Hong Kong police issue fresh bounties for activists overseas

Authorities also said they would cancel the passports of seven others for whom bounties had already been issued, including ex-lawmakers Ted Hui and Dennis Kwok, local media said.
Political dissent in Hong Kong has been quashed since Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law in 2020 after huge, sometimes violent pro-democracy protests the year before.
Many opposition figures fled abroad, while others have been arrested and sentenced to years in jail.
Tuesday's announcement is the third time authorities have offered rewards of HK$1 million for help capturing those alleged to have violated the city's national security laws.
The two previous rounds of bounties in July and December last year were met with intense criticism from Western countries, with Hong Kong and China in turn railing against "interference" from foreign countries.
The bounties are seen as largely symbolic given that they affect people living abroad in nations unlikely to extradite political activists to Hong Kong or China.
Five of the six people targeted on Tuesday are accused of inciting secession and collusion with a foreign country or external forces.
They range from 29-year-old Carmen Lau, a former district councillor now living in Britain, to former pollster Chung Kim-wah.
Victor Ho Leung-mau, a 69-year-old YouTuber who is now based in Canada, is charged with subversion.
"I just learned that I am now a wanted Hong Konger," Lau wrote on social media platform X.
"In 2019, (I) was not afraid of tear gas and bullets, and now I do not and will not back down only because of an arrest warrant and a bounty."
Hong Kong has previously cancelled the passports of other pro-democracy activists on its wanted list under its second national security law enacted in March.
China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday it supported Hong Kong "performing its duties in accordance with the law".
"Hong Kong is a society governed by the rule of law and no one has extrajudicial privileges," spokeswoman Mao Ning said.
Human Rights Watch, an NGO, in turn called the bounties "a cowardly act of intimidation".
"We call on the UK and Canadian governments to act immediately to push back against the Hong Kong government's attempts to threaten HongKongers living in their countries," associate China director Maya Wang said in a statement.
Related Links
Democracy in the 21st century at TerraDaily.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Sri Lanka navy rescues boat of 100 Rohingya refugees
Human civilization at a tipping point between authoritarian collapse and technological superabundance
Macron extends visit to cyclone-hit Mayotte after locals vent anger
International rescuers join search for Vanuatu quake survivors
Transforming education with virtual reality and artificial intelligence
Secretive game developer codes hit 'Balatro' in Canadian prairie province
New type of quasiparticle discovered in magnetic materials
Stretchable, flexible, recyclable. This plastic is fantastic
New study highlights critical decline in shark and ray populations since 1970
Surface-based sonar system could rapidly map the ocean floor at high resolution
Researchers propose carbon capture in fish farms as a climate solution
Cutting edge satellite monitors water levels in Ohio River Basin
One of the largest glacial floods ever documented observed in Greenland
Seals use icebergs as essential platforms in glacier ecosystems
Most arctic coastal infrastructure faces risk of instability by 2100
Buried landforms unveil ancient glacial history beneath the North Sea
|
Russia-Ukraine War's unexpected casualties: Hungry people in distant nations
Early warning system aims to curb locust swarms
The energy return on investment of global agriculture
Tunisia women herb harvesters struggle with drought and heat
Rescuers extend search for Vanuatu quake survivors
Large earthquake hits battered Vanuatu
Vanuatu reopening to commercial flights, quake toll hits 12
The economic risks of tsunamis on global trade
DR Congo president makes changes at top of armed forces
Mali junta renames colonial French street names
Official says Liberia to begin war crimes trials in next five years
France withdraws first contingent of soldiers from Chad: N'Djamena
Earliest ritual space in southwest asia discovered in Galilee cave
Traces of 10000-year-old rice beer unearthed at neolithic site in China
Travelers consider weight-based airfares for sustainable flights
US passes defense bill banning gender care for minors; UK to compensate LGBTQ veterans sacked
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters