Earth Science News
CLIMATE SCIENCE
 Germany fears Russia link in car vandalism blamed on climate activists
Germany fears Russia link in car vandalism blamed on climate activists
 By Jastinder KHERA
 Berlin (AFP) Feb 5, 2025

Germany is investigating whether vandalism aimed at hundreds of cars that was widely blamed on climate activists may have been a Russian pre-election campaign seeking to smear the Greens party.

Prosecutors said Wednesday they were probing more than 100 incidents in which construction foam was used to block exhaust pipes, in a campaign that infuriated the owners and sparked a backlash against environmental activists.

News site Der Spiegel said security services now suspect Moscow of orchestrating the campaign, in which stickers were placed on car windows with the message "Be greener!" and the smiling face of Greens Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck.

According to Der Spiegel, one suspect told police that a Russian man had commissioned the vandalism, asked for photos of the damage as proof and promised the perpetrators a 100 euro ($104) bonus per car.

No German prosecutors or officials have confirmed that Russia is thought to be behind the campaign, but Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock suggested it fits Moscow's playbook at a time of soaring east-west tensions over the Ukraine war.

Baerbock, also from the Greens, said the latest reports of sabotage showed that "the Kremlin has been trying for a long time to destabilise European democracies using different methods".

"Whoever stands against Russia's illegal war of aggression comes into the crosshairs of the Kremlin and its henchmen," said a statement by Baerbock, herself a frequent target of online abuse and disinformation.

Prosecutors in the southern city of Ulm said four people aged between 17 and 29, from countries including Romania, Serbia and Bosnia are suspected of involvement in more than 100 incidents in which car exhaust pipes were blocked with the hardening foam.

They were being investigated for "damage to property" in the sabotage attacks that caused thousands of euros worth of damage.

- Deepening divisions -

According to Der Spiegel, more than 270 similar acts of vandalism have been reported in total across Germany, many using stickers with Habeck's face.

The magazine said security services consider it "a targeted campaign with the intention of stirring up hatred against the Greens and their candidate for chancellor, Habeck, in the federal election campaign".

The sabotage came at a time activists alarmed by global warming have also glued themselves to roads, causing traffic jams, and carried out other actions that have often sparked heated debate and fury from motorists and others.

In December, prosecutors in the state of Brandenburg said they were also investigating incidents in which 43 cars were damaged with construction foam and had "stickers with political content" left on their windows.

An interior ministry spokesman told a press conference on Wednesday that so far there was "no firm proof of Russian involvement" in the vandalism.

But he recalled that "we have already seen a whole range of actions by Russian intelligence agencies or Russian-led actors... including sabotage".

Germany's intelligence services have been sounding the alarm for months about Russian attempts to meddle in German politics, particularly ahead of February 23 elections.

They have warned that Moscow and its allies may try to deepen existing rifts and divisions in German society.

The Greens have faced particular attacks from the far right over their climate policies and other issues, including on migration and gender policies.

The party has also been among the staunchest backers of military aid to Ukraine to help it repel Russia's invasion.

Other countries have also accused Russian-led actors of trying to inflame domestic divisions.

French authorities said a year ago they believed that Russia's security service FSB was behind a campaign around the start of the Israel-Hamas war in late 2023 in which Star of David graffiti were daubed on buildings in and around Paris.

Related Links
 Climate Science News - Modeling, Mitigation Adaptation

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Top climate scientist declares 2C climate goal 'dead'
 Washington (AFP) Feb 4, 2025
 Holding long-term global warming to two degrees Celsius - the fallback target of the Paris climate accord - is now "impossible," according to a stark new analysis published by leading scientists. Led by renowned climatologist James Hansen, the paper appears in the journal "Environment: Science and Policy for Sustainable Development" and concludes that Earth's climate is more sensitive to rising greenhouse gas emissions than previously thought. Compounding the crisis, Hansen and colleagues argu ... read more
CLIMATE SCIENCE
NASA radar imagery highlights expanding landslide activity in Los Angeles

 Seven Iraqi pilgrims killed, dozens hurt in road accident

 Trump blames deadly Washington air collision on 'diversity'

 UN says Gaza needs remain 'immense'
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Ahead of Super Bowl, helicopter security flights will measure radiation in New Orleans

 Generative AI's environmental impact in figures

 Data centres chase water, energy savings as AI race ramps up

 South Korea, Ireland watchdogs to question DeepSeek on user data
CLIMATE SCIENCE
How atmospheric winds influence ocean weather patterns

 Portugal lawmakers take step toward deep-sea mining ban

 Dead Sea an 'ecological disaster', but no one can agree how to fix it

 Philippines and New Zealand in talks for defence pact
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Climate change increases risk of successive natural hazards in the Himalayas

 Greenland glacier accelerates each day with weather and tide changes

 First major chunk breaks off world's biggest iceberg

 Greenland ice crevasses escalate fueling further rise in sea levels
CLIMATE SCIENCE
French cognac exports to China slump as tariffs bite; Scottish whisky makers fear return of Trump tariffs

 Ancient agricultural strategies unveiled as pre-industrial societies adapted to climate shifts

 Study examines how African farmers are adapting to mountain climate change

 Revolutionary Irrigation System Unearthed in Amazon Linked to Neolithic Revolution
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Flooding in Sicily as month's rain falls in four hours

 Greece on high alert as quakes shake Santorini island

 Global data networks elevate seismic detection through new algorithm

 Rising floodwaters force evacuations in eastern Australia
CLIMATE SCIENCE
At least 56 killed as fighting grips Sudan's capital

 Italy PM named in complaint over freed Libya police head

 Sudan army says retakes key southern city from paramilitaries

 France hands over last base in Chad amid withdrawal
CLIMATE SCIENCE
New play takes on OpenAI drama and AI's existential questions

 Trump signs order to get 'transgender ideology' out of military

 How to Design Humane Autonomous Systems

 Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.