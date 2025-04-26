Earth Science News
WATER WORLD
 India, Pakistan and threats of a water war: what we know
India, Pakistan and threats of a water war: what we know
 By Parvaiz BUKHARI and Zain Zaman JANJUA in Islamabad
 Srinagar, India (AFP) April 26, 2025

India, furious after a deadly attack, has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, with Islamabad warning any attempt to stop water flows would be considered an "act of war".

The 65-year-old pact was considered a rare diplomatic success story between bitter nuclear-armed rivals who have fought multiple conflicts.

But one thing experts on both sides of the border agree on is that while important, its suspension will have limited immediate impact on water.

- What happened? -

The Indus River is one of the longest in Asia, cutting through ultra-sensitive demarcation lines between India and Pakistan in contested Muslim-majority Kashmir -- a Himalayan territory both countries claim in full.

New Delhi suspended its part in the treaty after gunmen in Indian-run Kashmir targeting tourists killed 26 men on April 22.

India accused Pakistan of supporting "cross border terrorism", claims rejected by Islamabad.

Pakistan, which argues India is flouting international law, said it would respond with "full force" to any attempt to stop the water.

- What is the treaty? -

The 1960 treaty, negotiated by the World Bank over several years, ensured "equitable use" of six tributaries that feed the Indus river system.

The issue of water is deeply sensitive for both nations.

For parched Pakistan, the water is critical for consumption and agriculture.

Under the deal, it was agreed that India controls three eastern Indus tributaries outright -- the Ravi, the Sutlej and the Beas.

India has the unlimited right to use them for irrigation and power generation.

While most is used, water still flows to Pakistan, especially during the rainy season when dams are full.

Three western rivers -- the Chenab, Jhelum and Indus -- are allocated to Pakistan.

India however can exploit them for non-consumptive uses, such as hydroelectric power.

Indian dams under construction on the Chenab are expected to increase its use.

- What impact does suspension have? -

"In the short term, there may not be any direct practical implication", said Himanshu Thakkar, coordinator of the India-based South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People.

"Any safe infrastructure to divert water, beyond what is happening now, takes years, mostly more than a decade".

India's existing dams do not have the capacity to block or divert water.

"India cannot immediately stop the flow of these rivers, as it is technically unfeasible and economically not viable", Pakistan water expert Hassan Abbas said.

The treaty's most important role was a dispute resolution mechanism, but Thakkar argued that it was already "more or less in limbo" for several years.

- Why, then, did India suspend it? -

Praveen Donthi from the International Crisis Group, said India's action was more sabre-rattling rhetoric for New Delhi to show action in a manner that "the masses will understand".

"The public was asking for retaliation, but that military retaliation takes time," Donthi said.

"It may take a week, two weeks, but there was a need for an immediate reaction".

The Indian public will view it as "a collective punishment that's being imposed on Pakistan for the act", Donthi said.

Hindu-nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already threatened to use water as a weapon in 2016 after an attack in Indian-run Kashmir.

"Blood and water cannot flow together," he said at the time.

- Is there a longer-term impact? -

India's suspension letter sent to Pakistan also said there were "fundamental changes to the circumstances" since the deal was signed, including "population dynamics" as well as a "need to accelerate the development of clean energy".

The precious resource is being sucked up by increasing populations and surging agricultural requirements, as well as hydropower projects fuelled by rising energy needs.

Building further dams that could hinder the flow more significantly is a tough task in rugged mountain terrain, but not impossible.

The growing impacts of climate change, shifting weather systems and melting glaciers in the wider Himalaya region means water is becoming more valuable than ever.

- Are there other consequences? -

Pakistan's The Dawn newspaper also pointed out it was "not a cost-free move" for India.

It noted that China controls the headwaters of the Brahmaputra, the vast river key to India's northeast.

"By suspending the treaty and acting unilaterally, it sets a precedent that could one day be used against it", it read.

burs-pjm/mtp

Related Links
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WATER WORLD
Uncovering energy inefficiencies in hydrogen production
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Apr 10, 2025
 In the quest for sustainable energy, splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen is a key step toward producing clean hydrogen fuel. However, this process remains less efficient than theoretical models suggest, demanding more energy input than expected. Researchers at Northwestern University have now pinpointed a molecular mechanism that may explain why. Chemists observed that just before oxygen is released during the reaction, water molecules unexpectedly flip their orientation. This flipping step, ... read more
WATER WORLD
Myanmar extends earthquake truce as rebels prepare to hand key city back to junta

 60,000 Myanmar students must retake exams burned in quake blaze

 Vietnam village starts over with climate defences after landslide

 Second Fukushima debris removal trial complete
WATER WORLD
British Steel abandons job cut plans after govt rescue

 Meta to start using Europeans' data for AI training May 27

 Cambodia's Chinese casino city bets big on Beijing

 Momentus inks five-year manufacturing deal with Velo3D
WATER WORLD
Uncovering energy inefficiencies in hydrogen production

 Coral reefs pushed to brink as bleaching crisis worsens

 Sea surface heating rate accelerates beyond past estimates

 Coral reefs pushed to brink as bleaching crisis worsens
WATER WORLD
Melting snow and ice reinforce cloud-driven cooling slowing Arctic thaw

 Melting glaciers at the end of the Ice Age may have sped up continental drift, fueled volcanic eruptions

 'Hard on the body': Canadian troops train for Arctic defense

 Head of US base in Greenland fired after Vance visit
WATER WORLD
Indonesia food plan risks 'world's largest' deforestation

 Saudi 'city of roses' offers fragrant reminder of desert's beauty

 Iraq farmers turn to groundwater to boost desert yield

 Tragic promise drove world's first Michelin-starred woman sushi chef
WATER WORLD
Powerful 6.2-magnitude quake hits off Istanbul coast

 Philippine typhoon victims remember day Pope Francis brought hope

 Still reeling a year on, Brazil's Porto Alegre fears next flood

 Nepal's long road to quake resilience
WATER WORLD
Burkina junta says foiled plot to sow 'total chaos'

 Uganda army chief in talks with DR Congo militia

 Women protesters in G.Bissau torch Chinese-run mine

 China and Kenya pledge to upgrade ties, oppose tariffs
WATER WORLD
Sunscreen and shelter strategies may have shielded early humans from solar radiation

 A visual pathway in the brain may do more than recognize objects

 'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers

 'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.