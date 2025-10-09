Earth Science News
SHAKE AND BLOW
 Eastern Spain braces for heavy rain
Eastern Spain braces for heavy rain
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Madrid (AFP) Oct 9, 2025

Spain's Mediterranean coast on Thursday braced for more torrential rain after an alert warning of "extraordinary danger" was issued for Alicante in the Valencia region, where deadly floods struck last year.

National weather agency AEMET said its highest red alert would be in effect from 10:00 am (0800 GMT) on Friday in the eastern coastal province of Alicante, as well as in the neighbouring region of Murcia.

"Extraordinary danger. Flooding and flash floods may occur. Follow the advice of civil protection," the agency wrote on X.

Rainfall totals could exceed 140 millimetres (five and a half inches) in 12 hours, especially in Valencia, the weather office said.

In Murcia, authorities announced the region's universities and schools in more than 10 municipalities would remain closed on Friday.

Regional authorities in Valencia sent a telephone alert to Alicante residents urging the utmost caution as firefighters in the province reported around 100 rain-related incidents.

Flights to Alicante airport were severely delayed or diverted, according to operator Aena, while national railway company Renfe offered free ticket exchanges and cancellations on some routes as passengers were discouraged from travelling.

Widespread flooding in another part of Valencia in October 2024 killed more than 200 people, Spain's worst such disaster in decades.

The catastrophe sparked public fury over warning systems and the emergency response. Residents continue to protest, accusing officials of having failed to provide timely alerts.

Heavy rains lashed the region last month, forcing the closure of schools and universities, disrupting rail and road travel and causing localised flooding.

Because a hotter atmosphere holds more water that evaporates from a rapidly warming Mediterranean Sea, climate change increases the risk and intensity of flooding from extreme rainfall in the region.

mig-ds/imm/gv

AENA

Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SHAKE AND BLOW
Torrential downpours kill nine in Ukraine's Odesa; Flash floods shut beaches on Spain's Ibiza
 Kyiv, Ukraine (AFP) Oct 1, 2025
 A severe rainstorm killed at least nine people in Ukraine's Odesa, emergency services said early on Wednesday. "In seven hours, Odesa received almost a two-month norm of rainfall. No storm sewer system can withstand such a load," the mayor of Odesa Gennadiy Trukhanov said on Telegram. "Currently, nine people are known to have died, including one child," the State Emergency Service said in a separate post. Hundreds of rescuers worked overnight to evacuate people from flooded areas, remove car ... read more
SHAKE AND BLOW
Rescuers scramble to deliver aid after deadly Nepal, India floods

 Israel intercepts 13 vessels of humanitarian flotilla heading for Gaza

 In India's Mumbai, the largest slum in Asia is for sale

 Landslide kills at least 15 bus passengers in northern India
SHAKE AND BLOW
Virtual Jesus? People of faith divided as AI enters religion

 Three-dimensional skyrmions open new path to data storage and neuromorphic computing

 Electronic Arts to be bought by Saudi-led consortium for $55 bn

 Light-speed analog computing could redefine processing power
SHAKE AND BLOW
Bangladesh deploys warships to protect prized hilsa fish

 Deep-sea mining poses new threat to sharks, rays and ghost sharks

 Pacific islands youth group wins prize for climate legal action

 Satellite partnership advances AquaWatch water quality monitoring
SHAKE AND BLOW
Researchers wake up microbes trapped in permafrost for thousands of years

 Carbon feedback loops could plunge Earth into deep freeze

 Antarctic sea ice hits its third-lowest winter peak on record

 Shackleton's sunken polar ship may have been weaker than thought
SHAKE AND BLOW
Africa's path to low-carbon food security

 Biodegradable microplastics disrupt soil carbon balance and microbial life

 Farming transformed mammal communities worldwide over 50,000 years

 Extreme rains hit India's premier Darjeeling tea estates
SHAKE AND BLOW
Philippines quake kills dozens as injured overwhelm hospitals

 Heavy rainfall cuts off village, causes power outages in Romania

 Quake rattles north Philippines city

 Thousands stranded as record floods submerge Vietnam streets
SHAKE AND BLOW
At least 14 soldiers killed in South Sudan as 'love triangle' turns bloody

 'Dozens' of civilians killed in Niger airstrikes: witnesses

 WFP warns of 'catastophic conditions' in Somalia as funding dwindles

 Year after northern Nigeria floods, survivors left high and dry
SHAKE AND BLOW
World-renowned chimpanzee expert Jane Goodall dies at 91

 Jane Goodall's final wish: blast Trump, Musk and Putin to space

 Morocco High Atlas whistle language strives for survival

 Oldest practice of smoke-dried mummification traced to Asia Pacific hunter gatherers
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.