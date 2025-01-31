Indonesia deforestation rises for third year running: NGO

Indonesia has one of the world's highest rates of deforestation, with key drivers including timber plantations, palm oil cultivation and, increasingly, the mining of critical minerals.
Its rainforests are some of the world's most biodiverse and provide critical habitats for threatened and endangered species, and are key carbon sinks.
The report from NGO Auriga Nusantara said 261,575 hectares (646,366 acres) of primary and secondary forests across Indonesia were lost in 2024, over four thousand more than the previous year.
The group said the vast majority of the losses took place in areas opened for development by the government.
"It is worrying, as it shows the increase of legal deforestation," said Auriga Nusantara's chair Timer Manurung.
He called for "urgent" protection of forest in Kalimantan, where the highest losses were recorded as the country's new capital is built, and in Sulawesi.
The report comes as Indonesian environmentalists raise alarm over government plans to convert millions of hectares of forests for food and energy use.
President Prabowo Subianto, who assumed office in October, has pledged to boost food and energy self-sufficiency, including by expanding bio-based fuels to lower fuel imports.
Environmental groups warn the plans would spell disaster for the country's forests.
"We ask President Prabowo to issue a presidential regulation to protect all remaining natural forest," Timer told AFP.
The report is based on satellite imagery, which was analysed to confirm deforestation, and followed up with field visits to areas representing tens of thousands of hectares of forest loss, Auriga Nusantara said.
- Coral region under threat -
While deforestation occurred in all of Indonesia's provinces except the region around Jakarta, the biggest losses were seen in Kalimantan.
One driver in the region has been the designation of an area for the new capital, the report said.
Two regional governments in the area have proposed opening up hundreds of thousands of hectares of forest to potential development, the group warned.
Most deforestation however was driven by commodities, including timber, mining and palm oil.
Officials at Indonesia's Environment and Forestry Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The government has previously disputed deforestation claims made by environmentalists, and said estimates overstate forest loss by miscounting changes in plantations as deforestation.
Auriga Nusantara said its count excluded loss in timber plantations and plantation forest, but does cover both primary forests and regenerated "secondary" forest.
The report also sounds the alarm on deforestation for biomass production, which has seen forest levelled to plant quick-growing species that will provide wood biomass.
Indonesia is keen to boost domestic use of biomass energy and export, particularly to Japan and South Korea.
And it highlighted deforestation on islands in Raja Ampat, an area known for its teeming coral reefs, as nickel mining advances.
"This area of such national and international acclaim has been unable to withstand the onslaught," the report said.
Nearly 200 hectares across four islands in the region have been deforested, the group said, with new nickel mining licences already issued for several more islands.
Auriga Nusantara said forest loss was also happening in conservation areas, despite legal protections.
The group said about 42 million hectares of Indonesia's natural forests are unprotected by law, including millions of hectares already inside concessions.
While the amount of forest loss has risen in recent years, it is still down sharply from a peak around 2016.
Related Links
Forestry News - Global and Local News, Science and Application
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Doomsday clock ticks one second, closest ever to midnight
ADB approves $500mn disaster financing for Philippines
US defense chief says military will keep aiding 'mass deportations'
Despite truce, Lebanese from devastated Naqura cannot go home
Materials Can Remember Sequences of Events in Unexpected Ways
EdgeCortix SAKURA-I AI Accelerator Validated for Radiation Resilience in Space Missions
DeepSeek, Chinese AI startup roiling US tech giants
Rubbish roads: Nepal explores paving with plastic
Dead Sea an 'ecological disaster', but no one can agree how to fix it
Marshall Islands guards 'treasures' with new marine sanctuary
New Zealand reviews aid to Kiribati after diplomatic snub
Drinking water in many French cities contaminated: study
Global sea levels could rise up to 1.9 meters by 2100 under high-emissions scenario
Denmark announces $2 bn Arctic security plan
Mega-iceberg drifts towards Antarctic penguin island
Mega-iceberg drifts towards Antarctic penguin island
|
Revolutionary Irrigation System Unearthed in Amazon Linked to Neolithic Revolution
Bamboo farm gets chopping for US zoo's hungry new pandas
Climate change cooks up Japanese 'cabbage shock'
Pakistan drought dents winter harvest
Western France put on high flood alert after storm 'Herminia'
Spain govt to cover full cost of repairing flood-damaged buildings
Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts more than 1,000 times this month
Japan marks 30th anniversary of deadly Kobe quake
UN warns of ethnic attacks in eastern DR Congo
A Dream Deferred Why Is Traveling Across Africa So Hard for Africans
Sudan army breaks paramilitary siege on Khartoum HQ, reclaims oil refinery
Sudan army chief visits HQ after recapture from paramilitaries
Trump signs order to get 'transgender ideology' out of military
Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets
China says population fell for third year in a row in 2024
Early humans adapted to extreme environments over a million years ago
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters