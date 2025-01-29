Dead Sea an 'ecological disaster', but no one can agree how to fix it

Now, this lush desert oasis at the lowest point on Earth sits in ruins beside the shrinking sea, whose highly salty waters are rapidly retreating due to industrial use and climate change, which is accelerating their natural evaporation.
The beach has been closed to the public for five years, mainly due to the appearance of dangerous sinkholes, but also because the dramatic recession of the sea's level has made it tricky to reach its therapeutic waters, known for extraordinary buoyancy that lets bathers float effortlessly.
The increasingly exposed shoreline and the sinkholes, caused by a flow of freshwater dissolving layers of salt beneath the Earth's surface, are not new.
In fact, the Dead Sea, nestled where Israeli, Jordanian and Palestinian territory meet, has famously been dying for years.
Now, with war raging in the Middle East, efforts to tackle this ever-worsening ecological disaster appear to have dissolved too.
"Regional cooperation is the key... to saving the Dead Sea," said Nadav Tal, a hydrologist and water officer for the Israel office of EcoPeace, a regional environmental nonprofit that has long advocated for finding a solution.
"Because we are living in a conflict area, there is an obstacle," he said, describing how the sea has been declining more than one metre (three feet) per year since the 1960s.
- 'Ecological disaster' -
The evaporation of the salty waters in a time of rapid climate change and in a place where summer temperatures can reach upward of 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) has been exacerbated by decades of water diversions from the sea's main source -- the Jordan River -- as well as various tributaries that begin in Lebanon and Syria.
The water is also being pumped out by local factories extracting natural minerals -- potash, bromine, sodium chloride, magnesia, magnesium chloride and metal magnesium -- to sell to markets across the world.
"The consequences of this water diversion is what we see around us," Tal told AFP, pointing to a nearby pier that was once submerged in water but now stands firmly on dry land.
"It is an ecological disaster," he emphasised, adding that "the declining of the Dead Sea is a disaster for Israeli tourism".
The only remaining Israeli resorts are on the man-made evaporation ponds south of the surviving Dead Sea itself.
Recently, 22-year-old Yael and her friend Noa were looking for a place to dip their toes into the soothing waters.
Relaxing beside one of the water-filled sinkholes, Yael recalled how her parents once enjoyed going to a public beach near here.
"It was like their beach on the Dead Sea, and nowadays you pass by there and it looks like, I don't know... a shipwreck," she told AFP.
"It's hallucinatory, the destruction caused by this thing (the drying up of the sea), and it's just such a special landscape."
- Call for joint effort -
Although some efforts have been made to address the Dead Sea disaster, including past agreements signed by Israel and Jordan, the wars raging in Gaza and beyond have brought regional tensions to an all-time high, meaning tackling cross-border environmental issues is no longer a priority for governments in the region.
At Israel's environment ministry, Ohad Carny has been working on the issue for years.
He said the government was looking into several solutions, including building a desalination facility and forging a canal from either the north or the south to address the general water shortages in the region, including the Dead Sea.
"It doesn't make economic or environmental sense to desalinate water and bring it directly to the Dead Sea, because then it's a waste of drinking water and the region needs desperately more drinking water and more water for agriculture," he said.
Carny said that while his focus was on the Israeli side, "we are hoping for collaborations".
"We can't do it alone. It must be a joint effort. So only time will tell, and we won't do anything without an agreement together with the Jordanian side," he said.
"We need to understand the economic and environmental aspects of the options, and of course agree about the right solution with the Jordanians."
Back at the Dead Sea, bus driver Benny, 40, was soaking up the winter sun at one of the warm sulphur-infused sinkhole pools.
"The situation is very frustrating," he said about the sea's new topography. "But everything has a plus and minus. Because of what is happening here, we have water spots like this one."
Related Links
Water News - Science, Technology and Politics
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Director of apocalyptic Sundance film lost home in LA fires
US defense chief says military will keep aiding 'mass deportations'
Despite truce, Lebanese from devastated Naqura cannot go home
Indonesia rescuers search for survivors as landslide kills 19
Musk bashes Trump-backed AI mega project
DeepSeek, Chinese AI startup roiling US tech giants
Turn on the lights DAVD display helps navy divers navigate undersea conditions
Meta plans to invest $60 bn or more in AI this year; adds ads to Threads
Drinking water in many French cities contaminated: study
Marshall Islands guards 'treasures' with new marine sanctuary
New Zealand reviews aid to Kiribati after diplomatic snub
New technology reduces costs and chemicals in desalination
Denmark announces $2 bn Arctic security plan
Mega-iceberg drifts towards Antarctic penguin island
How is Antarctica melting
Save the world's glaciers to save the planet: UN
|
Bamboo farm gets chopping for US zoo's hungry new pandas
Pakistan drought dents winter harvest
Climate change cooks up Japanese 'cabbage shock'
War and climate crisis reshape global fertiliser industry
Western France put on high flood alert after storm 'Herminia'
Spain govt to cover full cost of repairing flood-damaged buildings
Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts more than 1,000 times this month
Japan marks 30th anniversary of deadly Kobe quake
Sudan army chief visits HQ after recapture from paramilitaries
Italy defends expulsion of wanted Libya police chief
Sudan army breaks paramilitary siege on Khartoum HQ, reclaims oil refinery
ICC confirms wanted arrest of freed Libya police chief
Trump signs order to get 'transgender ideology' out of military
Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets
China says population fell for third year in a row in 2024
Early humans adapted to extreme environments over a million years ago
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters