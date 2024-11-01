Earth Science News
 German government backs wolf hunting to manage wild packs

by AFP Staff Writers
 Berlin (AFP) Dec 17, 2025

The German government on Wednesday backed legislation that would allow regular hunting of wolves in order to manage populations in areas with large packs.

Rising livestock losses to wolves in recent years have provoked intense debate in Germany, pitting farmers against conservation advocates who hailed the resurgence of wolves in parts of the country as an environmental victory.

"The return of the wolf to Germany and Europe is a success of species conservation policy, but its increasing spread has also led to conflicts with livestock farming and with parts of the population," said government spokesman Stefan Kornelius, shortly after the cabinet approved the draft law.

The legislation would allow German regional officials to create conservation plans that allow regular hunting seasons for wolves in areas with high wolf density and favourable conservation conditions.

So-called "problem" wolves that breach fences may be shot under the plan.

Earlier this year, the European Union downgraded the wolf's protected status, citing stabilising wolf populations across Europe.

According to the EU's habitats directive, wolves may only be killed under specific exceptional circumstances.

The German draft law would go further, opening the door to wolf hunting seasons and potentially allowing wolves to be culled outside hunting season as well.

There are currently 209 known wolf packs in Germany, consisting of roughly five to 10 animals each, according to the environment ministry.

Wolves are particularly concentrated in the German states of Brandenburg, Saxony and Lower Saxony.

In 2024, approximately 4,300 farm animals, mostly sheep and goats, were killed by wolves -- in some cases despite efforts by farmers to use fences and dogs to defend against wolf incursions.

Environment Minister Carsten Schneider described the new hunting regulations as a good compromise in an interview with broadcaster RTL on Wednesday that will let state officials "remove particularly problematic animals" while still protecting the conservation status of wolves.

Wild wolf populations belong in Germany, Schneider said, and they "must stay".

