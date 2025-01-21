EU must be 'pragmatic' with US, 'engage' with China: von der Leyen



by AFP Staff Writers



Davos, Switzerland (AFP) Jan 21, 2025



EU chief Ursula von der Leyen called Tuesday for the bloc to "deepen" ties with China and boost relations with India, while taking a "pragmatic" approach with Donald Trump's combative new US administration.

In an opening address to the World Economic Forum in Davos, von der Leyen emphasised cooperation rather than confrontation with Trump, who has promised punitive import tariffs on key partners as part of his trade policy.

"Our first priority will be to engage early, discuss common interests, and be ready to negotiate," the commission chief told the gathering of the world's elites in Switzerland.

"We will be pragmatic, but we will always stand by our principles," said von der Leyen, stressing that Europe remained committed to the Paris climate agreement despite Trump's order to withdraw the United States from the deal.

The EU chief focused much of her address on the need to foster partnerships beyond the United States -- calling for the bloc to "engage constructively" with China, despite rising trade tensions between Beijing and Brussels.

"2025 marks 50 years of our Union's diplomatic relations with China. I see it as an opportunity to engage and deepen our relationship with China, and where possible, even to expand our trade and investment ties," she said.

She also announced that her top team would visit India to boost ties on the first trip abroad of its new mandate.

"Together with Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi we want to upgrade the strategic partnership with the largest country and democracy in the world," von der Leyen said.

The EU has said it stands "ready" to defend its interests should Trump make good on his trade threats -- though the returning US leader has so far stopped short of announcing immediate new tariffs.

"It is in no one's interest, to break the bonds in the global economy," von der Leyen said.

Faced with the looming threat, the EU has been working to diversify its trading partnerships, announcing in recent days both a strengthened trade deal with Mexico and the resumption of talks towards a free trade deal with Malaysia.

Related Links

Global Trade News

