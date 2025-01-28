Earth Science News
WATER WORLD
 New Zealand reviews aid to Kiribati after diplomatic snub
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Wellington (AFP) Jan 28, 2025

New Zealand is reviewing aid to the climate-threatened Pacific nation of Kiribati after a high-level diplomatic snub, the foreign minister's office said.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters was due to visit the country in January, but was suddenly brushed off by President Taneti Maamau after "months" of planning.

"This was especially disappointing because the visit was to be the first in over five years by a New Zealand minister to Kiribati," Peters' office said in a statement late Monday.

"For this reason, we are reviewing our development programme in Kiribati."

New Zealand has given some US$57 million in aid to Kiribati since 2021, according to official figures, including money for "economic development and climate resilience".

The cause of the snub was not immediately clear.

Under Maamau, Kiribati has drifted away from traditional aid partners such as New Zealand and become closer to Beijing.

Maamau was a key player as president in 2019 when Kiribati switched diplomatic ties from Taiwan to China.

Beijing has since then assumed an increased role in Kiribati's development, according to Australia's Lowy Institute think tank.

Beijing has built roads, plied small farms with agricultural equipment, and dispatched teams of police to help train local officers.

"The lack of political-level contact makes it very difficult for us to agree joint priorities for our development programme, and to ensure that it is well targeted and delivers good value for money," Peters' office said.

"These assurances require senior engagement with the Government of Kiribati, which has not been forthcoming.

"This means a review of our development cooperation with Kiribati is needed."

The Kiribati government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

