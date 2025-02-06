Earth Science News
CLIMATE SCIENCE
 Indonesia backs climate deals after envoy's Paris skepticism
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Jakarta (AFP) Feb 6, 2025

Indonesia's environment ministry has backed Jakarta's participation in the landmark Paris climate deal after the country's climate envoy suggested the agreement was irrelevant given Washington's withdrawal.

Indonesia's special envoy for climate change and energy, Hashim Djojohadikusumo, last week questioned why his country should continue participating in the deal to limit warming after President Donald Trump again withdrew from it.

"If the United States does not want to comply with the international agreement, why should a country like Indonesia comply with it?" he said, calling the issue "a matter of justice."

Hashim's office did not respond to requests for comment on the remarks.

But in a statement to AFP, the environment ministry backed the climate deal.

Indonesia "needs to demonstrate its commitment to addressing global environmental impacts", senior environment ministry official Ari Sudijanto said, listing "benefits that Indonesia has gained" as a signatory to climate deals including Paris.

"Indonesia has taken a major role in various efforts to mitigate climate change in the regional and global level," he added.

The ministry declined to directly answer whether Jakarta is considering leaving the deal, or if it endorsed Hashim's statement.

But Ari said "participation in global agreements is beneficial for environmental and climate change control programs, strategies and policies in Indonesia."

Coal-dependent Indonesia is one of the world's top emitters, but the country's new President Prabowo Subianto has pledged to phase out coal power in just 15 years.

The country has also pledged to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, a decade earlier than previously planned.

A spokesperson for the presidential office did not respond to request for comment on Hashim's remarks.

The Paris Agreement aims to limit global warming to below two degrees Celsius higher than pre-industrial levels and is seen as key to coordinating global action on climate change.

Environmentalists fear Trump's withdrawal will undermine global cooperation on reducing fossil fuel use and could embolden major polluters like China and India to weaken their commitments.

Argentina, under libertarian President Javier Milei, has already said it is "re-evaluating" its participation in the agreement.

Hashim's remarks had sparked alarm among environmental groups in Indonesia.

Uli Arta Siagian, a campaigner at climate group WALHI, called Hashim comments "a step backwards in Indonesia's climate commitments."

Uli told AFP that climate and environment skeptics in Indonesia's government had received a "strong push" from Trump's Paris withdrawal.

Norly Mercado, Asia regional director for the 350.org climate network, meanwhile warned Indonesia not to "hide behind the US government's betrayal of global climate goals."

 Holding long-term global warming to two degrees Celsius - the fallback target of the Paris climate accord - is now "impossible," according to a stark new analysis published by leading scientists. Led by renowned climatologist James Hansen, the paper appears in the journal "Environment: Science and Policy for Sustainable Development" and concludes that Earth's climate is more sensitive to rising greenhouse gas emissions than previously thought. Compounding the crisis, Hansen and colleagues argu ... read more
