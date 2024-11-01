German government backs wolf hunting to manage wild packs

Rising livestock losses to wolves in recent years have provoked intense debate in Germany, pitting farmers against conservation advocates who hailed the resurgence of wolves in parts of the country as an environmental victory.
"The return of the wolf to Germany and Europe is a success of species conservation policy, but its increasing spread has also led to conflicts with livestock farming and with parts of the population," said government spokesman Stefan Kornelius, shortly after the cabinet approved the draft law.
The legislation would allow German regional officials to create conservation plans that allow regular hunting seasons for wolves in areas with high wolf density and favourable conservation conditions.
So-called "problem" wolves that breach fences may be shot under the plan.
Earlier this year, the European Union downgraded the wolf's protected status, citing stabilising wolf populations across Europe.
According to the EU's habitats directive, wolves may only be killed under specific exceptional circumstances.
The German draft law would go further, opening the door to wolf hunting seasons and potentially allowing wolves to be culled outside hunting season as well.
There are currently 209 known wolf packs in Germany, consisting of roughly five to 10 animals each, according to the environment ministry.
Wolves are particularly concentrated in the German states of Brandenburg, Saxony and Lower Saxony.
In 2024, approximately 4,300 farm animals, mostly sheep and goats, were killed by wolves -- in some cases despite efforts by farmers to use fences and dogs to defend against wolf incursions.
Environment Minister Carsten Schneider described the new hunting regulations as a good compromise in an interview with broadcaster RTL on Wednesday that will let state officials "remove particularly problematic animals" while still protecting the conservation status of wolves.
Wild wolf populations belong in Germany, Schneider said, and they "must stay".
Related Links
Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Sri Lankan lawmakers to meet to fast-track cyclone aid
Indonesians reeling from flood devastation plea for global help
Former Iraqi president Salih picked as new UNHCR chief
HK fire death toll climbs to 160; UN troubled by Hong Kong clampdown after fire
Digital twin successfully launched and deployed into space
Engineered interlayers boost satellite insulation and flexible electronics
Bible 1.0: How Ancient Canon Became Our First Large Language Models
Light driven process prints biocompatible plastic electrodes
Salt rejecting hydrogel design targets long life solar desalination
SAR11 ocean bacteria form distinct ecological teams across coastal and open waters
Weak La Nina reshapes Pacific sea levels and seasonal weather
US says Mexico agrees to water treaty obligations
Ocean warming drove past Greenland ice stream retreat
Deep ocean quakes linked to Antarctic phytoplankton surges
Thousands of glaciers to melt each year by mid-century: study
Greenland mantle heat map sharpens outlook for rising seas
|
Kennedy's health movement turns on Trump administration over pesticides
Women sommeliers are cracking male-dominated wine world open
China to impose anti-dumping EU pork duties for five years
Ghostwriters, polo shirts, and the fall of a landmark pesticide study
Flash floods kill 21 in Moroccan coastal town
Anguished Sri Lankans queue for care after deadly cyclone
Gaza civil defence says 16 dead as heavy rains batter territory
At least 20 dead in eastern Bolivia floods
200 W.African troops aiding Benin in post-coup 'clean-up': govt
Benin president says situation 'under control' after coup attempt
'Several' deaths in thwarted Benin coup: government
G.Bissau junta says coup leader barred from running for president
Ligament clues refine picture of how early hominins moved
Indonesia floods were 'extinction level' for rare orangutans
Turkey basilica emerges from lake, illuminating early Church life
Thailand's last hunter-gatherers seek land rights
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters