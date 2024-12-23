Earth Science News
FLORA AND FAUNA
 Extremely rare baby mammoth found in Siberia
Extremely rare baby mammoth found in Siberia
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Moscow (AFP) Dec 23, 2024

Russian scientists on Monday showed off the remarkably well preserved remains of a baby mammoth found in the permafrost-covered region of Yakutia.

The 50,000-year-old female mammoth has been nicknamed "Yana" after the river in whose basin it was discovered this summer.

Experts say "Yana" is the best preserved mammoth carcass in the world and is one of only seven whole remains ever found.

Studies will now be carried out to work out her exact age at death, estimated at "one year old or a bit more".

The carcass was shown at the Federal University of the North East in the regional capital of Yakutsk, the institution said in a statement.

"We were all surprised by the exceptional preservation of the mammoth," rector Anatoly Nikolayev said.

Researcher Maxim Cheprasov said it was a "unique discovery".

The remains weigh 180 kilograms (397 pounds) and are 120 centimetres (four feet) tall and 200 centimetres long.

The carcass was dug up near the Batagaika research station where the remains of other prehistoric animals -- a horse, a bison and a lemming -- have also been found.

Before this discovery, only six mammoth carcasses had been found in the world -- five in Russia and one in Canada, the university said.

Yakutia is a remote region bordering the Arctic Ocean. Its permafrost acts like a giant freezer which preserves the remains of prehistoric animals.

Related Links
 Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FLORA AND FAUNA
Critically endangered elephant found dead in Bali river
 Badung, Indonesia (AFP) Dec 17, 2024
 A critically endangered elephant living at a zoo on the Indonesian resort island of Bali was found dead in a river Tuesday after being swept away by strong currents following days of torrential rain, officials said. Molly, a 45-year-old female elephant, was found lifeless in a rocky river on Tuesday morning, Bali Zoo spokeswoman Emma Chandra said in a statement. The elephant was being led across the river by a handler Monday to a holding area as part of her daily routine to play and explore when ... read more
FLORA AND FAUNA
Sri Lanka navy rescues boat of 100 Rohingya refugees

 Human civilization at a tipping point between authoritarian collapse and technological superabundance

 Macron extends visit to cyclone-hit Mayotte after locals vent anger

 International rescuers join search for Vanuatu quake survivors
FLORA AND FAUNA
Transforming education with virtual reality and artificial intelligence

 Secretive game developer codes hit 'Balatro' in Canadian prairie province

 New type of quasiparticle discovered in magnetic materials

 Stretchable, flexible, recyclable. This plastic is fantastic
FLORA AND FAUNA
New study highlights critical decline in shark and ray populations since 1970

 Surface-based sonar system could rapidly map the ocean floor at high resolution

 Researchers propose carbon capture in fish farms as a climate solution

 Cutting edge satellite monitors water levels in Ohio River Basin
FLORA AND FAUNA
One of the largest glacial floods ever documented observed in Greenland

 Seals use icebergs as essential platforms in glacier ecosystems

 Most arctic coastal infrastructure faces risk of instability by 2100

 Buried landforms unveil ancient glacial history beneath the North Sea
FLORA AND FAUNA
Russia-Ukraine War's unexpected casualties: Hungry people in distant nations

 Early warning system aims to curb locust swarms

 The energy return on investment of global agriculture

 Tunisia women herb harvesters struggle with drought and heat
FLORA AND FAUNA
Rescuers extend search for Vanuatu quake survivors

 Large earthquake hits battered Vanuatu

 Vanuatu reopening to commercial flights, quake toll hits 12

 The economic risks of tsunamis on global trade
FLORA AND FAUNA
DR Congo president makes changes at top of armed forces

 Mali junta renames colonial French street names

 Official says Liberia to begin war crimes trials in next five years

 France withdraws first contingent of soldiers from Chad: N'Djamena
FLORA AND FAUNA
Earliest ritual space in southwest asia discovered in Galilee cave

 Traces of 10000-year-old rice beer unearthed at neolithic site in China

 Travelers consider weight-based airfares for sustainable flights

 US passes defense bill banning gender care for minors; UK to compensate LGBTQ veterans sacked
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.