EU must be 'pragmatic' with US, 'engage' with China: von der Leyen

In an opening address to the World Economic Forum in Davos, von der Leyen emphasised cooperation rather than confrontation with Trump, who has promised punitive import tariffs on key partners as part of his trade policy.
"Our first priority will be to engage early, discuss common interests, and be ready to negotiate," the commission chief told the gathering of the world's elites in Switzerland.
"We will be pragmatic, but we will always stand by our principles," said von der Leyen, stressing that Europe remained committed to the Paris climate agreement despite Trump's order to withdraw the United States from the deal.
The EU chief focused much of her address on the need to foster partnerships beyond the United States -- calling for the bloc to "engage constructively" with China, despite rising trade tensions between Beijing and Brussels.
"2025 marks 50 years of our Union's diplomatic relations with China. I see it as an opportunity to engage and deepen our relationship with China, and where possible, even to expand our trade and investment ties," she said.
She also announced that her top team would visit India to boost ties on the first trip abroad of its new mandate.
"Together with Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi we want to upgrade the strategic partnership with the largest country and democracy in the world," von der Leyen said.
The EU has said it stands "ready" to defend its interests should Trump make good on his trade threats -- though the returning US leader has so far stopped short of announcing immediate new tariffs.
"It is in no one's interest, to break the bonds in the global economy," von der Leyen said.
Faced with the looming threat, the EU has been working to diversify its trading partnerships, announcing in recent days both a strengthened trade deal with Mexico and the resumption of talks towards a free trade deal with Malaysia.
Related Links
Global Trade News
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Survivors count the mental cost of Los Angeles fires
Canadian insurers face record costs from 2024 extreme weather
'Afraid to live here': urban Bolivia's death-defying homes
Braced with fire defenses, Getty art center faces LA flames
Flexible electronics integrated with paper-thin structure for use in space
The video games bedeviling Elon Musk
The new era of infrastructure maintenance using satellite data
Study uncovers gold's journey from Earth's mantle to surface
Kazakhstan says northern Aral Sea now has nearly 50% more water
Kazakhstan says part of Aral Sea has nearly doubled in volume
French-led group in major deal for water-short Jordan
Rice researchers find waste water highly effective for treating wastewater
Historic drilling campaign reaches more than 1.2-million-year-old ice
2024 was hottest year on record for Norway's Arctic
Antarctic sea ice rebounds from record lows: US scientists
Decline in Arctic ice pressure ridges revealed by long-term study
|
Nick Sokol: Growing a sustainable future
Poland ramps up controls amid foot-and-mouth outbreak in Germany
UK bans German livestock imports amid foot-and-mouth outbreak
Climate fee on food could cut greenhouse gas emissions in agriculture and support social equity
Earthquake swarm under large Iceland volcano
'Survival mode' for families displaced by Ethiopia quakes
6.8-magnitude quake prompts Japan tsunami alert
Two of history's most damaging earthquakes struck on January 17
Clashes in eastern DR Congo wound dozens and displaces thousands
UN 'shocked' by reports of 'ethnically targeted killings' in Sudan
Chinese men jailed in east DR Congo over gold bars
Sudan army denies involvement in Al-Jazira state civilian assaults
CES tech looks to help world's aging population
Iraqi archaeologists piece together ancient treasures ravaged by IS
Catholics hold muted Christmas mass in Indonesia's Sharia stronghold
Travelers consider weight-based airfares for sustainable flights
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters