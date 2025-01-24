French city Nice limits big cruise ships

The order signed by the mayor of the Nice urban area, Christian Estrosi, prohibits cruise ships carrying more than 900 passengers from putting them ashore for sight-seeing excursions of the Mediterranean port city.
Smaller ships, which generally offer much more luxurious cruises, will still be welcome.
"Pleasure boating, yes, floating buildings, no," said Estrosi.
He said the city faced demand to put cruise ship tourists ashore swelling to 300,000 people by 2026, from 160,000 last year.
The port already expects some 124 calls by cruise ships carrying between 32 and 700 passengers for 2025.
Work is underway to upgrade the port's facilities for cruise ships, in particular electricity connections that allow for them to shut down their engines while docked.
Large cruise ships disgorging huge numbers of tourists in nearby Cannes has also caused tensions but local officials in France have limited authority over maritime traffic.
With many ports not equipped with electrical hookups for large cruise ships they have made themselves unpopular with local residents by the pollution from their constantly running their engines.
Related Links
Our Polluted World and Cleaning It Up
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Director of apocalyptic Sundance film lost home in LA fires
Trump orders 1,500 extra troops to US-Mexico border
US defense chief says military will keep aiding 'mass deportations'
Despite truce, Lebanese from devastated Naqura cannot go home
Rubbish roads: Nepal explores paving with plastic
Musk bashes Trump-backed AI mega project
DeepSeek, Chinese AI startup roiling US tech giants
Turn on the lights DAVD display helps navy divers navigate undersea conditions
Drinking water in many French cities contaminated: study
Marshall Islands guards 'treasures' with new marine sanctuary
New Zealand reviews aid to Kiribati after diplomatic snub
New technology reduces costs and chemicals in desalination
Denmark announces $2 bn Arctic security plan
Mega-iceberg drifts towards Antarctic penguin island
How is Antarctica melting
Save the world's glaciers to save the planet: UN
|
Bamboo farm gets chopping for US zoo's hungry new pandas
Pakistan drought dents winter harvest
Climate change cooks up Japanese 'cabbage shock'
War and climate crisis reshape global fertiliser industry
Western France put on high flood alert after storm 'Herminia'
Spain govt to cover full cost of repairing flood-damaged buildings
Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts more than 1,000 times this month
Japan marks 30th anniversary of deadly Kobe quake
Gabon adopts new electoral code in key step towards polls
Sudan army chief visits HQ after recapture from paramilitaries
Italy defends expulsion of wanted Libya police chief
ICC confirms wanted arrest of freed Libya police chief
Trump signs order to get 'transgender ideology' out of military
Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets
China says population fell for third year in a row in 2024
Early humans adapted to extreme environments over a million years ago
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters