Earth Science News
EARLY EARTH
 How life's building blocks formed on early Earth examined through polyester protocell formation limits
illustration only
How life's building blocks formed on early Earth examined through polyester protocell formation limits
 by Riko Seibo
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Feb 10, 2025

One prominent theory regarding the emergence of life on Earth suggests that simple chemical molecules progressively evolved into complex structures, eventually giving rise to protocells-rudimentary, non-living structures that preceded modern cells. A leading candidate for these protocells is polyester microdroplets, which arise through the polymerization of alpha-hydroxy acids (aHAs), compounds hypothesized to have accumulated on the early Earth due to natural phenomena such as lightning strikes or meteorite delivery. A recent study conducted by the Earth-Life Science Institute (ELSI) at the Institute of Science Tokyo offers fresh insights, revealing that polyester microdroplets could form under a broader range of prebiotic conditions than previously recognized.

The research, spearheaded by Mahendran Sithamparam of the Space Science Center (ANGKASA) at the Institute of Climate Change, National University of Malaysia, was co-supervised by ELSI's Specially Appointed Associate Professor Tony Z. Jia and ANGKASA Research Scientist Kuhan Chandru. Their investigation delved into the feasibility of polyester microdroplet formation under conditions more representative of early Earth environments. The study revealed that these microdroplets could emerge in high-salinity settings, at low aHA concentrations, and within small reaction volumes. These findings expand upon previous research that primarily examined their formation in high concentrations or within larger bodies of water such as coastal lakes or hot springs. The results suggest that polyester protocells might have been more widespread than initially assumed, potentially forming in confined settings such as rock pores or saline environments like briny pools or oceanic waters.

In 2019, this research team demonstrated that polyester microdroplets could be generated through a simple dehydration process. When heated to 80C, phenyllactic acid (PA), a type of aHA, transformed into a gel-like substance that, upon rehydration, formed membraneless droplets. In their latest study, researchers aimed to determine whether these microdroplets could assemble under more diluted or lower-volume conditions resembling those present on prebiotic Earth. "Previous laboratory studies typically utilized high initial concentrations and volumes of aHAs, often in the hundreds-of-millimolar or microliter range. However, such conditions may not accurately reflect prebiotic Earth, where reactants were likely far more dilute. Thus, we aimed to explore the limits of polymerization droplet assembly processes to determine their feasibility on early Earth," explained Jia.

To mimic more realistic conditions, the team reduced the concentration and volume of PA during synthesis and droplet formation experiments. They discovered that polyester microdroplets could still form with as little as 500 uL of 1 mM PA or 5 uL of 500 mM PA. This indicates that polyester microdroplets could have naturally emerged within confined spaces such as rock pores or under diluted conditions caused by environmental factors like flooding or precipitation.

To further assess real-world plausibility, the researchers simulated reactions in salinity levels comparable to those of ancient oceans. They introduced 1M NaCl, KCl, and MgCl2 into PA reactants, finding that polyester synthesis and microdroplet formation proceeded successfully in NaCl and KCl solutions but were inhibited in MgCl2. This suggests that polyester microdroplets were more likely to form in aqueous environments with specific salt compositions, particularly those enriched in NaCl and KCl but with lower MgCl2 levels. "The results of this study strongly indicate that polyester protocells were likely more prevalent on early Earth than previously assumed. Additionally, our findings will guide future experimental research into the formation and stability of these protocells under diverse conditions," stated Chandru. "These insights suggest that a wide array of primitive environments-including oceanic, freshwater, briny, and confined niches such as rock pores-could have facilitated the emergence of these protocells, both on Earth and potentially beyond."

Research Report:Probing the Limits of Reactant Concentration and Volume in Primitive Polyphenyllactate Synthesis and Microdroplet Assembly Processes

Related Links
 Institute of Science Tokyo
 Explore The Early Earth at TerraDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
EARLY EARTH
Research Shows Impact of 'Super-Earth' on Solar System
 Melbourne FL (SPX) Jan 15, 2025
 Emily Simpson '24 has loved space since she was a 10-year-old kid celebrating her birthday at a planetarium. Now a recent Florida Tech graduate, she leaves with not only a dual degree in planetary science and astronomy and astrophysics but with published research, too. She mapped our solar system's "alternate fate" had it housed an extra planet between Mars and Jupiter instead of the existing asteroid belt. ... read more
EARLY EARTH
One dead, dozens missing in China landslide

 Fukushima nuclear plant operator to dismantle water tanks next week

 El Salvador offers to jail violent U.S. criminals in 'unprecedented' deal

 Israel defence minister orders army to plan for 'voluntary' departures from Gaza
EARLY EARTH
Alloy discovered that barely changes with temperature

 Big Tech's AI spending rattles markets

 Orbex lands D-Orbit deal prior to first mission this year

 EdgeCortix unveils SAKURA-I with proven radiation immunity for orbital and lunar ventures
EARLY EARTH
Seeking climate connections among the oceans' smallest organisms

 Marine Prosperity Areas introduce a fresh approach to ocean conservation

 New Zealand chides Cook Islands for 'lack of transparency'

 New Zealand says 'blindsided' by Cook Islands' China overture
EARLY EARTH
Greenland ice crevasses escalate fueling further rise in sea levels

 Arctic sea ice levels second lowest on record for January: US data

 Ice streams move due to tiny ice quakes

 Greenland glacier accelerates each day with weather and tide changes
EARLY EARTH
Drying and rewetting cycles amplify soil CO2 emissions

 Hong Kong scientists fight to save fragrant incense trees

 French cognac exports to China slump as tariffs bite; Scottish whisky makers fear return of Trump tariffs

 Study examines how African farmers are adapting to mountain climate change
EARLY EARTH
Fresh quake barrage hits Greek island Santorini

 'We're not afraid': Santorini residents brave tremors to stay put

 Pain, anger as Turkey marks two years since quake disaster

 Greek PM insists no danger from Santorini quake swarm
EARLY EARTH
80 dead in southern Sudan violence: UN

 Niger orders Red Cross to leave country

 France to pull troops from I.Coast in February;Kenya urges DRC 'immediate ceasefire'

 At least 56 killed as fighting grips Sudan's capital
EARLY EARTH
New play takes on OpenAI drama and AI's existential questions

 Trump signs order to get 'transgender ideology' out of military

 How to Design Humane Autonomous Systems

 Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.