight, the doomsday clock stands closer to catastrophe than at any moment in its history," said former Colombian president and Nobel Peace laureate Juan Manuel Santos, chair of The Elders, a group of major former leaders.
"The clock speaks to the existential threats that confront us and the need for unity and bold leadership to turn back its hands," he told a news conference in Washington to present the findings from the board of experts.
"This is a bleak picture. But it is not yet irreversible," he said.
Just days into his second presidency, Trump has already shattered norms on international cooperation.
Santos welcomed Trump's pledges for diplomacy with Russia and China. Trump has vowed to end the Ukraine war, which has raised fears of Russian use of nuclear weapons, by pressing both sides.
But Santos said that the US withdrawal from the Paris climate accord and World Health Organization set back the planet on two top risks.
The world just experienced another record-breaking year of high temperatures and major disasters.
Other countries could soon say that if the United States, the world's largest economy, "is not going to make an effort to limit the carbon emissions, why should I?" Santos said.
And with many people's memories fading of Covid-19, "we have to remind them what happened -- and what will happen will be worse, according to all the scientists," Santos said.
- Threats, and benefits, from AI -
Suzet McKinney, a public health expert on the board of Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, said the risks of infectious disease was confounded by advances in artificial intelligence, which increase the risks that rogue actors could unleash biological weapons.
"As nation-states around the world and even our own government engage in practices that are sure to encourage rogue behavior and/or cripple our ability to curb the spread of infectious diseases, novel or otherwise, we cannot hide our heads in the sand," she told the news conference.
But Robert Socolow, a physicist who also serves on the board, said that the unveiling of Chinese intelligence firm DeepSeek -- which has rattled the United States -- could ultimately also pay dividends by reducing energy demand from the fast-growing field of AI.
The Chinese breakthrough may mirror "the kind of progress in semiconductor chips that reduce the energy demands of ordinary computing" in the analogue era.
But the experts also warned that artificial intelligence risked worsening disinformation.
"All of these dangers are greatly exacerbated by a potent threat multiplier -- the spread of misinformation, disinformation and conspiracy theories that degrade the communication ecosystem and increasingly blur the line between truth and falsehood," said Daniel Holz, chair of the board.
Related Links
Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
A world of storm and tempest
When the Earth Quakes
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Director of apocalyptic Sundance film lost home in LA fires
US defense chief says military will keep aiding 'mass deportations'
Despite truce, Lebanese from devastated Naqura cannot go home
Indonesia rescuers search for survivors as landslide kills 19
Musk bashes Trump-backed AI mega project
DeepSeek, Chinese AI startup roiling US tech giants
Turn on the lights DAVD display helps navy divers navigate undersea conditions
Meta plans to invest $60 bn or more in AI this year; adds ads to Threads
Drinking water in many French cities contaminated: study
Marshall Islands guards 'treasures' with new marine sanctuary
New Zealand reviews aid to Kiribati after diplomatic snub
New technology reduces costs and chemicals in desalination
Denmark announces $2 bn Arctic security plan
Mega-iceberg drifts towards Antarctic penguin island
How is Antarctica melting
Save the world's glaciers to save the planet: UN
|
Bamboo farm gets chopping for US zoo's hungry new pandas
Pakistan drought dents winter harvest
Climate change cooks up Japanese 'cabbage shock'
War and climate crisis reshape global fertiliser industry
Western France put on high flood alert after storm 'Herminia'
Spain govt to cover full cost of repairing flood-damaged buildings
Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts more than 1,000 times this month
Japan marks 30th anniversary of deadly Kobe quake
Sudan army chief visits HQ after recapture from paramilitaries
Italy defends expulsion of wanted Libya police chief
Sudan army breaks paramilitary siege on Khartoum HQ, reclaims oil refinery
ICC confirms wanted arrest of freed Libya police chief
Trump signs order to get 'transgender ideology' out of military
Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets
China says population fell for third year in a row in 2024
Early humans adapted to extreme environments over a million years ago
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters